Patriots-Bills Week 18 start time finally announced and it’s good news for New England
The Patriots and Bills finally know when they’ll be playing in Week 18. On Monday afternoon, the league announced that the two teams will start at 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. It had been on the schedule as TBD. That’s good news for the Patriots, as the Chiefs were flexed to Saturday, so the Bills may know their playoff fate by the time they kick off with New England and could rest their starters accordingly.
With Damar Hamlin situation in mind, how decision on Bills-Bengals game affects NFL
Damar Hamlin is No. 1 NFL concern at this point, but decision on suspended Bills-Bengals game will affect coming days in the league.
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Patriots can make playoffs even if they lose at Buffalo in Week 18 - Here’s how
FOXBOROUGH — If the Patriots beat the Buffalo Bills next weekend in the final week of the season, they’ll be in the playoffs, no help necessary, but if they lose to the Bills, who’ll likely be favored and trying to earn the No. 1 overall seed, New England won’t necessarily be eliminated.
Will NFL postpone Patriots-Bills Week 18 game? Troy Vincent doesn’t rule it out
While the Patriots began preparing for Week 18 in Buffalo on Wednesday, it’s still not clear whether the game will be played this weekend. Following Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest on Monday night in Cincinnati, the Bills might not be ready to return to the field less than a week later. The safety needed CPR and an AED on the field at Paycor Stadium and was whisked away in an ambulance. As of Wednesday afternoon, Hamlin remained in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
How to watch new Food Network series with former Patriots’ Vince Wilfork
Sunny Anderson and New England Patriots Hall-of-Famer Vince Wilfork host the new Food Network series, “NFL Tailgate Takedown,” premiering Wednesday, January 4. The new show will air on Food Network at 9 p.m. ET with the finale to the first season airing February, 8, 2023. Viewers looking to stream the premiere can do so by using Philo, FuboTV and DirecTV Stream. All three streaming services offer free trials.
Damar Hamlin jerseys: Bills safety’s uniform now No. 2 ‘Top Seller’
In the minutes and hours that passed after Damar Hamlin collapsed onto the field during “Monday Night Football,” teammates, fans, athletes and just about everyone that heard the news, prayed for the Bills’ safety. Some fans even showed their support by going online and buying his jersey....
Former Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham sets Raiders’ record in first NFL start
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham became the second player in NFL history with at least 350 passing yards and three touchdown passes in his first start on Sunday. The former Auburn standout and Patriots backup also successfully executed a two-minute drill against the NFL’s No. 1 defense to send the game into overtime.
