thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Giants vs. Eagles prediction and odds for Week 18 (Philly still needs the No. 1 seed)
In August if I told you that the New York Giants had nothing to play for in Week 18, that wouldn’t have been a surprise. The surprising part is that’s because they’re locked into the sixth seed in the NFC with a 9-6-1 record and can rest Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley for the playoffs.
NBC Sports
Klay's 54-point explosion causes LeBron, Twitter to go wild
For the last month, Klay Thompson has been sending a clear message to his critics: He's not done. Not even close. The five-time NBA All-Star reiterated that by dropping a season-high 54 points in the Warriors' thrilling 143-141 double-overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job
Now that Michigan’s season is over, another round of Jim Harbaugh rumors are kicking into high gear. The Denver Broncos are eyeing Harbaugh as a potential candidate for their head coach position, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Broncos are just one of “multiple” teams to do homework on Harbaugh... The post Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cowboys Jerry Jones on Bills' Damar Hamlin: 'Watched in Fear'
While being proud of the way the scary situation was handled Monday night in Cincinnati, the owner said there's no clear-cut path for the NFL moving forward.
Eagles believe QB Jalen Hurts will be able to play against Giants: report
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jalen Hurts has missed the past two games with a shoulder injury, but the Eagles reportedly believe he'll be healthy enough to play in the regular season finale against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. In Monday's press conference, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said the team will continue to monitor Hurts' status to see how he feels throughout the week. "Obviously everything is taken into play as far as when he's ready to come back," Sirianni said. "First and foremost we're going to want him to be healthy enough to not put himself in danger. That's...
Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin In Critical Condition After Terrifying On-Field Injury
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during the first quarter of Monday night’s game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Cardiac arrest results from electrical disturbances that cause the heart to suddenly stop beating properly. Hamlin suffered a cardiac
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin family spokesperson says, “He’s fighting”
Few details are available regarding the status of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains sedated and in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest on Monday night. Jordon Rooney, a marketing representative for Bills safety Damar Hamlin and a spokesperson for the Hamlin family, appeared earlier today on ABC’s Good Morning America.
atozsports.com
Cowboys make smart decision ahead of regular season finale
The Dallas Cowboys fully expect linebacker Leighton Vander Esch to be ready for the playoffs after sustaining an injury during the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15. But the linebacker isn’t planning on playing in the regular season finale, via Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken. The Cowboys defender described the decision as a way to get him extra time to rest.
NBC Sports
Jaylen Brown gives honest assessment of C's effort after OKC loss
Jaylen Brown knows the Boston Celtics' effort level in Tuesday night's blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder was unacceptable. The C's star didn't mince words after the game in his assessment of the team's performance in the 150-117 defeat. Asked what happened that led to Boston's worst loss of the season, Brown gave a brutally honest answer.
atozsports.com
A.J. Brown reveals the truth behind game-changing mistake made by Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles shot themselves in the foot too often on Sunday, leading to the team’s 20-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The overwhelming majority of the blame falls on quarterback Gardner Minshew and the offense. New Orleans held a 13-10 lead with just over five minutes remaining...
Lakers: How New LA Starting Center Thomas Bryant Avoids Emulating Anthony Davis
Bryant is thriving in an expanded role.
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin’s family says “progress appears to be made”
The information regarding the status of Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to be limited. But the limited information from this morning is encouraging. Via Coley Harvey of ESPN.com, Hamlin family friend and spokesman Jordon Rooney said that doctors got “promising readings” overnight regarding Damar, and that “progress appears to be made.”
NFL insider views AFC team as potential Tom Brady landing spot
Tom Brady has yet to give any indication of whether he will play in 2023 or retire, but he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. That means the star quarterback will have the option of joining a new team, and the Las Vegas Raiders have been mentioned as... The post NFL insider views AFC team as potential Tom Brady landing spot appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Eagles fans burry their sorrow in syrup but hope dies last
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On New Year's Day, we were supposed to be picking up confetti, but Eagles fans everywhere spent the day trying to pick up the pieces after that devastating loss to the Saints.After the ball dropped and sent us into a brand new year, Eagles fans felt another ball drop after that 4th quarter-pick 6 against the Saints and boy did that sting."How can we let the Saints, of all teams, beat us," an Eagles fan said. "It gives me the chills, it's chilling."After the loss, many Eagles fans ran to find comfort Monday afternoon at the Penrose...
NBC Sports
Get to know Commanders rookie QB Sam Howell
With the Washington Commanders now eliminated from playoff contention and neither Carson Wentz nor Taylor Heinicke establishing themselves as the bonafide answer at the position, one quarterback has emerged as the starter in Week 18 vs. Dallas: rookie Sam Howell. Washington is expected to give Howell his first regular season...
76ers: Doc Rivers Calls Zion Williamson 'Fast Shaq'
Doc Rivers had high praise for Pelicans star Zion Williamson on Monday night.
NBC Sports
Some Bills players will stay in Cincinnati, others planned to return to Buffalo
During an early Tuesday morning conference call regarding the situation that resulted in the postponement of Monday night’s game between the Bills and the Bengals, NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent was asked whether the Bills planned to return to Buffalo or remain in Cincinnati. Vincent said...
