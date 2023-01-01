ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Video: Robert Griffin III got a call that his wife went into labor while he was covering TCU-Michigan. He immediately ran off the field.

 3 days ago
James 'Buster' Corley, co-founder of Dallas-based Dave & Buster's, dead at 72

DALLAS — James "Buster" Corley, one of the co-founders of the successful "eatertainment" company Dave & Buster's, has died at 72. The Dallas Police Department said that officers who responded to the scene found a man with an "apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound." Police said they then took him to a hospital, where he died. The family later confirmed to WFAA that the man was Corley.
DALLAS, TX
High School Soccer PRO

Glendale, January 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice

GLENDALE, AZ
12 News

Rediscover Arizona as we visit the Hayden Flour Mill

ARIZONA, USA — Millions of people visit Arizona every year, with more than 100 people choosing to call Maricopa County their new home each day. There are tons of sightseeing opportunities for new visitors and residents alike. The Grand Canyon, Saguaro National Park and the Heard Museum are just a few on the long list of well-known Arizona destinations.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona missing persons cases - 2023

Information was supplied by law enforcement and describes only current, active reports of missing persons in the Phoenix-metro area and other cities in Arizona. If you have any details on the whereabouts of these individuals, please contact your local police department or sheriff's office.
PHOENIX, AZ
onscene.tv

Glendale SWAT Situation In Maryvale | Phoenix

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-29-2022 | 9:00 PM LOCATION: 8600 West Holly Street CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Information limited. Glendale Police SWAT are currently working a barricade situation in the city of Phoenix near 8600 west Holly Street. According to neighbors, the situation has been ongoing since 5:00 PM. Many residents have been unable to enter their homes for several hours due to an extensive perimeter. Phoenix Police are not assisting at this time and Phoenix Fire crews are staging nearby.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Woman shot at fast food restaurant near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road

PHOENIX — A woman was shot at a Phoenix fast food restaurant Tuesday morning. The incident occurred at a Whataburger restaurant near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 10:30 a.m. According to Phoenix police, when officers arrived on scene they located an adult female victim suffering from a gunshot...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

9 people injured after shooting in central Phoenix

Hundreds of bills were signed into Arizona law in 2022, and some new laws will begin starting Jan. 1, 2023. The winner of the Fiesta Bowl will move on to the college football championships. Several people shot outside Phoenix strip mall. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Police are working to...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

DPS trooper hospitalized in suspected DUI crash in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. — An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was hospitalized after the patrol vehicle they were driving in was struck by another vehicle, according to the Tempe Police Department. Police said the DPS trooper was traveling westbound on Broadway Road near College Avenue at the time of...
TEMPE, AZ
12news.com

Crash on Cactus Road in Phoenix leaves 5 in hospital

PHOENIX — Five people are in the hospital after a crash at the intersection of Cactus Road and 43rd Avenue, a spokesman with the Phoenix Fire Department said. Firefighters were called to the intersection early Saturday morning for reports of a crash between two vehicles. First responders took five...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Buckeye man accused of groping women during massage therapy

New law will allow alcohol while shopping at two Arizona malls. Starting on Jan. 12, businesses at Tempe Marketplace and Desert Ridge Marketplace will offer alcohol that can be consumed while shopping. Friends of Benjamin Anderson keep his memory alive as case remains unsolved. Updated: 42 minutes ago. |. Benjamin...
TEMPE, AZ
12 News

What to do if someone goes into cardiac arrest

PHOENIX — Do you know what to do when someone goes into cardiac arrest?. Unless it's required, many people don't think about taking CPR training. "A cardiac arrest is where your heart is suddenly stopped or is quivering. It's not beating normally," said Jamie Phillips, the director of American Emergency Response Training.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Phoenix to vote on cargo facility contract at Goodyear Airport

The Phoenix City Council is expected to vote Wednesday on leasing vacant property at Phoenix Goodyear Airport. Phoenix owns and operates the airport located about a mile southwest of Goodyear. The council will consider a 35-year contract with Burrell Aviation. The company plans to invest an estimated $40 million to build a cargo center that could include cold storage, dry storage, or maintenance and repair facilities.
PHOENIX, AZ

