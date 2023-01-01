ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, PA

thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
NBC Sports

Klay's 54-point explosion causes LeBron, Twitter to go wild

For the last month, Klay Thompson has been sending a clear message to his critics: He's not done. Not even close. The five-time NBA All-Star reiterated that by dropping a season-high 54 points in the Warriors' thrilling 143-141 double-overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center.
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job

Now that Michigan’s season is over, another round of Jim Harbaugh rumors are kicking into high gear. The Denver Broncos are eyeing Harbaugh as a potential candidate for their head coach position, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Broncos are just one of “multiple” teams to do homework on Harbaugh... The post Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Philly

Eagles believe QB Jalen Hurts will be able to play against Giants: report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jalen Hurts has missed the past two games with a shoulder injury, but the Eagles reportedly believe he'll be healthy enough to play in the regular season finale against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. In Monday's press conference, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said the team will continue to monitor Hurts' status to see how he feels throughout the week. "Obviously everything is taken into play as far as when he's ready to come back," Sirianni said. "First and foremost we're going to want him to be healthy enough to not put himself in danger. That's...
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin family spokesperson says, “He’s fighting”

Few details are available regarding the status of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains sedated and in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest on Monday night. Jordon Rooney, a marketing representative for Bills safety Damar Hamlin and a spokesperson for the Hamlin family, appeared earlier today on ABC’s Good Morning America.
atozsports.com

Cowboys make smart decision ahead of regular season finale

The Dallas Cowboys fully expect linebacker Leighton Vander Esch to be ready for the playoffs after sustaining an injury during the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15. But the linebacker isn’t planning on playing in the regular season finale, via Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken. The Cowboys defender described the decision as a way to get him extra time to rest.
NBC Sports

Jaylen Brown gives honest assessment of C's effort after OKC loss

Jaylen Brown knows the Boston Celtics' effort level in Tuesday night's blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder was unacceptable. The C's star didn't mince words after the game in his assessment of the team's performance in the 150-117 defeat. Asked what happened that led to Boston's worst loss of the season, Brown gave a brutally honest answer.
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin’s family says “progress appears to be made”

The information regarding the status of Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to be limited. But the limited information from this morning is encouraging. Via Coley Harvey of ESPN.com, Hamlin family friend and spokesman Jordon Rooney said that doctors got “promising readings” overnight regarding Damar, and that “progress appears to be made.”
Larry Brown Sports

NFL insider views AFC team as potential Tom Brady landing spot

Tom Brady has yet to give any indication of whether he will play in 2023 or retire, but he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. That means the star quarterback will have the option of joining a new team, and the Las Vegas Raiders have been mentioned as... The post NFL insider views AFC team as potential Tom Brady landing spot appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Philly

Eagles fans burry their sorrow in syrup but hope dies last

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On New Year's Day, we were supposed to be picking up confetti, but Eagles fans everywhere spent the day trying to pick up the pieces after that devastating loss to the Saints.After the ball dropped and sent us into a brand new year, Eagles fans felt another ball drop after that 4th quarter-pick 6 against the Saints and boy did that sting."How can we let the Saints, of all teams, beat us," an Eagles fan said. "It gives me the chills, it's chilling."After the loss, many Eagles fans ran to find comfort Monday afternoon at the Penrose...
NBC Sports

Get to know Commanders rookie QB Sam Howell

With the Washington Commanders now eliminated from playoff contention and neither Carson Wentz nor Taylor Heinicke establishing themselves as the bonafide answer at the position, one quarterback has emerged as the starter in Week 18 vs. Dallas: rookie Sam Howell. Washington is expected to give Howell his first regular season...
