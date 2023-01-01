Read full article on original website
Wind Advisory issued for Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 09:45:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cuyama Valley; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; Southern Salinas Valley WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph after Thursday morning. * WHERE...Cuyama Valley, Southern Salinas Valley and San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Thursday. Strongest tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated brief gusts to 60 mph possible tonight.
High Wind Warning issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 09:45:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range; Santa Ynez Valley HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Central coast of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, Santa Ynez Valley, Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Thursday. Strongest late this afternoon and evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
High Wind Warning issued for San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 18:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands; Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands and Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Some roadways that may be affected by strong winds include US Highways 1 and 101 and State Routes 41, 46, and 246 across the coast and valleys. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
Wind Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 18:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Central Ventura County Valleys; Lake Casitas; Los Angeles County Beaches; Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley; Malibu Coast; Ojai Valley; Santa Clarita Valley; Santa Monica Mountains; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys; Ventura County Beaches; Ventura County Inland Coast WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Most of valleys and mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Thursday. Strongest tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Do NOT drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other water side infrastructure. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST THURSDAY COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 1 PM PST FRIDAY HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 16 to 22 feet with dangerous rip currents. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet with dangerous rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, from 6 AM Thursday to 10 AM PST Friday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM PST Thursday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 4 AM Thursday to 1 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of sea water is likely, around the time of high tide, over vulnerable low-lying coastal areas such as parking lots, beaches, and walkways. Significant damage to roads or structures is NOT expected. Powerful waves and strong rip currents will pose an exceptional risk of ocean drowning and beach erosion. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The best chance for coastal flooding is during high tide. Tides peak Thursday morning and Friday morning at 6.2 feet around 8:30 AM. Rip currents will become strong as the tides begin to peak.
High Surf Advisory issued for Ventura County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 10:11:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Do NOT drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other water side infrastructure. Target Area: Ventura County Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST THURSDAY COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 1 PM PST FRIDAY HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 12 to 16 feet with dangerous rip currents. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet with dangerous rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, from 6 AM Thursday to 10 AM PST Friday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM PST Thursday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 4 AM Thursday to 1 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of sea water is likely, around the time of high tide, over vulnerable low-lying coastal areas such as parking lots, beaches, and walkways. Significant damage to roads or structures is NOT expected. Powerful waves and strong rip currents will pose an exceptional risk of ocean drowning and beach erosion. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf may diminish briefly tonight and Wednesday morning, but will begin to increase Wednesday afternoon. The best chance for coastal flooding is during high tide. Tides peak Thursday morning and Friday morning at 6 feet around 8 AM. Rip currents will become strong as the tides begin to peak.
Rip Current Statement issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 04:05:00 Expires: 2023-01-07 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON ALONG EAST FACING REEFS * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Along east facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
