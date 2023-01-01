ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions' Week 17 Inactive List

By John Maakaron
AllLions
AllLions
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ReyEb_0k0L0DfH00

Here is a list of players who are inactive for the Lions in Week 17 against the Bears.

The Detroit Lions are seeking to get back to rushing the football with the same level of efficiency as earlier in the season.

Over the past few weeks, the team's rushing attack has stagnated, placing additional pressure on quarterback Jared Goff and the offense to move the football.

Running back Justin Jackson popped up on the injury report Friday, as he was limited in the team's final practice. The talented running back is currently dealing with a hip injury and will miss the game against the Bears.

© Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

More: 3 Keys to Lions Victory vs. Bears

"I'd say with all three of those backs right now that have been active for us over the last few weeks, they all play a key part," said Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. "I know Duce (Staley) does a heck of a job coaching them up.

"A lot of trust in all three no matter what the situation is, but he brings a little bit different dynamic, because he’s shifty like (D’Andre) Swift, but he can still do some of the things that Jamaal (Williams)’s really good at, too," Johnson explained further. "So, he’s a good blend between the two. And, trust with him in pass protection, trust with him route running, he’s done some really nice things in the run game, as well. So, we feel really good about his role for us right now, and we’ll continue to push that along.”

Unfortunately against the Bears , the veteran running back will not suit up, which paves the way for Craig Reynolds to step in.

Here is the updated list of the Lions' Week 17 inactives:

  • G Kayode Awosika
  • DL Michael Brockers
  • DL Austin Bryant
  • S DeShon Elliott
  • RB Justin Jackson
  • G Ross Pierschbacher

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Bold Jared Goff, Lions prediction will scare the hell out of Seahawks, Packers

The Detroit Lions are fighting for their playoff lives as Week 18 approaches. However, one former NFL coach believes not only can they make it, but the Lions can go on a run. Mike Martz joined The 33rd Team on Monday and discussed the Lions upcoming Week 18 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. The 71-year-old dropped an incredibly bold take regarding the Jared Goff-led team.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

NFL insider views AFC team as potential Tom Brady landing spot

Tom Brady has yet to give any indication of whether he will play in 2023 or retire, but he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. That means the star quarterback will have the option of joining a new team, and the Las Vegas Raiders have been mentioned as... The post NFL insider views AFC team as potential Tom Brady landing spot appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE
NFLDraftBible

NFL Rookie Rewind: Week 17

With only one week remaining in the regular season after Monday, week 17 was a must-win for various teams across the NFL. Hoping to ring in the new year by keeping their playoff chances alive, franchises like the Packers, Patriots, and Lions were already in playoff mode. That means teams...
All Cardinals

Cardinals-49ers Week 18 Game Time Announced

The Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers will play at 2:25 Arizona time on Sunday for the regular season finale. Heading into the final week of the season, it was unknown as to exactly when the Arizona Cardinals would face the San Francisco 49ers. The NFL recently implemented a new scheduling system for Week 18 to help place pivotal matchups at the forefront of viewers and maximize meaning across the league.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

 https://www.si.com/nfl/lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy