Saint Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg Man Killed On Tricycle When Struck By Publix Semi-Truck

By Local - Liz Shultz
 3 days ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A 29-year-old St. Petersburg man has died after being struck by a Publix semi-truck on Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

On Saturday, at 6:15 p.m., James Joseph Christiano II, 29, of St. Petersburg, was riding an adult tricycle from the east sidewalk of 66th Street North and attempted to cross 5th Avenue North.

Police say at the same time, a Publix semi-truck pulling a 53-foot trailer, driven by Shannon Tyrone Morrell Jr. of Dade City was headed north on 66th St. and turned right onto 5th Avenue North.

Police say Morrell did not see Christiano, who was in the marked crosswalk on a green crossing signal, and a rear tire struck him.

Christiano died at the scene, according to police.

Morrell was on the scene and cooperative.  The intersection was closed for several hours.

Rick the hippie
2d ago

I knew him through his work, always positive, and a smile. Never talked bad about others, I will miss him. Rest in peace my little friend.

Mrs. D
3d ago

bikers and drivers have to look where they are going.. Another thing is the streets are too crowded, it's not safe to walk, ride, or drive. prayers for fanily

