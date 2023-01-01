Replay: Browns beat Commanders 24-10 with Amari Cooper reaching career high in TD catches

With their playoffs hopes completely gone along with any chance of a winning season, the Cleveland Browns played the role of playoff spoiler Sunday afternoon by prevailing 24-10 over the host Washington Commanders.

The Browns are 7-9 after a 17-10 loss at home to the New Orleans Saints last week and a bounce-back victory over the Commanders.

The Browns are 3-2 since Deshaun Watson became eligible to play . Watson missed the first 11 games because of an NFL suspension stemming from more than two dozen women accusing the quarterback of sexual misconduct or sexual assault during massage appointments .

Watson had by far his best outing of the season Sunday , completing 9-of-18 passes for 169 yards and three touchdowns, two to wide receiver Amari Cooper and another to wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones. Watson avoided throwing an interception and posted a passer rating of 122.5.

Meanwhile, the Commanders dropped to 7-8-1 after entering the game in the thick of the NFC playoff picture. Later Sunday, Washington was mathematically eliminated from postseason contention when the Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings 41-17.

Here are scoring updates and analysis from the game:

Amari Cooper's second touchdown puts Browns ahead 24-10 with about five minutes left

Cooper finished with three catches on four targets for 105 yards and two touchdowns.

On first-and-10 from the Washington 33-yard line, Cooper was wide open at the 13 when he caught a pass from Watson. Cooper then maneuvered past Commanders safety Darrick Forrest inside the 5 to complete his 33-yard touchdown reception.

Cooper's second receiving touchdown and Watson's third TD pass of the game allowed the Browns to go ahead 24-10 with 5:21 left to play.

The nine-play, 75-yard scoring drive was kept alive on a crucial fourth-and-1 at the Washington 45. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski called a sneak for backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who gained 2 yards and a first down with about 7:30 remaining.

Three plays later, Cooper recorded his ninth TD catch of the season, a new career high for the eighth-year NFL player. Nine receiving TDs is the most by a Browns player since tight end Gary Barnidge had the same number in 2015.

Browns safety Grant Delpit registers second takeaway of game

After Cooper scored his second touchdown of the game, Washington quarterback Carson Wentz took a shot at the end zone on first-and-10 from the Cleveland 40.

But Browns safety Grant Delpit intercepted the pass intended for wide receiver Jahan Dotson in the end zone with 3:11 left. Delpit had another interception in the first half.

Washington got the ball back, but Browns rookie cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. broke up a Wentz pass to Pro Bowl wide receiver Terry McLaurin for a turnover on downs at the Commanders 35 with 2:03 remaining.

Washington cuts deficit to seven points after field goal early in fourth quarter

After the Browns earned a 10-point lead, the Commanders manufactured a nine-play, 50-yard scoring drive to trim Cleveland's advantage to 17-10 with 10:26 left in the fourth quarter.

Joey Slye's successful 43-yard field goal gave Washington points after its offense stalled just outside the red zone.

On third-and-5 from the Cleveland 24, Browns linebacker Deion Jones tackled running back Jonathan Williams for a 1-yard loss on a pass to the right flat, prompting the Commanders to resort to Slye's kick.

Browns go ahead 17-7 with Deshaun Watson and Donovan Peoples-Jones connecting for touchdown

The Browns scored touchdowns on back-to-back, third-quarter possessions to earn a 17-7 lead.

The second touchdown unfolded on third-and-9 when Peoples-Jones caught a pass from Watson over the middle at the 8 on a crossing route and reached the end zone for a 13-yard score. The play capped a 12-play, 84-yard drive with 36 seconds left in the third quarter.

Browns offensive lineman Jack Conklin exits game with ankle injury

Browns starting right tackle Jack Conklin walked off the field and to the sideline with 3:58 left in the third quarter. Conklin was accompanied by medical personnel.

James Hudson III filled in for Conklin at right tackle. Conklin returned to the action after sitting out a few plays, but then he left again. The Browns announced he was questionable to return with an ankle injury. He did not return.

Amari Cooper's 46-yard, catch-and-run touchdown lifts Browns to a third-quarter lead

Trailing by four points in the third quarter, the Browns needed someone to step up with a big play.

Cooper answered the bell.

On third-and-5, Cooper caught a pass from Watson at the 36 on an out route, evaded a would-be tackle by cornerback Kendall Fuller and raced along the Cleveland sideline for a 46-yard touchdown reception. The extra point gave the Browns a 10-7 lead with 10:03 left in the third quarter on the heels of a six-play, 63-yard drive.

With the score, Cooper tied his single-season career best for receiving touchdowns with eight. He caught the same number of TD passes in 2019 and 2021 with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Browns defense then prevented the Commanders from countering right away. The next series fizzled for Washington when defensive end Myles Garrett tallied a sack on third-and-8 from the 50.

Washington leads 7-3 at halftime after Carson Wentz scores touchdown on fourth-and-goal

The Browns trailed the Commanders 7-3 at halftime after Washington finally broke through and scored in the final minute of the second quarter.

On fourth-and-goal, Wentz jumped and extended the ball with his right hand to score a 1-yard touchdown on a quarterback sneak. The extra point gave Washington a 7-3 lead with 21 seconds remaining in the first half on the heels of the Commanders assembling a marathon of a drive — 21 plays and 96 yards over a span of 11 minutes, 27 seconds.

Browns' gamble inside 5-yard line results in turnover on downs

Instead of going ahead 6-0 late in the first quarter, Stefanski rolled the dice.

Rookie kicker Cade York had made a 25-yard field goal, but Washington jumped offside, setting up fourth-and-goal at the Commanders 3.

Rather than decline the penalty and keep the points, Stefanski went for it on fourth down and called a draw for Watson, who rushed for just 1 yard on the play. Defensive end Chase Young and Forrest tackled Watson at the 2 for a turnover on downs with 18 seconds left in the opening quarter.

The Browns' turnover on downs came after Washington's offense had one of its own.

On fourth-and-1 at the Cleveland 40, Williams took a pitch to the left and was tackled for a 2-yard loss by defensive ends Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney and linebacker Tony Fields II with 3:51 left in the first quarter. Later, Fields suffered what appeared to be a left shoulder injury early in the third quarter, though he returned to the action.

The stop meant Washington's second possession came to a screeching halt with a turnover on downs.

Rushes of 14 and 35 yards by Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb gave the Browns first-and-goal at the 9, yet they squandered a chance to score.

Grant Delpit registers Browns' second interception against Carson Wentz

The Cleveland defense made Stefanski's decision look slightly better because it produced a turnover on the next series.

On third-and-6 from the Washington 12, Wentz threw deep into double coverage, and Delpit intercepted the pass intended for wide receiver Curtis Samuel with 13:14 left in the second quarter. The Browns took control at their 47 after Wentz's second interception of the game.

However, the Browns went three-and-out and punted, leaving Stefanski vulnerable to being haunted for taking three points off the scoreboard. But in the second half, the Cleveland offense came to life.

Washington Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen suffers knee injury

With 12:59 left in the second quarter, Washington Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen left the game with a knee injury.

The Commanders initially announced Allen was questionable to return and later ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

Allen grabbed his left knee after suffering the injury.

Denzel Ward's interception leads to a 3-0 advantage for Browns

The Browns forced a turnover on Washington's first possession.

On third-and-6 from the Washington 24, Browns cornerback Denzel Ward stepped in front of McLaurin, his former Ohio State teammate, and intercepted a pass from Wentz along the Commanders sideline with 10:48 left in the first quarter.

The Browns took possession at the Washington 36 and cashed in on Ward's takeaway with York's 37-yard field goal, giving Cleveland a 3-0 advantage with 9:22 remaining in the opening quarter. Later, Ward suffered a shoulder injury in the fourth quarter and did not return.

Stefanski summoned York after Commanders cornerback Danny Johnson broke up Watson's pass over the middle to tight end David Njoku on third-and-5 from the Washington 19.

Then Washington's second possession ended with a turnover on downs.

Here's some pregame information, including betting info :

What TV channel is the Browns at Commanders game on?

The Browns and Commanders will be on Fox. Here's what the rest of the schedule looks like around the NFL this weekend:

Washington Commanders switch QBs: Riverboat Ron’s gamble on Commanders QB Carson Wentz is a desperate move that he had to make | Opinion

How to listen to Browns vs. Commanders on the radio

Browns games air locally on the radio on 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR and WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan (play-by-play), Nathan Zegura (color) and Jerod Cherry (sideline).

NFL Power Rankings: Week 17 NFL power rankings: Belated playoff pushes drive Packers, Steelers up board

Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders betting odds, moneyline

Spread Favorite: Commanders (-2.5)

Commanders (-2.5) Moneyline: Commanders (-130), Browns (+109)

Commanders (-130), Browns (+109) Total: 40.5 points

NFL Playoff Picture: NFL playoff picture after Week 16: Chargers punch playoff ticket, leaving two AFC spots unclaimed

Washington Commanders look to avoid 49ers hangover

Playing San Francisco a week ago does not bode well for the Washington Commanders this week.

Teams that played the 49ers this season are 0-13 when they play a game the following week, as it appears their physical style might wear down opponents. The only team to win its next game after playing San Francisco was the Chiefs, who had a bye in between.

According to Sportradar, the last team whose opponents lost the following week every time was the 1934 St. Louis Gunners, who played only three games that season. Three other teams had their opponents lose 13 times the following week: the 1997 Packers (1-13), 1989 Dolphins (2-13) and 1984 Rams (2-13).

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Replay: Browns beat Commanders 24-10 with Amari Cooper reaching career high in TD catches