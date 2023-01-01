ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Child injured by car in Lee Co.

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A child has been sent to the hospital after being injured by a car, according to the Lee County’s Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). Deputies received a call around 5 p.m. on Tuesday of a child being hit by a vehicle. After deputies arrived, they took the child with currently unknown injuries to a hospital.
Toddler involved in Lee County accident Tuesday evening

Georgia State Patrol is investigating after an accident involving a toddler Tuesday evening. The Lee County Sheriff's Office and other emergency personnel responded to the 100 block of Donald Road for an accident that happened just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. Georgia State Patrol says that the vehicle was traveling west...
Parts of Lee County advised to boil water until further notice

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for parts of Lee County due to a break in a waterline. Areas included in the boil water advisory areas include: Creekwood Apartments, phase 1 and Raintree Condos. Out of a precautionary measure, this will be in effect until special water sampling...
New babies ring in the new year for South Ga. families

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The new year is here. Many are still celebrating and enjoying all the gifts they got over the holidays. Even their new little ones. Both Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and Phoebe Sumter welcomed girls as the first babies born in their hospital at the start of the new year.
Dougherty County Jail denies people arrested for medical conditions

An Albany man was arrested on Christmas Day for burglary, but jail staff did not accept him because of medical reasons. On January 3rd, FOX 31 News sat down with Chief Jailer Jon Ostrander and spoke about jail staff denying people for medical conditions. By Georgia law, a jail is...
Downtown Moultrie looks to expand and improve in 2023

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) -Downtown Moultrie is growing, and with a new year comes new improvements. 2022 was a good year for downtown Moultrie, but they are not stopping yet. Small towns thrive off momentum and support from those in the community. Within the last year, 13 new businesses have opened...
GSP: Man arrested for speeding, stolen gun in Lee County

A man is behind bars after speeding in Lee County Friday morning. On December 30, at approximately 9:55 a.m., a Georgia State Patrol trooper on regular patrol traveling north on GA 3 near Mayhaw Road in Lee County, observed a black 2010 Chevrolet Camaro traveling south on GA 3 near Mayhaw Road that appeared to be exceeding the posted speed limit of 55 MPH.
CGTC's 2023 GOAL winner headed for regional

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- After a series of finalist interviews, Central Georgia Technical College GOAL has announced their winner. The Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) is a statewide Technical College System program of Georgia, that recognizes excellence in academics and leadership for students in Georgia's technical colleges. Donald...
Albany gas pump catches fire after gas spill

No injuries were reported after a gas pump caught fire Thursday night. First responders arrived at the Woodall's located at 1500 North Slappey Boulevard for a fire just after 10:15 p.m. The Albany Fire Department says that an individual was there to fill a gas-power bike tank and while filling...
Albany residents optimistic and concerned for 2023 economy

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The year 2023 is here and economists are torn about the future state of the U.S. economy. Inflation in December was still high at 7.1% At the same time, the cost to buy a home has slowed and gas prices have eased off record highs. “We’re...
