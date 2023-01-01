Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Child injured by car in Lee Co.
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A child has been sent to the hospital after being injured by a car, according to the Lee County’s Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). Deputies received a call around 5 p.m. on Tuesday of a child being hit by a vehicle. After deputies arrived, they took the child with currently unknown injuries to a hospital.
wfxl.com
Toddler involved in Lee County accident Tuesday evening
Georgia State Patrol is investigating after an accident involving a toddler Tuesday evening. The Lee County Sheriff's Office and other emergency personnel responded to the 100 block of Donald Road for an accident that happened just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. Georgia State Patrol says that the vehicle was traveling west...
wfxl.com
Parts of Lee County advised to boil water until further notice
A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for parts of Lee County due to a break in a waterline. Areas included in the boil water advisory areas include: Creekwood Apartments, phase 1 and Raintree Condos. Out of a precautionary measure, this will be in effect until special water sampling...
Decrease in drug overdose cases reason for cautious optimism for Dougherty County officials
ALBANY — A few months doesn’t make a trend, but a decrease in drug overdose cases does give local officials some cause for optimism. Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services saw the number of overdose calls decrease significantly in December, a month that traditionally has a high number of cases due to the holidays.
WALB 10
New babies ring in the new year for South Ga. families
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The new year is here. Many are still celebrating and enjoying all the gifts they got over the holidays. Even their new little ones. Both Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and Phoebe Sumter welcomed girls as the first babies born in their hospital at the start of the new year.
wfxl.com
Dougherty County Jail denies people arrested for medical conditions
An Albany man was arrested on Christmas Day for burglary, but jail staff did not accept him because of medical reasons. On January 3rd, FOX 31 News sat down with Chief Jailer Jon Ostrander and spoke about jail staff denying people for medical conditions. By Georgia law, a jail is...
WALB 10
Downtown Moultrie looks to expand and improve in 2023
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) -Downtown Moultrie is growing, and with a new year comes new improvements. 2022 was a good year for downtown Moultrie, but they are not stopping yet. Small towns thrive off momentum and support from those in the community. Within the last year, 13 new businesses have opened...
WALB 10
Former Dougherty Co. Jail officer, 2 suspects wanted on organized crime charges
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding three suspects, including a former Dougherty County jailer, on charges relating to organized crime, according to a release from the department. Former Jail Officer Cedrick Peavy is wanted on three conspiracy...
WALB 10
VIDEO: Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for armed robbery suspect
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a suspect in a likely gas station armed robbery. The video shows a man pointing a gun at the gas station clerk who then hands over an undisclosed amount of money. The video date stamp showed...
wfxl.com
One arrested in Ben Hill County after a vehicle and brief foot chase
A man is behind bars in Ben Hill County after trying to avoid a checkpoint. The Ben Hill County Sheriff's Office set up at checkpoints along Highway 90 at Pine Forest Road, Highway 129 at the entrance to FHSCCA and along Highway 129 at the House Creek Bridge on December 17, 2022.
wfxl.com
Donations needed after Worth County dispatcher loses everything in house fire
A Worth County dispatcher and her family are in need after losing everything in a house fire. The family was home at the time of the fire and was able to get out, unfortunately, several of their animals did not. The dispatcher was home and asleep when the fire started...
wfxl.com
GSP: Man arrested for speeding, stolen gun in Lee County
A man is behind bars after speeding in Lee County Friday morning. On December 30, at approximately 9:55 a.m., a Georgia State Patrol trooper on regular patrol traveling north on GA 3 near Mayhaw Road in Lee County, observed a black 2010 Chevrolet Camaro traveling south on GA 3 near Mayhaw Road that appeared to be exceeding the posted speed limit of 55 MPH.
Albany Humane Society increases adoptions despite influx of abandoned, surrendered dogs
ALBANY — On Wednesday, while telling the story of two puppies abandoned in a commercial garbage container, Albany Humane Society Director Lulu Kaufman linked employee Payton Jarrell into the phone conversation. The pup and an apparent sibling had been thrown into the Dumpster in a bag, and the female...
wfxl.com
CGTC's 2023 GOAL winner headed for regional
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- After a series of finalist interviews, Central Georgia Technical College GOAL has announced their winner. The Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) is a statewide Technical College System program of Georgia, that recognizes excellence in academics and leadership for students in Georgia's technical colleges. Donald...
tiremeetsroad.com
Driver in Albany, GA supposedly suffers medical emergency, slowly crashes into Big Lots store
Big Lot employees in Albany, GA got quite the scare earlier this week (Dec 27, 2022) when a driver supposedly suffered a medical emergency and slowly crashed their way into the Big Discount store off Dawson Rd. Facebook users and presumed nearby residents Shannon Hassenstab Bradley and Joseph Bradley (related?)...
wfxl.com
Albany gas pump catches fire after gas spill
No injuries were reported after a gas pump caught fire Thursday night. First responders arrived at the Woodall's located at 1500 North Slappey Boulevard for a fire just after 10:15 p.m. The Albany Fire Department says that an individual was there to fill a gas-power bike tank and while filling...
wfxl.com
One arrested after threatening to shoot another in Ben Hill County
A man is in custody after threatening to shoot another person in Ben Hill County. On January 2, while Ben Hill County deputies were dispatching to that call, dispatch told deputies that the offender had left the victim's home and was in route to a home on King's Borough Road.
Albany police seek man wanted in hammer attack on girlfriend
ALBANY – The Albany Police Department is seeking a suspect who is accused of beating a woman in the head with a hammer and trying to set her residence on fire. He is wanted on aggravated assault, arson and other charges. Police identified the suspect as Charlie Brown Jr.,...
WALB 10
Albany residents optimistic and concerned for 2023 economy
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The year 2023 is here and economists are torn about the future state of the U.S. economy. Inflation in December was still high at 7.1% At the same time, the cost to buy a home has slowed and gas prices have eased off record highs. “We’re...
WALB 10
APD: Man wanted for beating girlfriend with hammer, attempted arson
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a man they say beat his significant other with a hammer and threatened to burn down their house — which was all done in front of her children. Charlie Brown, Jr., 48, is wanted on aggravated...
