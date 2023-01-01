Giants vs. Colts Week 17 inactives: Who's in, who's out?

The Colts have taken exception to Kayvon Thibodeaux’s celebrations after injuring their quarterback.
The Giants’ rookie pass rusher leveled Colts quarterback Nick Foles with a vicious sack during the second quarter of the team’s playoff-clinching rout of Indianapolis on Sunday. The hit left Foles with a rib injury, and he exited the game after being carted off the field.
After rolling off the top of Foles, Thibodeaux celebrated with fake snow angels on the field. He was still right next to Foles, however, who was writhing on the ground in pain before Colts trainers came out to meet him. In...
Jim Irsay is “absolutely” considering making a bold move at head coach for next season. Irsay’s Indianapolis Colts were embarrassed in Week 17 yet again. They lost 38-10 to the New York Giants to drop to 4-11-1. They have now lost six games in a row under interim head coach Jeff Saturday, getting embarrassed in several of the losses.
Like when the Grinch was surprised to hear singing instead of crying from the mountaintop in gift-less Whoville, an unfamiliar sound rose Sunday from the MetLife Stadium crowd.
After years of booing ownership, coaches and players on losing streaks, Giants fans turned the second half of Sunday’s game into a dance party, with the majority of the 77,399 in attendance staying until head coach Brian Daboll was soaked in Gatorade and a playoff spot was secured with a 38-10 win against the Colts.
“The energy was crazy,” safety Xavier McKinney said. “I’m glad they brought it. We needed it. I haven’t heard...
The look on Josh Allen’s face is the image we will remember most from this evening. His hands were cupped over his nose and mouth, but his eyes revealed a story that was also reflected by his teammates’ reactions: they were afraid that Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life was in danger.
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
The official NFL Twitter account seems to be avoiding posting Deshaun Watson highlights, never mentioning the QB while focusing on receivers catching TDs.ae. The fact that Deshaun Watson is playing NFL football this season is an embarrassment to the league. That much is clear. Watson had his best game with...
On Sunday, the New York Giants had their best performance of the season and punched their ticket to the playoffs with a 38-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts. With the Giants now in the playoffs and locked in as the sixth seed in the NFC, Big Blue remains slated to pick 23rd overall in the 2023 NFL draft, according to Tankathon.
The Green Bay Packers were ruled out by many as playoff contenders after a 4-8 start, and NFL history suggests doing so wasn’t at all unreasonable. With a win Sunday against the Detroit Lions, the Packers can become just the second team to overcome a 4-8 start and make the playoffs and just the third team to win four or fewer games through 12 games and make the playoffs.
The NFL is weighing all options available, including the possibility of postponing Sunday’s Week 18 game between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills. Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, isn’t ruling out the possibility of rescheduling the AFC East matchup, but the league has yet to hold any formal discussions on the matter. Per Pro Football Talk, Vincent revealed the league will lean on the well-being of the Bills’ players and coaches before ultimately making a decision.
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll took the podium on Wednesday wearing a blue Giants hat with the number “3” embroidered in white. That, of course, was in honor of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday night and remains in critical condition.
Although Sam Darnold is certainly making a case to at least stick around for 2023, there is a considerable chance that the Carolina Panthers move on from the fifth-year quarterback entirely. Whether that be through competition or a straight-up replacement, it’s likely his successor comes out of the 2023 NFL draft.
Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ 2022 season is done. Coach Matt Eberflus revealed Wednesday that Fields came in with a sore hip on Monday morning, and an MRI showed he has a strained hip. Eberflus says Fields has been ruled out for Sunday’s season finale against the Vikings. The...
The New England Patriots are dedicating their video board at Gillette Stadium in honor of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest and collapsed on the football field on Monday night. Multiple Patriots players, including owner Robert Kraft, have donated to Hamlin’s toy drive charity in the...
The New York Giants clinched their first playoff berth since 2016 with Sunday's 38-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Daniel Jones made it increasingly likely the Giants try to keep him beyond the season with a stellar performance. The often-maligned quarterback completed 19 of 24 passes for 177 yards and...
The Eagles are getting their most important defender back, as head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed that the team is opening the 21-day practice window for C.J. Gardner-Johnson. After missing five weeks following a knee scope that placed him on injured reserve, Robert Quinn will also return to practice. Star quarterback...
In light of the unique situation involving Damar Hamlin, the NFL has allowed both the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots to cancel their media availability on Wednesday. The Bills (12-3) and Patriots (8-8) faceoff in Week 18, a season finale matchup with implications for both sides regarding the postseason.
The Damar Hamlin situation has hit everyone, not just Buffalo Bills and NFL players. The scary incident has reached beyond sports and into the mainstream. One former Buffalo Bill, Kevin Everett, told the Buffalo News it brought back the terrifying time his NFL career ended after a tackle on a kickoff against the Denver Broncos in 2007.
It’s been nearly two days since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during their Monday night battle with the Cincinnati Bengals, and the situation is still at the forefront of everyone’s mind in the NFL world. On Wednesday, for the first time since the event,...
Nick Sirianni addressed the media on Monday, almost 24 hours after a disastrous Week 17 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Philadelphia is looking to get healthy over the next few weeks and will hopefully have Avonte Maddox, Lane Johnson, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson available for the NFC playoffs. Backup quarterback...
