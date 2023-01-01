Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
NHL world reacts to 2024 Winter Classic reveal
The 2023 NHL Winter Classic will get underway on Monday at Fenway Park between the Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Monday, the league also officially announced where the 2024 edition will take place as well and they’re going from East Coast to West Coast. “The NHL announces the...
Bleacher Report
Updated 2023 Hart Trophy Rankings as the NHL's MVP
When it comes to the NHL's 2022-23 regular season, we're nearly halfway through. And as several teams begin sizing up where they stand in the 82-game chase for the playoffs, it's also time to look at which individual players have put themselves into consideration for recognition come awards seasons. The...
Bleacher Report
4 Win-Win Trades for the Chicago Blackhawks and NHL Contenders
The 2022-23 NHL season is the first full campaign for the Chicago Blackhawks under general manager Kyle Davidson's roster rebuild. After a promising start, they sit last in the overall standings with eight wins in 36 games entering their Jan. 3 contest with the Tampa Bay Lightning. When Davidson took...
Former NHLer Chris Pronger suffered injury similar to what happened to NFL's Damar Hamlin
Chris Pronger talks about having the heart injury commotio cordis after getting hit in the chest by a puck during the Stanley Cup playoffs in 1998 while playing for the St. Louis Blues, at age 23.
Damar Hamlin's collapse on the field was football's 'extremely ugly' side, says former NFL player Ryan Clark
Former NFL player and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark described Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin's collapse on the field as football's "extremely ugly" side.
Here are the likely reasons the NFL chose Chiefs-Raiders game for Saturday afternoon
This is the second straight season in which the Chiefs will play in the Week 18 Saturday afternoon slot.
Top Sports Talking Head Blasted For Questioning How NFL Can Postpone MNF Game
On Monday evening during the Buffalo Bills - Cincinnati Bengals Monday Night Football game, Bills Safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after sustaining a hit and reportedly went into cardiac arrest.
NFL TV Schedule 2022: Week 18
The Packers will host the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football to end the NFL's regular season, the league announced Monday. The league announced the full schedule for Week 18 after announcing Chiefs-Raiders and Titans-Jaguars as Saturday games one day prior. Detroit and Green Bay factor heavily into the 7-seed...
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Breaking: Legendary NFL Referee Died On Sunday
The NFL lost one of the most distinguished referees in history today with the passing of Art McNally. He was 97 years old. McNally was one of the top officiating members of the NFL for the better part of 50 years. He spent 20 years as supervisor of officials, and another 20 in the NFL front office in a variety of officiating roles.
Bleacher Report
Sleeper NBA Draft Picks to Watch in 2023
With conference play underway, we're bound to see a handful of under-the-radar NBA prospects start to creep their way up draft boards. These prospects have already caught scouts' attention, but a strong January and February should solidify interest for this upcoming June. We're looking at a mix of breakout returners...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture 2023: Latest Super Bowl Bracket and AFC, NFC Scenarios
The NFL looks crowded with viable Super Bowl LVII contenders. On the back end of the playoff picture, it's also heavy on postseason hopefuls with three playoff tickets still on the line in Week 18. After updating the playoff bracket to reflect the latest standings, we'll examine the clinching scenarios...
Mavericks could trade away key player before deadline?
The Dallas Mavericks clearly need to get Luka Doncic more help, but they could actually be doing the opposite at this year’s trade deadline. Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported this week on his Substack page that the Mavs have opened up extension talks with big man Christian Wood. If the two sides are unable... The post Mavericks could trade away key player before deadline? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Raptors Could 'Set the Market' for Lakers, More at Trade Deadline
As the Toronto Raptors continue to fall further down the Eastern Conference standings, many teams are keeping an eye on what they are going to do leading up to the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Per Michael Grange of SportsNet.ca, one NBA source said the Raptors will be the "first domino"...
Bleacher Report
Mavericks Rumors: Christian Wood 'Unlikely' to Be Offered 4-Year Contract Extension
The Dallas Mavericks reportedly have opened discussions with big man Christian Wood about a potential contract extension, but the team is only willing to commit up to a certain point. NBA insider Marc Stein reports that while the Mavericks hope to retain Wood, they are "considered unlikely to offer a...
MLB
2024 Winter Classic coming to T-Mobile Park
The National Hockey League on Monday announced that the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic® will be hosted by the Seattle Kraken who are taking on the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, January 1, 2024, at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners. The NHL’s premier event will be the...
Buffalo-Cincinnati options, per ESPN's Adam Schefter: Postponement, no Pro Bowl 'bye week'
NFL Executive VP of Football Operations Troy Vincent told reporters Wednesday that the league hasn't ruled out a postponement of the Buffalo-Cincinnati game that was suspended Monday night when Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed and was rushed to UC Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition. Vincent added...
Bleacher Report
Jaylen Brown Blasts Rim Delay in Celtics-Nuggets Game: 'That's How Injuries' Happen
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown expressed dismay Sunday over a 35-minute delay caused by a bent rim during Boston's 123-111 road loss to the Denver Nuggets. The delay began with 6:43 remaining in the fourth quarter following a dunk by Celtics center Robert Williams III at 8:06, and it took several arena workers about 35 minutes to assess the situation, take the rim off the backboard and repair it before play could resume.
All 32 NFL Teams Change Twitter Pictures to 'Pray for Damar' as He Remains in Critical Condition
The NFL community continues to rally around the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered cardiac arrest after a tackle on Monday All 32 NFL teams have changed their Twitter profile pictures in a show of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football game against the Bengals, the team officially confirmed via social media. He still remains in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. As the NFL community continues to rally around Hamlin, each of the...
Bleacher Report
Why the Minnesota Vikings Are the NFL's Ultimate Fool's Gold Team
Following an ugly loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Minnesota Vikings can no longer land the No. 1 seed in the NFC. But it's a shame Minnesota will likely be guaranteed home-field advantage for at least two playoff games because the NFC North champions might be the worst 12-4 team in NFL history.
