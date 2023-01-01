ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP governor: Jan. 6 should disqualify Trump from holding office

By Theresa Maher
Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.) reiterated on Sunday that he preferred a different GOP presidential candidate in 2024 who was not former President Trump, telling ABC’s “This Week” that Jan. 6 should disqualify Trump from holding office again.

“I do not believe that Donald Trump should be the next president of the United States,” Hutchinson said. “I think he’s had his opportunity there. I think Jan. 6 really disqualifies him for the future.”

Hutchinson went further, saying he’d do everything in his power to make sure that there is an alternative GOP nominee for the 2024 presidential race.

“I want to see everything I can do to make sure there is the alternative, and that Donald Trump is not the not the nominee of the party. That’s the first thing. And let’s figure out how to do that,” Hutchinson said.

But Hutchinson also acknowledged that Trump is polling well and still considered to be the front-runner for the party’s nomination.

“I think you have to start him out as the front-runner simply because he’s polling that well. He’s the former president,” Hutchinson said.

The Arkansas governor, who won’t confirm if he is running for president in 2024 himself, also said Trump’s campaign so far has been relatively quiet despite “chaos” that has surrounded Trump in the past, which could give other candidates a chance.

“It’s an opportunity for other voices to rise, that are going to be problem-solving, common sense conservatives,” Hutchinson said.

“You need to simply have a message that’s authentic to yourself, a message that is problem solving, and say, ‘this is what we need to do as a country.’ And that, to me, is the right contrast.”

Dean Sanson
3d ago

I truly believe ASA needs to sit down and shut up it is pretty much apparent no one actually gives a s*** what he thinks and the people of Arkansas are just glad to be rid of him now they might actually get something done with a real Republican governor and Republican control of the State House go away acid you've outlived your usefulness

15
Cathy Johnson
3d ago

You RHINO republicans need to stop being a republican and be honest and stand up and say you’re a democrat!! So glad this buffoon is no longer governor of Arkansas. We need both forms of government to help keep one side from overstepping their boundaries but when they’re all on one side there’s no stopping the tyranny like the current administration!!

9
RANDOL CARMACK
3d ago

No charges for Trump in connection of Jan 6th. At least he did do things while in off for the betterment of the people. I cannot think of one thing he did for the people on Arkansas. Stated he would get rid on sales tax on groceries. never happened. Continued Clinton's sales tax on used vehicles. did just enough to do nothing.

18
