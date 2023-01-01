Man Stabbed, Bicycle Stolen During Argument on El Prado in Balboa Park

A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 42-year-old man suffered stab wounds and a broken arm Saturday evening from a suspect who stole his bicycle in Balboa Park.

The robbery occurred at 5:05 p.m. in the 1600 block of El Prado, according to San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims.

The victim was arguing with another male about property when the suspect came up and hit him with an unknown object and rode away on the man’s bicycle, Heims said.

The man suffered a stab wound to his chest and a broken and lacerated arm, the officer said. Paramedics took him to a hospital for treatment of the wounds, which were not believed life-threatening.

Detectives were investigating the attack.