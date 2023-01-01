Effective: 2023-01-04 11:51:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-04 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Cedar; Clinton; Delaware; Dubuque; Iowa; Jackson; Johnson; Jones; Linn WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY Drizzle and freezing drizzle is transitioning to light snow across the area with improving highway conditions. Given the warmer temperatures, snow is not forecast to accumulate on paved surfaces. There may be pockets of drizzle or freezing drizzle mixing with light snow but impacts are not anticipated at this time.

BENTON COUNTY, IA ・ 3 HOURS AGO