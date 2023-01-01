ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Dolphins sign veteran QB amid injury issues

The Miami Dolphins are down to their third-string quarterback, and they have added a veteran late in the season to address their depth concerns. The Dolphins have signed Mike Glennon to their practice squad. Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday that it is unclear if Teddy Bridgewater will be cleared to play in... The post Dolphins sign veteran QB amid injury issues appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE
thecomeback.com

Terrible Miami Dolphins situation revealed

After suffering its fifth-consecutive loss last week against the New England Patriots, the Miami Dolphins now find themselves facing an absolute must-win game against the New York Jets with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance. But unfortunately for Miami, the team won’t have its starting quarterback with Tua Tagovailoa still in concussion protocol, and it might not have backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, either.
MIAMI, FL
MassLive.com

Patriots-Bills Week 18 start time finally announced and it’s good news for New England

The Patriots and Bills finally know when they’ll be playing in Week 18. On Monday afternoon, the league announced that the two teams will start at 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. It had been on the schedule as TBD. That’s good news for the Patriots, as the Chiefs were flexed to Saturday, so the Bills may know their playoff fate by the time they kick off with New England and could rest their starters accordingly.
BUFFALO, NY
MassLive.com

Family of Damar Hamlin sends message after Bills player’s scary injury, collapse

The family of Damar Hamlin has released a statement thanking fans, medical personnel and the teams involved after Buffalo Bills defensive back collapsed on the field Monday night. The 24-year-old player remains in a Cincinnati hospital in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest following a hit. The incident rocked...
MassLive.com

Patriots’ Christian Barmore offers health update, explains his ‘Waddle’ sack celebration

FOXBOROUGH — For the first time in months, Christian Barmore looked like himself on Sunday afternoon — except for when he was waddling after a sack. Sidelined for two months with a knee injury, Barmore returned against the Raiders, but looked less than 100% in his first two games back. In Sunday’s win over the Dolphins, the Patriots defensive lineman was a monster once again.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

Dolphins Announce Decision On Tua Tagovailoa For Week 18

Despite Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins being a must-win game, the team is exercising an abundance of caution with star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa amid his recent concussion issue. Speaking to the media on Monday, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced that Tua will not be a part of the...
NEW YORK STATE
MassLive.com

Damar Hamlin jerseys: Bills safety’s uniform now No. 2 ‘Top Seller’

In the minutes and hours that passed after Damar Hamlin collapsed onto the field during “Monday Night Football,” teammates, fans, athletes and just about everyone that heard the news, prayed for the Bills’ safety. Some fans even showed their support by going online and buying his jersey....
MassLive.com

Robert Kraft, Patriots players donate to injured Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s toy drive

The Patriots have shown their support for injured Bills safety Damar Hamlin in a number of ways. They’ve lit Gillette Stadium up with a video board message, tweeted messages of encouragement and changed their social media avatars to Hamlin’s No. 3 jersey, and most impactfully, team owner Robert Kraft and a number of Patriots players have donated to the Bills safety’s toy drive.
hotnewhiphop.com

Dolphins’ Fall Out Of Playoff Picture After Tua Tagovailoa’s Latest Concussion

Mike McDaniel spoke candidly about the Dolphins falling out of the playoff picture on Sunday. In just a few weeks, the Miami Dolphins have gone from the top spot in the AFC East to falling out of the playoff picture. Head coach Mike McDaniel labeled the situation “frustrating” as the team fell to 8-8 on Sunday. They suffered a 23-21 loss to the New England Patriots.
