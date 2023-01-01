ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Lori Lightfoot came out of nowhere to win the 2019 Chicago mayor’s race. Can a lesser-known challenger do the same this time?

Greater Milwaukee Today
 3 days ago
POLITICO

Lightfoot's new ad attacks Garcia on 'crypto crook'

Good Wednesday morning, Illinois. It’s hard to imagine a wilder day in Congress, but the day is young. ROUGH AND TUMBLE: The Chicago mayor’s race heats up on the airwaves this week with Mayor Lori Lightfoot out with the first negative TV ad of the campaign, casting Congressman Jesus “Chuy” Garcia as someone who pals around with “crypto crooks” and “indicted pols.”
CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

Chicago mayor touts 2022 'accomplishments' amid crowded field of challengers

(The Center Square) – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city was prosperous in 2022 as her challengers in this year's mayoral election are laying out plans for fighting crime in the city. In Chicago's February primary election, a crowded field have joined the race to take on Lightfoot. Public safety within the city is one of the main issues. Last week, Lightfoot issued a news release looking back on...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Data: Chicago one of America’s loneliest cities

"Are you lonesome tonight?" Data reveals loneliest cities in America. (KSNF/KODE | WGN) Whether it’s your neighbor, a relative, or a coworker, there’s a good chance you know someone who lives alone. In fact, more than 36 million Americans, or 29% of all U.S. households, are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Village Board Races Form Across Proviso Suburbs

Preview (opens in a new tab) Westchester Acting Village President Nick Steker, Village Attorney Matthew Welch and Trustee Cathy Kuratko at a board meeting in 2022. Steker and Kuratko did not file to run for village board seats in the April 4, 2023 election. Sunday, January 1, 2022 || By...
WESTCHESTER, IL
1440 WROK

You Won’t Believe Why Illinois Fast Food Worker Shot His Manager

Fast food manager is shot for calling out his lazy employee. Bad Managers, Employees, And Co-Workers At Jobs In Illinois. I don't care where you work or what kind of job you have. You're always going to run into bad people. It could be a horrible boss. There are the possibilities of awful employees. Don't forget about terrible co-workers. It makes for a miserable experience. We've all been through it. Of course, it can make you mad. Hopefully, not angry enough to do something foolish.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Opioid overdoses increase; many Illinois families eye Texas

According to figures released Tuesday, opioid overdoses in Illinois remain on the increase. In 2022, there were nearly 1,600 opioid-related deaths in Cook County alone. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said it expects the number to surpass 2,000 once hundreds of pending cases are finalized. That would make 2022 one of the worst years on record for opioid overdose deaths.
ILLINOIS STATE
Forest Park Review

Village neighbors won’t help pay for CTA water tower removal

The Chicago Transit Authority has made the removal of the unused water tower in its Harlem Yard a priority. But while both CTA and the village of Forest Park floated the possibility of River Forest and Oak Park sharing some of the costs, Oak Park and River Forest won’t be taking part in cost-sharing.
FOREST PARK, IL

