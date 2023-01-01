Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas witness shoots video of three disc-shaped objects overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Documentary shares an overlooked Texas treasure.Yanasa TVQuitaque, TX
These are the highest rated burgers in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Graze Craze, Charcuterie Board Concept Opens a New Location In San AntonioMadocSan Antonio, TX
Related
Police suspect speeding to blame for crash that pinned man inside his vehicle
SAN ANTONIO — Police suspect speeding is to blame for pinning a man inside his vehicle after he crashed into the wall of a highway. It happened at Loop 410 and Perrin Beitel on the northeast side of town around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters were able to extricate the...
Man crossing street inside crosswalk hit by car, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man was crossing the street inside a crosswalk on the northeast side of town when he was hit by a driver who did not stop. It happened around 9:25 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Thousand Oaks and Perrin Beitel. Police say the...
KSAT 12
Driver extracted from vehicle after crash on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to an area hospital following a crash on a Northeast Side highway late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. on Loop 410 near Perrin Beitel Road. According to police, the male driver was traveling at...
KSAT 12
Two men killed in NW Side crash identified; Sisters of passenger says they are ‘heartbroken’
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of two men who died a high-speed crash on the Northwest Side. The victims were identified as Justin Tello, 19, and Armando Lerma, 25. San Antonio police said the crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. on...
Man walked into traffic, hit by car on northeast-side
SAN ANTONIO — A man is in stable condition after police say he simply walked into traffic and was hit by a small car. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday on I-35 at Eisenhauer Rd on the northeast-side. When officers arrived at the location they found a man in...
Man ran inside south-side bar for help after being robbed, shot multiple times
SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man ran inside a south-side bar for help after being shot multiple times. It happened around 2:14 a.m. on the 3400 block of Roosevelt Avenue at Mustang Sally's, according to police. When officers arrived at the location for reports of a shooting in progress, they were told the victim had been walking to his car when a suspect approached him, and robbed him.
Overheated water heater to blame for apartment fire on northeast-side
SAN ANTONIO — An water heater overheated and ignited a small fire at a northeast-side apartment complex early Tuesday. It happened around 2:20 a.m. on the 3400 block of Northeast Parkway near Harry Worzbach Rd. When firefighters arrived, they reported heavy smoke coming from the second-floor apartment. Upon further...
SAPD: One man dead after shooting near downtown
SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead and no one in custody after a Tuesday-evening shooting just north of downtown, San Antonio authorities say. According to officials with the San Antonio Police Department, officers arrived to the 800 block of Euclid and found an unidentified man in a vehicle dead from multiple gunshot wounds. It's unknown if there were any other passengers in the car during the gunfire.
Man pinned inside his vehicle following rollover crash on northside
SAN ANTONIO — A man is lucky to be alive after police say he rolled over his car several times on the northside. It happened at Loop 1604 and I-10 on the northside around 2:50 a.m. Monday. Police say the 28-year-old man was pinned inside his vehicle and rescued...
San Antonio police officer put on leave after firing at suspect in car theft case
The same officer, Miguel Leal, also received a 45-day suspension last spring for failing to report two incidents that occurred on one of his shifts.
KSAT 12
Early morning fire forces people, pets out of Southeast Side home
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are looking for answers among the ashes inside a Southeast side home, trying to figure out what caused it to go up in flames Tuesday morning. Firefighters responding to a call from a neighbor just before 9 a.m. found smoke and flames...
KSAT 12
Fire at Southeast Side home damages second-story, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A fire at a home on the city’s Southeast Side damaged the second story of a house and is now currently under investigation, the San Antonio Fire Department said Tuesday. A neighbor called 911 just before 9 a.m. to report the fire at the home...
Fire causes damage at gas station on northeast side
SAN ANTONIO — A two-alarm fire at a gas station on the northeast side caused serious damage on Sunday afternoon, but there were no deaths or injuries reported. Battalion Chief Mark Trevino with the San Antonio Fire Department said that around 1:45 p.m., crews were called out to the Shell gas station on Randolph Boulevard for a fire. He said the fire caused a major roof collapse at the store as firefighters worked to battle the blaze, and said a lot of contents were lost in this fire and estimated about $150,000 worth of damage.
KTSA
SAFD: Southeast side home is damaged after morning fire
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The second story of a southeast side home is damaged and the San Antonio Fire Department is now investigating. Firefighters were called around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, and they were met by smoke and flames coming from the second floor. SAFD says it was a challenge to access the fire once inside because of the layout of the home.
KSAT 12
North Side family suspects celebratory gunfire caused bullet to go through home’s roof
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A stray bullet pierced a home’s roof before getting stuck in the living room ceiling, and the family who lives there believes it was due to celebratory gunfire by someone ringing in the new year. “Shooting in the air because they want to celebrate...
KTSA
Body found on side of road in Atascosa County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body that was found on side of a road. Deputies were called to the scene near Tessman and Live Oak Street, just outside of northern city limits of Pleasanton, Tuesday night. The...
Windcrest home total loss after heavy flames consume structure
WINDCREST, Texas — Heavy flames from a fire inside a northeast-side home have destroyed the house making it a total loss. It happened just before 3 a.m. on the 400 block of Faircrest Drive in Windcrest. Firefighters were met with heavy flames and immediately requested help from surrounding agencies.
Texas Family Finds Missing Southwest Luggage In The Most Serendipitous Way
Here's how a family from New Braunfels found their missing luggage after their flights were canceled.
KSAT 12
Faulty water heater causes fire at Northeast Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire at a Northeast Side apartment complex early Tuesday morning. The fire was called in around 2:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Northeast Parkway, not far from Eisenhauer Road and Rittiman Road. Firefighters said when...
Central Texas family finds missing Southwest luggage after watching KXAN report
A New Braunfels family credited a KXAN report on missing Southwest Airlines luggage with finding and retrieving their own suitcases.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 0