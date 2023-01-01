Read full article on original website
Related
Ski Patroller at Popular Colorado Resort Buried by Avalanche
A popular Colorado ski resort faced potential tragedy earlier this week when an avalanche unexpectedly swallowed up a ski patroller. Thankfully, the resort area designed for the outdoor winter sport was facing avalanche mitigation efforts that day, when the shocking avalanche hit. As a result, fellow ski patrollers in the area were able to pull the unfortunate skier from the heavy snow.
California couple killed in Yosemite National Park rockslide identified by park officials
A married couple from San Jose, California, was killed in a rockslide at Yosemite National Park on Tuesday, park officials said.
KUTV
Trial to begin for human rights activist killed by gate in Arches National Park in 2020
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The family of a woman killed at a Utah national park in 2020 is preparing to head to trial for the wrongful death lawsuit. Esther “Essie” Nakajjigo was 25 years old when an unsecured gate inside Arches National Park swung open and impaled the vehicle she was a passenger in, killing her.
Bull Elk Give Cyclists a Welcome Surprise in Rocky Mountain National Park
If you live in Northern Colorado, you know about Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP). As the Centennial State's second-oldest, the area is home to majestic mountains, fantastic hiking, and abundant wildlife. Among this wildlife is the elk. There are so many of these animals in the park, in fact, that...
Update: San Jose couple killed by falling rocks in Yosemite National Park
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK – The two Bay Area residents who died following what was described as a "significant rockfall" at Yosemite National Park earlier this week have been identified.According to park officials, the victims were 51-year-old Georgios Theocharous and 35-year-old Ming Yan, a married couple from San Jose.Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the pair were in their Dodge Ram rental truck on Highway 140 near the Arch Rock entrance when they were hit by rocks that fell 1,000 feet from above the roadway. Officials said the force of the impact pushed the truck off the road, where it landed on the...
Utah’s Skinwalker Ranch most searched landmark in U.S. on Google in 2022
Utah’s very own Skinwalker Ranch, known as “the most scientifically studied paranormal hotspot on the planet,” according to the ranch’s official site, was Google's most searched cultural landmark in the U.S. in 2022.
Incredible 'Snowboarding Tunnel' at Utah Ski Resort Is Truly One of a Kind
This is just way too cool.
Foot of snow temporarily closes key road at Rocky Mountain National Park
Bear Lake Road, a stretch of road that goes through Rocky Mountain National Park, was temporarily closed on Tuesday as plows worked to clear snow. According to RMNP officials, the Bear Lake Area received about a foot of new snow in a storm that began on Monday evening. The closure was located at the junction of Bear Lake Road and US 36.
BASE Jumper in Critical Condition After Crashing Into Moab Cliff
An effortless glide down a Utah cliff turned into a deadly situation when a buildings, antennae, span and earth (BASE) jumper hit an adjacent wall and was dangling from his parachute 80 feet above a talus slope. The victim, a 35-year-old man from Australia took the plunge off of The Crown exit point in Kane Creek Canyon, roughly 400 feet off the ground. On his way down, the jumper’s parachute snagged on a jutting piece of the red rock cliff and slammed into the way, completely at the mercy of his gear’s strength.
‘Significant Rockfall’ Shuts Down Yosemite National Park Road
A considerable rockfall toppled onto El Portal Road, which connects Highway 140 to Yosemite National Park. While crews clear the asphalt and ensure stability, officials have closed the road, meaning that there is no current access to Yosemite Valley from Highway 140. The rockfall event occurred at roughly 9 a.m....
Rock slide deaths at Yosemite National Park lead to closures
Two people died in a rock slide earlier this week at the Yosemite National Park, according to the local county sheriff’s office. On Tuesday, the Yosemite National Park announced that the El Portal Road, a continuation of Highway 140 into the Yosemite Valley from El Portal, has been closed due to “significant rockfall.” The entrance was reopened around 6 hours later.
Rockfall closes Highway 140 entrance to Yosemite National Park
A rockfall near the Highway 140 entrance to Yosemite National Park has closed the roadway.
Comments / 0