Lori Lightfoot came out of nowhere to win the 2019 Chicago mayor’s race. Can a lesser-known challenger do the same this time?

POLITICO
Lightfoot's new ad attacks Garcia on 'crypto crook'
Good Wednesday morning, Illinois. It’s hard to imagine a wilder day in Congress, but the day is young. ROUGH AND TUMBLE: The Chicago mayor’s race heats up on the airwaves this week with Mayor Lori Lightfoot out with the first negative TV ad of the campaign, casting Congressman Jesus “Chuy” Garcia as someone who pals around with “crypto crooks” and “indicted pols.”
Chicago mayor touts 2022 'accomplishments' amid crowded field of challengers
(The Center Square) – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city was prosperous in 2022 as her challengers in this year's mayoral election are laying out plans for fighting crime in the city. In Chicago's February primary election, a crowded field have joined the race to take on Lightfoot. Public safety within the city is one of the main issues. Last week, Lightfoot issued a news release looking back on...
foxillinois.com
Democratic Colorado governor planning to send migrants to NYC, Mayor Eric Adams claims
DENVER (TND) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams claims Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis plans to send undocumented migrants who entered the U.S. via the southern border to cities like Chicago and New York City. “We were notified yesterday that the governor of Colorado is now stating that...
Longtime Residents In Gentrifying Areas Battle Huge Property Tax Increases: ‘We Don’t Want To Leave’
CHICAGO — Husband and wife Claudia Galeno-Sanchez and Leone Jose Bicchieri have weathered property tax hikes every year, reducing their bills with appeals, since buying their Pilsen home in 2016. But that streak ended in 2022. The couple is stuck paying a bill that went up 24.5 percent. The...
Security concerns at West Side apartment building as crime rises
Cook County records show Heartland Sawyer Gardens bought the property in 2020.
2023 elections: Chicago chooses a mayor, states vote on legislatures in contentious upcoming races
Thousands of voters will head to the polls in 2023 to elect state and local leaders in different corners of America.
As investors buy more homes around the Obama Presidential Center gentrification worries soar
For years, housing advocates warned of gentrification encroaching in South Side neighborhoods spurred by the incoming Obama Presidential Center, and those alarms are now ringing louder as recent data shows investors flocking to surrounding neighborhoods at higher rates than ever before. “People should be afraid, they should be concerned about...
Cook County Judge Debra Seaton wants us to know the new laws for Illinois in 2023
Cook County Judge Debra A. SeatonPhoto byJudge Debra A. Seaton. Source: ABC7 Chicago Digital Team, Bills Going into Effect In 2023 | Illinois Senate Democrats | 102nd General Assembly.
Data: Chicago one of America’s loneliest cities
"Are you lonesome tonight?" Data reveals loneliest cities in America. (KSNF/KODE | WGN) Whether it’s your neighbor, a relative, or a coworker, there’s a good chance you know someone who lives alone. In fact, more than 36 million Americans, or 29% of all U.S. households, are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
COVID-19 cases surge in 16 Black zip codes amid high-risk warning
A Crusader analysis shows the positivity rates in 16 Black zip codes on December 26 jumped to the highest level in two weeks, as rising cases force city officials to urge residents to get vaccinated and wear masks in public settings. With anticipated upcoming vaccination clinics, Chicago is on the...
McDonald's blocking historic building's redevelopment, owner says
The owner of a landmark office building downtown had to deal last week with any landlord’s nightmare — a busted pipe that sent water gushing down several floors. But he said that’s not his biggest problem with the property.
Pilsen residents organize car caravan to protest rising Cook County property taxes
Property owners in other predominately Latino neighborhoods have also seen eye-popping property tax increases.
NBC Chicago
Cook County Poised to Set New Record For Opioid Deaths as Researchers Warn of Hundreds of Uncounted Cases
The number of opioid deaths in Cook County last year is likely to set a new record, possibly reaching over 2,000 once all autopsy tests have been completed, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said Tuesday. The office has already confirmed 1,599 opioid overdose deaths for 2022, and it...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County judge overturns murder conviction of woman who said she was framed by disgraced detective
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman who spent 17 years behind bars for a double murder has had her conviction overturned. Madeline Mendoza is one of dozens of people allegedly framed by a disgraced Chicago police detective. "I'm actually super excited. Beyond recognition," said Mendoza, as she and her attorney walked...
vfpress.news
Village Board Races Form Across Proviso Suburbs
Preview (opens in a new tab) Westchester Acting Village President Nick Steker, Village Attorney Matthew Welch and Trustee Cathy Kuratko at a board meeting in 2022. Steker and Kuratko did not file to run for village board seats in the April 4, 2023 election. Sunday, January 1, 2022 || By...
You Won’t Believe Why Illinois Fast Food Worker Shot His Manager
Fast food manager is shot for calling out his lazy employee. Bad Managers, Employees, And Co-Workers At Jobs In Illinois. I don't care where you work or what kind of job you have. You're always going to run into bad people. It could be a horrible boss. There are the possibilities of awful employees. Don't forget about terrible co-workers. It makes for a miserable experience. We've all been through it. Of course, it can make you mad. Hopefully, not angry enough to do something foolish.
Demonstrators denounce Stroger Hospital, say patient was denied rights
Close to 200 people joined the loved ones of accidental shooting victim Roger Solis.
Illinois quick hits: Opioid overdoses increase; many Illinois families eye Texas
According to figures released Tuesday, opioid overdoses in Illinois remain on the increase. In 2022, there were nearly 1,600 opioid-related deaths in Cook County alone. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said it expects the number to surpass 2,000 once hundreds of pending cases are finalized. That would make 2022 one of the worst years on record for opioid overdose deaths.
Our Chicago: New year, new laws in Illinois
It's a new year and nearly 200 new laws go into effect here in Illinois.
Forest Park Review
Village neighbors won’t help pay for CTA water tower removal
The Chicago Transit Authority has made the removal of the unused water tower in its Harlem Yard a priority. But while both CTA and the village of Forest Park floated the possibility of River Forest and Oak Park sharing some of the costs, Oak Park and River Forest won’t be taking part in cost-sharing.
