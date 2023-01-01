ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Outsider.com

Ski Patroller at Popular Colorado Resort Buried by Avalanche

A popular Colorado ski resort faced potential tragedy earlier this week when an avalanche unexpectedly swallowed up a ski patroller. Thankfully, the resort area designed for the outdoor winter sport was facing avalanche mitigation efforts that day, when the shocking avalanche hit. As a result, fellow ski patrollers in the area were able to pull the unfortunate skier from the heavy snow.
CBS San Francisco

Update: San Jose couple killed by falling rocks in Yosemite National Park

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK – The two Bay Area residents who died following what was described as a "significant rockfall" at Yosemite National Park earlier this week have been identified.According to park officials, the victims were 51-year-old Georgios Theocharous and 35-year-old Ming Yan, a married couple from San Jose.Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the pair were in their Dodge Ram rental truck on Highway 140 near the Arch Rock entrance when they were hit by rocks that fell 1,000 feet from above the roadway. Officials said the force of the impact pushed the truck off the road, where it landed on the...
SAN JOSE, CA
Outsider.com

BASE Jumper in Critical Condition After Crashing Into Moab Cliff

An effortless glide down a Utah cliff turned into a deadly situation when a buildings, antennae, span and earth (BASE) jumper hit an adjacent wall and was dangling from his parachute 80 feet above a talus slope. The victim, a 35-year-old man from Australia took the plunge off of The Crown exit point in Kane Creek Canyon, roughly 400 feet off the ground. On his way down, the jumper’s parachute snagged on a jutting piece of the red rock cliff and slammed into the way, completely at the mercy of his gear’s strength.
MOAB, UT
NBC News

Rock slide deaths at Yosemite National Park lead to closures

Two people died in a rock slide earlier this week at the Yosemite National Park, according to the local county sheriff’s office. On Tuesday, the Yosemite National Park announced that the El Portal Road, a continuation of Highway 140 into the Yosemite Valley from El Portal, has been closed due to “significant rockfall.” The entrance was reopened around 6 hours later.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA

