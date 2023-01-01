Read full article on original website
Happy New Year And Thank You From The Los Alamos Reporter
Happy New Year to Los Alamos Reporter readers in Los Alamos and beyond. Thank you for your support throughout 2022. The Los Alamos Reporter had 2.6 million views in the last year, which is certainly something to be proud of. Sharing this three-minute version of Auld Land Syne by the Choral Scholars of University College Dublin. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W_6Vs8pADrQ&list=RDW_6Vs8pADrQ&index=1.
On The Job In Los Alamos: Alex Vives At Aspen Copies
On the job in Los Alamos is Copy Clerk Alex Vives showing the store’s displays recently at 1907 Central Ave. Last year, the business, locally owned by Dawn and James Cline, celebrated its 25th anniversary. Aspen Copies is a full-service copy shop that offers design and print services for technical jobs and promotional pieces. It also offers a multitude of office supplies and journals. Additionally, Aspen Copies is a FedEx authorized ship center. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
Happy New Year 2023 Los Alamos!
At this start of a brand new year the Los Alamos Daily Post news team wishes our readers in Los Alamos and White Rock and around the globe all the very best in 2023. We also want to take this opportunity as we near our 11-year anniversary next month to express our gratitude to our loyal advertisers – thank you and we look forward to working with you in 2023! Courtesy image.
Skaters Take To The Ice At County Rink
Skaters take to the ice recently at the Los Alamos County Ice Rink. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com.
Daily Postcard: Crisp Leaves Under Glittering Ice
Daily Postcard: A small pile of c risp leaves under a glittering layer of ice on the ground early this morning on Mesa Verde Street in White Rock. Photo by Nancy Ann Hibbs.
Los Alamos Chiropractic And Acupuncture Center Announce New Location At 557 Flats
Dr. Charles Lenz, DC and Dr. Aimee Price, DOM in front of their new office location on the lower level of the 557 Flats building off Oppenheimer. Courtesy photo. Los Alamos Chiropractic and Acupuncture Center News:. Happy New Year from Los Alamos Chiropractic and Acupuncture Center of Los Alamos!. We...
Sun Shines Bright Over Rio Grande River From Overlook
The Rio Grande River shines bright ewcently as viewed from Overlook Park in White Rock. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
Strange Trio Hosts Traffic Cones In White Rock
The Strange Trio sculpture standing at the entrance to Overlook Park hosts a trio of traffic cones recently in White Rock. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
On The Job In Los Alamos: The Crew At Wolf & Mermaid
On the job in Los Alamos at Wolf & Mermaid Enchanted Roasters are Owners Kate and Scott Kudynska, right, along with employees Seqouyah Rice, left, and Johnny Bang welcoming customers Dec.24 to their cafe at 181 Central Park Square. Visit www.wolfandmermaidenchantedroasters.com Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
Daily Postcard: Snow Covered Truchas Peak
Daily Postcard: View of snow covered Truchas Peak taken Thursday afternoon from Anderson Overlook in Los Alamos. Truchas (Spanish for ‘trout’) Peak is the second highest peak in New Mexico behind Wheeler Peak. It is in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains 26 miles northeast of Santa Fe. Photo by.
2023 Community Seed Swap Feb. 4 At Unitarian Church
The 2023 Community Seed Swap is 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Unitarian Church of Los Alamos, 1738 N. Sage St. Bring only packets of seeds you wish to give away entirely. You may not get any back!;. Take only enough seeds you can use in one...
Notice Of Completion Of Off-Site Waste Shipment For Final Disposal Added To LANL Electronic Public Reading Room
Per regulatory requirements, Los Alamos National Laboratory announces new documents have been added to the Los Alamos Legacy Cleanup Contract Electronic Public Reading Room. All legacy cleanup documents required to be posted after April 30, 2018, are available on the site linked above. For legacy cleanup documents that were posted...
Make Your Land of Enchantment Bucket List
The term “bucket list” is used as an informal way to describe a list of things a person wants to accomplish before kicking said bucket. I much prefer the Merriam-Webster definition as it seems to add a little more tact to the endeavor. It says a bucket list is “a list of things that one has not done before but wants to do before dying.”
Y Movie Theater Fundraiser Caps 2022 Goal
Pizza, popcorn and beer (courtesy Bathtub Row Brewing Co-Op) were some of the concessions available during the Y Holiday Movie Night at SALA. Photo by Jocelyn Chap. With the recent Y Holiday Movie Night at SALA, and the outpouring of community, sponsorship, and member support, the organization has met its year’s fundraising goal.
Venancio Aragon, Navajo Weaver
Beautiful bright colors, bold geometric designs Navajo weaver Venancio Aragon builds upon ancestral knowledge. This ¡COLORES! story is produced by Associate Producer Maliaq Kairaiuak, UNM Intern for Spring 2022. Maliaq is Yupik & Athabaskan and a student in UNM’s Film and Digital Media Arts department working towards a BFA.
How Albuquerque celebrates the last day of 2022 with family-friendly activities
Festivities were a part of the City of Albuquerque's New Year's Eve Before Dark event.
KRQE Newsfeed: New Mexico officials sworn in, Campus vandalized, Winter storm, Helping victims, Polar plunge
Monday’s Top Stories Monday’s Five Facts [1] Several New Mexico public officials sworn into office – Many newly elected officials rang in the new year getting sworn into their positions, including Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham for her second term. The governor spoke on her efforts to bring universal child care to the state and touted the […]
Annual ABQ polar plunge fundraises for nonprofit that helps local families
PB and J Family Services helps families in need with programs like case management, parent education, and early childhood education.
Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act seeking public comment
Spanish and ASL interpretation will be available.
How Broken Arrow Glass Uses Creativity to Fix New Mexico’s Glass Recycling System
Broken Arrow Glass, a recycling center based in Santa Fe that accepts glass donations and also has a doorstep collection service, takes used glass and transforms it into functional art. Owner Shelby Kaye, who holds a bachelor’s in fine art from New York University, said all products are made by hand. After repurposing glass products at home, Kaye got the idea to provide an innovative outlet for recycling in the community.
