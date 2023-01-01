ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Comments / 2

Related
wpde.com

Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue stresses importance of knowing CPR

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue wants to make sure people know CPR basics that could save a life. Captain Jonathan Evans said they are working to offer compression CPR classes for the public this year. He says a new style of CPR doesn't require rescue...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Driver hits more than 8 cars, 2 people at Walmart in Florence

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A driver crashed into eight cars and hit two women Saturday afternoon at the Neighborhood Walmart on South Cashua Drive in Florence, according to witnesses. The witnesses said one of the women was taken to the hospital by Florence County EMS. No word on her...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Crews respond to 5-car crash on Pamplico Highway in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are on the scene of a five-car crash Friday morning in front of MUSC along the 800 block of Pamplico Highway in Florence. One person involved in the crash said it was like a chain reaction. A viewer shared pictures of the scene and...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Horry County deputy involved in Highway 501 crash, official says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An Horry County deputy was involved in a crash on Highway 501 North and Hardwick Road Thursday, according to a county official. The deputy was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. NEW: New $180K homes in Horry County possible through partnership, company says.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Driver killed after disabled SUV was hit by a vehicle in Marion County

MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Marion County. Marion Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near the US Highway 76 and Laughlin Road intersection Wednesday night; they originally told us four vehicles were involved. Troopers say only two vehicles were...
MARION COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

NMB Police name first female police chief

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach Police Captain, Dana Crowell, was named the new police chief on Friday during a swearing-in ceremony at City Hall. The previous chief, Tommy Dennis, will be taking on the role of Associate Judge. City Manager, Mike Mahaney, named Crowell the...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

MUSC collects saliva samples to study the causes of autism

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday, over a dozen families participated in an MUSC SPARK study at Young Talkers therapy clinic in Myrtle Beach. Doctors took DNA samples from people with autism to understand what makes each person with autism unique. "There’s about at least 70 genes that...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy