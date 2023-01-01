ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

One man injured in crash on interstate

By Abigail Cloutier, Laurel Stone
WKBN
WKBN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3trfJ3_0k0KyNtD00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A truck crashed into the wall on I-680 north between South Avenue and Market Street in Youngstown on Sunday.

According to police, one man was bleeding from his head, but the injury was minor.

Fire department battles 2 fires in 1 home

Fire trucks blocked part of the road where the accident occurred, but the area has since reopened.

Police and EMS crews were also on the scene.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 4

Mandy Breshears
6d ago

my boyfriend and I were the ones to come upon this accident. shame on those who refused to stop or slow down while we tried to help/aid the older gentlemen who was trapped in his truck. A Huge Thank you to the walmart truck driver for stopping your day and helping direct cars until fire and EMS arrived.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

SUV flips on I-680 ramp

One man is the hospital after an overnight crash along a ramp to Interstate 680 in Youngstown. An SUV flipped over on the ramp from Mahoning Avenue to 680 southbound at around midnight. The vehicle went over a guardrail and landed on its roof. Police are still investigating the cause...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Victim of deadly Campbell house fire identified

The Mahoning County Coroner has released the name of the woman whose body was found in a burning home in Campbell on New Year's Eve. Authorities say an autopsy was conducted on 38-year-old Ami Maldonado who was found as crews battled flames at a home on Andrews Avenue at around 1 a.m. Saturday.
CAMPBELL, OH
WKYC

2 killed in single vehicle crash in Trumbull County

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a Trumbull County crash that killed two on Wednesday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter'. At around 12:45 a.m. OSHP troopers from the...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Two from Warren killed in Southington crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that claimed two lives of two people from Warren in Trumbull County early Wednesday. First responders from Southington and Farmington answering a call about two people not moving inside heavily damaged vehicle in a ditch along County Line-Turnpike Road just before 1 a.m.
SOUTHINGTON, OH
WKBN

WKBN

62K+
Followers
32K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy