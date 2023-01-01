Read full article on original website
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Cam Heyward, Refs Have Different Reasons for Personal Foul
The Pittsburgh Steelers captain, and the ref that called the flag, discuss the incident in Week 17.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Bonkers Steelers stat makes comeback win vs. Ravens crazier
The 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t won a game when they were trailing by 10 points or more … until Week 17 against the Baltimore Ravens that is. Behind Kenny Pickett’s clutch touchdown with under a minute to go, the Steelers erased a 13-3 deficit and turned things around for the 16-13 win. It was the first and only touchdown of the game for Pittsburgh, and it couldn’t have at a better time for the team.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Kenny Pickett, T.J. Watt Knew Steelers Would Win on Final Drive
The Pittsburgh Steelers had all the confidence in the world that their rookie quarterback would deliver.
Five Thoughts: Pickett, Harris and the Steelers Not So Slim Playoff Chances
There's something about the Pittsburgh Steelers finding their way out of the worst situations.
Steelers Playoff Odds Take Significant Spike
The Pittsburgh Steelers playoff odds are higher than they've been all season.
Four Winners and Three Losers From Steelers Victory in Baltimore
The Pittsburgh Steelers' win over the Ravens took major contributions from familiar faces and unlikely heroes.
Yardbarker
Browns Season Finale Against Steelers Time Announced
Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will end their regular seasons in an AFC North showdown on CBS. The NFL announced a full slate of games for week 18, with the Browns game coming on at 1 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh Steelers took down the Baltimore Ravens in week 17 to keep...
Ravens have eye on Monday Night Football after loss to Steelers
Baltimore hoping for Bengals loss vs. Bills to clear path to AFC North championship game in regular season finale
Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives updates on multiple key players
The Baltimore Ravens fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers by the final score of 16-13 in Week 17, dropping their record to 10-6 on the year. They’ll now face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18, a team that they might have to play in the first round of the playoffs depending on how seeding works itself out.
Playoff Picture: Ravens Loss Shakes Up AFC Seeding Heading Into Monday Night Football
The Bengals got a much-needed result on Sunday night.
NFL insider views AFC team as potential Tom Brady landing spot
Tom Brady has yet to give any indication of whether he will play in 2023 or retire, but he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. That means the star quarterback will have the option of joining a new team, and the Las Vegas Raiders have been mentioned as... The post NFL insider views AFC team as potential Tom Brady landing spot appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
John Harbaugh 'Not Happy' With Ravens RB Gus Edwards Carries Vs. Steelers
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens running back Gus Edwards had just three carries for 2 yards in a 16-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh thought that Edwards should have gotten more opportunities. “I wasn’t happy about that, in all honesty," Harbaugh said....
Steelers RB Najee Harris Quietly Approaching 1,000-Yard Milestone
Pittsburgh Steelers running back, Najee Harris, could go 2 for 2 on 1,000-yard seasons.
Harbaugh: 'It’s Very Important to Get Mark Andrews Going' for Ravens Offense
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews finally broke through with a stellar performance against the Steelers. Coach John Harbaugh hopes it's a sign of even better things to come. Andrews finished with nine catches on nine targets for 100 yards. “I just think it worked out...
Ravens’ New Lease Could Keep Them in Baltimore Until 2037
The Baltimore Ravens are looking to stay at their longtime home field. The Ravens — the 19th-most-valuable NFL franchise at $3.9 billion, per Forbes — are seeking a long-term extension at M&T Bank Stadium with the facility’s landlord, the Maryland Stadium Authority. The Ravens’ current lease expires...
Steelers vs Browns Set for Kickoff in Early Window
The Pittsburgh Steelers will know their playoff fate early in Week 18.
