Video: Robert Griffin III got a call that his wife went into labor while he was covering TCU-Michigan. He immediately ran off the field.

Valley Vista High School student-athlete hitting high notes on and off the field
PHOENIX — We have encountered some truly awesome people while ‘On the Road’ for Friday Night Fever’s 33rd season this past fall. But one trip in particular brought us to a great young man out in Surprise at Valley Vista High School. The Monsoon have a...
myfoxzone.com
James 'Buster' Corley, co-founder of Dallas-based Dave & Buster's, dead at 72
DALLAS — James "Buster" Corley, one of the co-founders of the successful "eatertainment" company Dave & Buster's, has died at 72. The Dallas Police Department said that officers who responded to the scene found a man with an "apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound." Police said they then took him to a hospital, where he died. The family later confirmed to WFAA that the man was Corley.
Glendale, January 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Rediscover Arizona as we visit the Hayden Flour Mill
ARIZONA, USA — Millions of people visit Arizona every year, with more than 100 people choosing to call Maricopa County their new home each day. There are tons of sightseeing opportunities for new visitors and residents alike. The Grand Canyon, Saguaro National Park and the Heard Museum are just a few on the long list of well-known Arizona destinations.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman shot in drive-thru of west Phoenix Whataburger by ex-boyfriend, police say
Police are searching for a suspect after they say a woman was shot by her ex-boyfriend while in the drive-thru at a Whataburger restaurant in Phoenix on Jan. 3. The victim was inside her car near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 10:30 a.m. when the suspect shot her in the hip. She's expected to be OK.
AZFamily
4 winning Powerball, Fantasy 5 tickets sold in Phoenix, Mesa, Glendale yet to be claimed
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Four winning Powerball and Fantasy 5 tickets were sold across the Valley this week and need to be claimed. One of them includes a nearly $440K jackpot lucky ticket sold in Mesa. On New Year’s Eve, a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Glendale...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona missing persons cases - 2023
Information was supplied by law enforcement and describes only current, active reports of missing persons in the Phoenix-metro area and other cities in Arizona. If you have any details on the whereabouts of these individuals, please contact your local police department or sheriff’s office.
Married couple arrested on I-10 in Arizona after man found shot dead in roadway, police say
Heath Daniel, 33, and his 37-year-old wife Vanessa Daniel were located and arrested Friday while driving on I-10 in connection with the murder of a man in Mesa, Arizona.
onscene.tv
Glendale SWAT Situation In Maryvale | Phoenix
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-29-2022 | 9:00 PM LOCATION: 8600 West Holly Street CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Information limited. Glendale Police SWAT are currently working a barricade situation in the city of Phoenix near 8600 west Holly Street. According to neighbors, the situation has been ongoing since 5:00 PM. Many residents have been unable to enter their homes for several hours due to an extensive perimeter. Phoenix Police are not assisting at this time and Phoenix Fire crews are staging nearby. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
police1.com
Chief of newly formed Ariz. PD targets 10 challenges for his force
MESA, Ariz. — Despite countless successes and first-ever accomplishments in its first year of existence, Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice said there is still a lot to do to get the department where he wants it to be as it nears its first anniversary on Jan. 11. "This...
ABC 15 News
Woman shot at fast food restaurant near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road
PHOENIX — A woman was shot at a Phoenix fast food restaurant Tuesday morning. The incident occurred at a Whataburger restaurant near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 10:30 a.m. According to Phoenix police, when officers arrived on scene they located an adult female victim suffering from a gunshot...
AZFamily
9 people injured after shooting in central Phoenix
Hundreds of bills were signed into Arizona law in 2022, and some new laws will begin starting Jan. 1, 2023. The winner of the Fiesta Bowl will move on to the college football championships. Several people shot outside Phoenix strip mall. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Police are working to...
DPS trooper hospitalized in suspected DUI crash in Tempe
TEMPE, Ariz. — An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was hospitalized after the patrol vehicle they were driving in was struck by another vehicle, according to the Tempe Police Department. Police said the DPS trooper was traveling westbound on Broadway Road near College Avenue at the time of...
12news.com
Crash on Cactus Road in Phoenix leaves 5 in hospital
PHOENIX — Five people are in the hospital after a crash at the intersection of Cactus Road and 43rd Avenue, a spokesman with the Phoenix Fire Department said. Firefighters were called to the intersection early Saturday morning for reports of a crash between two vehicles. First responders took five...
Phoenix police: Shooting that injured 9 grew out of argument
A shooting in west Phoenix that injured a pregnant woman and eight other people grew out of an argument between two people at a late-night party, police said.
AZFamily
Buckeye man accused of groping women during massage therapy
New law will allow alcohol while shopping at two Arizona malls. Starting on Jan. 12, businesses at Tempe Marketplace and Desert Ridge Marketplace will offer alcohol that can be consumed while shopping. Friends of Benjamin Anderson keep his memory alive as case remains unsolved. Updated: 42 minutes ago. |. Benjamin...
What to do if someone goes into cardiac arrest
PHOENIX — Do you know what to do when someone goes into cardiac arrest?. Unless it’s required, many people don’t think about taking CPR training. “A cardiac arrest is where your heart is suddenly stopped or is quivering. It’s not beating normally,” said Jamie Phillips, the director of American Emergency Response Training.
kjzz.org
Phoenix to vote on cargo facility contract at Goodyear Airport
The Phoenix City Council is expected to vote Wednesday on leasing vacant property at Phoenix Goodyear Airport. Phoenix owns and operates the airport located about a mile southwest of Goodyear. The council will consider a 35-year contract with Burrell Aviation. The company plans to invest an estimated $40 million to build a cargo center that could include cold storage, dry storage, or maintenance and repair facilities.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona water cuts for the new year may be just the beginning, experts say
Experts say few Arizona residents will notice any immediate change to the availability of water in their daily lives after Jan. 1, when steep Arizona water cuts will be imposed on the amount of water the state can draw from the Colorado River. But that does not mean they can...
‘Everything is trashed, it’s ruined’: Ahwatukee family loses everything in house fire
PHOENIX — Four days after celebrating Christmas, an Ahwatukee family lost everything they owned in a house fire. The flames broke out one hour after Joel Smith left for work on Dec. 29, near the Warner Elliot Loop and Equestrian Trail. “It’s a total loss they said,” Smith said...
