Baton Rouge, LA

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Alabama football cornerback Eli Ricks declares for NFL Draft 2023

Make that five juniors headed to the NFL Draft in 2023 from Alabama football. Cornerback Eli Ricks became the latest from the Crimson Tide to declare early for the NFL. He announced his decision Tuesday, a day after quarterback Bryce Young, linebacker Will Anderson Jr., running back Jahmyr Gibbs and defensive back Brian Branch all decided the same.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
LSUCountry

Brian Kelly Details The Future of LSU's Quarterback Room

With Jayden Daniels returning to Baton Rouge for the 2023 season, it’s assumed he’ll control starting duties once again and build off of his stellar first year in Death Valley. Following LSU’s Citrus Bowl victory over Purdue, head coach Brian Kelly was transparent on the quarterback situation going...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Larry Brown Sports

NFL insider views AFC team as potential Tom Brady landing spot

Tom Brady has yet to give any indication of whether he will play in 2023 or retire, but he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. That means the star quarterback will have the option of joining a new team, and the Las Vegas Raiders have been mentioned as... The post NFL insider views AFC team as potential Tom Brady landing spot appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE
LSUCountry

NEWS: LSU Punter Jay Bramblett Returning For 2023 Season

LSU punter Jay Bramblett is returning to Baton Rouge for the 2023 season, he announced via Twitter early Wednesday morning. “This year was the most fun I’ve ever had playing the game and I am excited to see the future of LSU football. I’m very thankful for the opportunity to come here, I’m not ready for it to be over so, see y’all back in Baton Rouge for 2023.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Virginia at Pittsburgh odds, picks and predictions

The No. 11 Virginia Cavaliers (10-2, 2-1 ACC) visit the Pittsburgh Panthers (10-4, 3-0) Tuesday for a 9 p.m. ET tipoff at Petersen Events Center (ACC Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Virginia vs. Pittsburghodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets. Virginia beat...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Saint Joseph's at Dayton odds, picks and predictions

The Saint Joseph's Hawks (6-7, 0-1 Atlantic-10) and Dayton Flyers (10-5, 2-0) clash Wednesday at UD Arena with opening tip at 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Saint Joseph's vs. Daytonodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets. Saint Joseph's is coming...
DAYTON, OH

