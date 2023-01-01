ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman enter 2023 with media momentum after Gator Bowl win over South Carolina football

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman was extremely proud of his football team following Friday's 45-38 win over South Carolina in the Gator Bowl, the Fighting Irish's ninth win to finalize his first season. For a squad that started 0-2 this fall and fell out of the national rankings at one point, a likely spot inside the top 20 is a notable end according to media members who were impressed by Freeman's finish.
FSU Football offers 2024 DL Dominick McKinley

Florida State offered Lafayette (La.) Acadiana junior defensive lineman Dominick McKinley on Monday. McKinley mentioned FSU defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins, as well as FSU offensive senior analyst Gabe Fertitta when sharing news of the offer. Fertitta has major Louisiana ties, including an incredibly successful run as head coach at Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, La.
