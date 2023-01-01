ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Man Stabbed, Bicycle Stolen During Argument on El Prado in Balboa Park

By City News Service
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jVgrL_0k0KyUp400
A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 42-year-old man suffered stab wounds and a broken arm Saturday evening from a suspect who stole his bicycle in Balboa Park.

The robbery occurred at 5:05 p.m. in the 1600 block of El Prado, according to San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims.

The victim was arguing with another male about property when the suspect came up and hit him with an unknown object and rode away on the man’s bicycle, Heims said.

The man suffered a stab wound to his chest and a broken and lacerated arm, the officer said. Paramedics took him to a hospital for treatment of the wounds, which were not believed life-threatening.

Detectives were investigating the attack.

Comments / 1

Related
Times of San Diego

Suspect, Sisters Who Died in Lakeside Murder-Suicide Near Lake Jennings Identified

Authorities Tuesday publicly identified two women and a man who died by gunfire last week in a murder-suicide in a neighborhood near Lake Jennings. Killed in the shooting the 13500 block of Interstate 8 Business in Lakeside on Friday were Kenneth Harrington, 59; his girlfriend, Michelle Mallucci, 60; and her sister, Theresa Schrantz, 59, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
LAKESIDE, CA
NBC San Diego

‘Why?': Deputies ID Man Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver on New Year's Eve in Encinitas

The man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on New Year's Day in North County has been identified, officials announced Tuesday. David D'Lima, 23, of San Diego was killed Sunday during a midnight walk with a friend on Pacific Coast Highway in Encinitas, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO). Deputies were called to Highway 101 just before 12:30 a.m. after they received a report of a crash involving two pedestrians.
ENCINITAS, CA
kusi.com

San Diego Police investigating body found in homeless encampment

CITY HEIGHTS (CNS) – San Diego Police Monday were investigating the death of a man found in a transient camp near the northbound on-ramp of Interstate-805 at Home Avenue. A call came in to CHP Dispatch about 11:35 a.m. of a male body found next to the guard rail in a tent in a homeless encampment next to the guardrail on the freeway on-ramp.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Stabbed on Prado in Balboa Park on New Year's Eve

A 42-year-old man suffered stab wounds and a broken arm Saturday evening from a suspect who stole his bicycle in the Balboa Park area of San Diego. The robbery occurred at 5:05 p.m. in the 1600 block of El Prado, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims. That block of the Prado adjoins the lily pond near the Botanical Building.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Man, Sisters Killed in Double Murder-Suicide in Lakeside Identified

Authorities Tuesday publicly identified two women and a man who died by gunfire last week in a murder-suicide in a neighborhood near Lake Jennings. Killed in the shooting the 13500 block of Interstate 8 Business in Lakeside on Friday were Kenneth Harrington, 59; his girlfriend, Michelle Mallucci, 60; and her sister, Theresa Schrantz, 59, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
LAKESIDE, CA
Times of San Diego

Body of Male Found in Transient Camp Near Interstate 805

The San Diego County Medical Examiner responded Monday morning after a body was found on Home Avenue near an Interstate 805 onramp. San Diego police officers answered the call of a dead male in a transient camp next to the northbound onramp at around 11 a.m., according to OnScene.TV. Once they found the remains, they summoned the California Highway Patrol.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Assault in Vista leaves man, 20, in critical condition

VISTA — A 20-year-old is in critical condition after being assaulted by multiple people early Saturday in Vista. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed the attack after deputies found the man, whose name has not been released, unconscious in the 300 block of Vista Village Drive around 1 a.m. on Saturday with numerous injuries.
VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

Police Say 2 Women Injured in Oak Park Due to Driver Running Red Light

Two women were hospitalized with serious injuries Sunday after one driver ran a red light and collided with another vehicle at an Oak Park intersection, police said. At 8:32 a.m. Sunday, a woman, 29, driving a 2014 Volkswagen Golf was traveling southbound on 54th Street approaching the intersection with College Grove Drive, according to Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcoastcurrent.com

Oceanside police arrest 6 suspects in attempted catalytic converter theft

Oceanside police arrested six suspects, including one juvenile, on Thursday, Dec. 29, in connection with catalytic converter thefts. The arrests follow three others made in Oceanside on Dec. 26 related to thefts of catalytic converters, which have been on the increase in recent years, prized for the metals they contain.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy