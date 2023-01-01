One man injured in crash on interstate

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A truck crashed into the wall on I-680 north between South Avenue and Market Street in Youngstown on Sunday.

According to police, one man was bleeding from his head, but the injury was minor.

Fire trucks blocked part of the road where the accident occurred, but the area has since reopened.

Police and EMS crews were also on the scene.

