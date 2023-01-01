ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Heavy Rain Ending Sunday Morning, But New Year’s Day Will Be Wet and Windy

By Chris Jennewein
 2 days ago
Heave rain in downtown San Diego on Sunday morning. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A strong Pacific Storm that dumped over an inch of rain on many parts of San Diego County starting Saturday night was expected to taper off on New Year’s Day.

The National Weather Service office in San Diego reported rainfall totals of 1 inch at San Diego International Airport, 1.65 inches in Encinitas, 1.93 inches in Valley Center and 2.97 inches at the Palomar Observatory.

The snow level was expected to drop to 6,500 feet.

“A deepening Pacific storm is swinging across California today. Even though the heaviest precipitation has ended, gusty westerly winds will continue today, with scattered rain and snow showers through tonight, especially over the mountains,” the weather service said at 3:43 a.m. Sunday.

Highs on Sunday were forecast to be around 60 along the coast and in the western valleys, 50 to 55 near the foothills, 43 to 50 in the mountains and 63 to 67 in the deserts.

A west-northwest swell of 10-15 feet from 280-290 degrees at 8-10 seconds will produce high surf at the beaches through Monday, sets up to 9 feet possible in southern San Diego County.

The wet and windy weather is expected to break on Monday, but more storms are on the way.

“Look for a break in the action on Monday, but a strong Pacific jet stream will continue to take aim at California, with a series of disturbances on track to deliver periods of significant rain and mountain snow much of the week,” the weather service said.

Updated at 7:45 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

