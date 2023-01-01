Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Tom Brady will be a Raider, John Henry will sell Red Sox - 2023 predictions | Matt Vautour
Exciting news to ponder as you read by annual picks column for 2023. You can put your money where my mouth is now that sports betting will be legal in Massachusetts. I’ve got a good feeling about these picks. This is my year. The other years have simply been leading up to this collection of obviously flawless predictions.
Detroit Lions sign LB Julian Stanford
Following their 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 17, the Detroit Lions are now sitting at 8-8 on the season, and their playoff hopes are still alive. In fact, depending on what happens earlier in the day, their matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football could end up being a winner take all battle for the final NFL wild card spot.
Look: Michigan Star Says 1 Big Ten Team Is 'Scumbags'
There's no love lost between Hunter Dickinson and the Wisconsin men's basketball program. In an appearance on "The RoundBall Podcast" on Monday, the Michigan star aired out his feelings on one of the Wolverines' rivals. "Wisconsin, I mean they’re just… they’re just… they’re scumbags. It is what it is. I'm...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Updated Lions Playoff Scenarios, Odds
Lions keep playoff hopes alive, going into final week of regular season.
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears Start Time Announced
The NFL has released the Week 18 schedule after start times were originally TBD.
Bears-Vikings Week 18 kickoff date & time has been set
The NFL has set all of the start dates and times for the final week of the 2022 regular season, including the Bears' match-up with the Vikings at Soldier Field.
Family of Damar Hamlin sends message after Bills player’s scary injury, collapse
The family of Damar Hamlin has released a statement thanking fans, medical personnel and the teams involved after Buffalo Bills defensive back collapsed on the field Monday night. The 24-year-old player remains in a Cincinnati hospital in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest following a hit. The incident rocked...
Patriots’ Kyle Dugger named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after 3rd TD of the season
Kyle Dugger’s third touchdown of the season landed him AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. The Patriots safety had a highlight reel interception in last Sunday’s win over the Dolphins. After stepping in front of Dolphins wide receiver Trent Sherfield to intercept Teddy Bridgewater, Dugger delivered an electric 39-yard touchdown, stiff arming the quarterback at the goal line to punctuate it. It gave the Patriots some sorely needed points as the offense was lagging.
Dan Campbell Has Brutally Honest Admission On Packers Game
One of the bigger Week 18 matchups features the Green Bay Packers hosting the Detroit Lions. There are playoff implications on the line for both teams, with the Packers needing just a win to clinch a spot, while the Lions need to win, plus have the Seattle Seahawks lose to the Los Angeles Rams.
Michigan LB enters transfer portal following Fiesta Bowl loss
Just two days after Michigan lost 45-51 to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, the Wolverines are losing a freshman linebacker. On Monday, LB Deuce Spurlock announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. Spurlock posted the announcement on Twitter, thanking the Michigan coaches and staff. The LB stated that it was after long conversations with his parents about his future that he decided to enter the transfer portal.
Patriots still have two players in NFL’s concussion protocol leading up to final game
The Patriots are still missing two important pieces on offense and defense, but the overall team health is improving. After having 12 players on their injury report last week, the Patriots are now dealing with two player absences and four other limited players in practice. On Wednesday, the Patriots released...
Will NFL postpone Patriots-Bills Week 18 game? Troy Vincent doesn’t rule it out
While the Patriots began preparing for Week 18 in Buffalo on Wednesday, it’s still not clear whether the game will be played this weekend. Following Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest on Monday night in Cincinnati, the Bills might not be ready to return to the field less than a week later. The safety needed CPR and an AED on the field at Paycor Stadium and was whisked away in an ambulance. As of Wednesday afternoon, Hamlin remained in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Updated Lions 2023 Draft Order after Dismantling Bears
The Lions improved their draft order after defeating the Bears.
Everything Springfield native Christian Wilkins said after Dolphins’ loss vs. Patriots
FOXBOROUGH — Christian Wilkins’ Massachusetts homecoming didn’t go as planned Sunday. The Dolphins captain and Springfield native played well on the defensive line for Miami, sacking Patriots QB Mac Jones in the first quarter and picking up four solo tackles, but Miami fell to New England, 23-21, in Foxborough.
Patriots host 5 CFL players for workout, including DB and QB who are twins (report)
The New England Patriots reportedly brought in five players from the Canadian Football League in for workouts this week, potentially giving the team some prospects to build for the future. The group also includes a pair of twin brothers. As reported by ESPN’s Mike Reiss, here are the five players...
Patriots show Damar Hamlin support with Gillette Stadium videoboard message
Humanity and solidarity trumped rivalry on Tuesday as the AFC East standings and upcoming head-to-head matchup were moved to the back burner. On Gillette Stadium’s video scoreboard, the New England Patriots posted: “Patriots Nation Stands With Damar Hamlin” above the logos of both New England and Buffalo. It was part of a league-wide effort to rally around Hamlin, who was in critical condition in the intensive care unit of University of Cincinnati Hospital.
What Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill said after loss to Patriots — Miami’s fifth straight defeat
It wasn’t long ago that the Miami Dolphins were in contention for the AFC East title and considered true Super Bowl contenders. It sure feels like forever ago. The Dolphins (8-8) lost to the Patriots, 23-21, at Gillette Stadium on Sunday and now need help in order to reach the postseason. Miami standout wide receiver Tyreek Hill finished with four catches on seven targets for 55 yards while playing with backup Teddy Bridgewater and third-string rookie Skylar Thompson on Sunday. He also ran for a touchdown.
