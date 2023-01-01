Read full article on original website
pocketnow.com
VIZIO’s 75-inch M-Series 4K QLED Smart TV is now 46 percent off
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. I firmly believed that Black Friday and Cyber Monday smart TV deals were crazy. Still, Amazon’s latest discount on VIZIO’s 75-inch M-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV takes things to a whole new level, as you can now take this bad boy home for just $698 after scoring an insane 46 percent discount. VIZIO’s 75-inch M-series 4K smart TV usually sells for $1,300, which means that you would be scoring more than $600 if you choose to take advantage of this deal.
LG A2 OLED TV price slashed at Best Buy to just $570
The LG A2 OLED can't quite match its pricier C2 and G2 siblings but it still packs a punch, especially at over $700 off...
Digital Trends
Hurry — Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1000 off today
While 4k TVs have become the norm, a lot of content still hasn’t caught up, which is why TVs with AI upscaling are becoming more popular, such as Samsung’s S95B TV. Of course, the upscaling tech and everything that goes along with a high-end TV can be expensive, which is why we love this deal from Samsung that brings the TV’s cost down to $1,800 from $2,800. That’s a whopping $1,000 discount on one of the best TVs on the market.
LG's new G3 OLED TV apparently uses Micro Lens Array tech to hit a super-bright 2000 nits
Brand new panel technology means 2023's brightest OLED might not be a QD-OLED.
CNET
CES 2023 Live Blog: LG's Wireless TV, Powerful Asus Laptops, Nvidia Chips and More
Get all the details from LG, Asus and Nvidia's CES keynotes, with more to come. CES 2023 is upon us. The next few days will see a flood of news and press conferences spanning everything from smartphones to PCs and headphones at the world's largest consumer electronics show. We'll be all over the announcements.
Phone Arena
Prepare for a new Galaxy S24 look: Samsung poaches Chief of Design from Mercedes-Benz!
We are well aware nowadays that premium smartphones are not just about hardware power — they are viewed as lifestyle accessories. Of course, if we drop $1,000 on a phone, we would appreciate if it looks like a luxurious item, and manufacturers are well aware. Samsung, Google, Apple, and anyone who dares compete with them is constantly working on producing phones that look like modern tech jewellery.
Wow! LG 65-inch QNED 4K TV just dropped back to Black Friday price
This 2022 model LG TV just dropped back to its Black Friday price — that's $700 off a stunning QNED 4K TV at Best Buy.
Engadget
Samsung bets on MicroLED and 8K for its premium 2023 TVs
Four years after introducing The Wall at CES 2018, Samsung is poised to take its MicroLED technology mainstream. At CES 2023, the company announced it would offer 50-, 63-, 76-, 89-, 101-, 114- and 140-inch MicroLED models, greatly expanding the amount of choice consumers have when it comes to the new display technology. Samsung didn’t provide pricing and availability information for the expanded line, but the company claims the new models are its most affordable MicroLED TVs to date. Since a few of the sets are smaller than any of the MicroLED TVs Samsung has offered in the past, you also won’t need to pay for a professional to install them in your home.
hubpages.com
Best 32 Inch TVs
32 inch TVs are a popular size for living rooms, bedrooms, and other spaces where you want a larger TV but don't have the room or budget for a larger model. With so many options on the market, it can be tough to know which one to choose. Let's find out what are the best 32 inch TVs today. There are several factors to consider before buying a 32 inch TV:
whathifi.com
New LG M3 OLED is a stunning, 97-inch 'wireless' TV
LG has unveiled another 'world first' at CES 2023 – a 4K TV that receives all of its video and audio wirelessly. The 97-inch LG Signature OLED M3 is essentially a high-quality panel with speakers and a power cable. It receives audio and video from LG’s Zero Connect box, which can be positioned up to 30ft away.
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Has a Free Surprise for Marvel Fans
Amazon Prime has a new and free surprise for Marvel fans, courtesy of Marvel's Avengers, Crystal Dynamics 2020 Avengers game available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you're both an Amazon Prime subscriber and a Marvel's Avengers fan, you can -- via Prime Gaming and until January 12 -- claim a set of free Iron Man-themed items to use in the gaming. If you're not a Prime Gaming subscriber or if you're reading this after January 12, then everything below is no longer applicable.
The Verge
Samsung takes on Apple and LG with its own 5K display for creative pros
Samsung’s 2023 monitor plans don’t just include Odyssey gaming screens and a new version of its Smart Monitor: the company is also directly coming after Apple and LG with a 27-inch, color-accurate 5K monitor called the ViewFinity S9. Samsung says the 5120x2880 IPS display has a matte finish to reduce glare and covers 99 percent of the DCI-P3 wide color gamut.
Phone Arena
LG to unveil their newest OLED and foldable displays at CES 2023
LG has announced today via a press release that it will be showing off its newest display lineup at CES 2023. Among the futuristic displays that will be unveiled will be automotive display solutions and foldable OLED displays. The 8” 360-degree foldable OLED that LG Display has developed is a...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Embarrasses Xbox Live Gold With New Free Games
The first free PlayStation Plus games and the first free Xbox Live Gold games of 2023 have been revealed. This week, both Sony revealed the free games coming to PS Plus next month and Microsoft revealed the free games coming to Xbox Live Gold next month. Both announcements were made around the same time, and one has been received very warmly while the other has been heavily criticized. If you've been paying attention to the two services, you'll know the former is in reference to PS Plus while the latter is in reference to Xbox Live Gold or, more specifically, Games With Gold.
AOL Corp
Samsung debuts new Micro LED TVs at CES 2023
Samsung is bringing out the big guns for CES 2023, announcing new sizes for its top-of-the-line Micro LED televisions that should make them a bit more affordable for consumers, though still nowhere near the price of your average set. Micro LED combines the best aspects of OLED TVs with the...
Phone Arena
Improved cooling system for Galaxy S23 series means no CPU throttling is necessary
You might recall (and then again, you might not) Samsung tipster Ice Universe pointing out that the low Geekbench scores for the Galaxy S23 line indicated that there was something amiss with the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip powering the Galaxy S23 models. Geekbench is a benchmark test used to measure and compare the central processing unit CPU on the chipsets that power smartphones (it works with processors on other types of devices, but we are focused on handsets for this story).
The Verge
Samsung’s $200 Galaxy A14 5G comes with an upgraded display
Samsung is starting off 2023 with a budget phone refresh, making some smart upgrades with the Galaxy A14 5G — at least on paper. The A14 will cost $199, which is $50 lower than the A13 5G’s list price. Compared to its predecessor, it comes with a higher-res display and selfie cam while leaving many other core specs alone. Samsung will also offer up to four years of security updates and two OS version upgrades, which is a significant step up from the two or three years of security updates that are much more common at this price.
CNET
How to Get MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint for Free Today
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. The most recent version of the Microsoft Office suite, Microsoft 365, includes tools that you probably use at home, school or on the job. The most popular way to access these apps is by buying a Microsoft 365 membership, but those fees mount over time and can discourage you from using Word, Excel, PowerPoint, or other products. Fortunately, you can snag Microsoft 365 at no cost.
Professional video-game streamers expected to make $100 million in 2023
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – In the professional video-game streaming industry, there are quite a few big names with millions of followers. These streamers are making millions of dollars through subscriptions, advertising, and brand sponsorships. Some have even managed to make a few million before even turning 20. Their profits are set to jump even higher […]
Engadget
LG SC9 and SE6 soundbars first look: Making the most of LG's TVs
LG unwrapped its 2023 soundbars right after Christmas, but the company is showing the duo off here at CES. The SC9 and SE6 are both equipped with Dolby Atmos, but while the former is a more premium-level device, the SE6 is compact all-in-one unit more akin to Sonos' Beam. We got out first look at both at CES along with some more info on each unit.
SlashGear
