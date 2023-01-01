ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, MO

northeastnews.net

Popular North Kansas City BBQ joint lands in North End

Columbus Park has become quite the smokin’ hot place to open a business lately, given the success of CP newcomers Cafe Cà Phê, Lily Floral Designs and Swoon on 5th Street. Now the neighborhood really will be literally smokin’ hot as they welcome Wolfepack BBQ to the old North End restaurant space at 910 E 5th St.
KANSAS CITY, MO
excelsiorcitizen.com

2022 Excelsior Springs Year in Review

This year was a difficult one for our community, with an unprecedented amount of violent crime that reached national media coverage several times. Despite these terrible incidents, Excelsior Springs really has a lot to cheer about. There are wonderful things happening in our local organizations. They deserve your attention, time, and money, for their efforts are tireless and their missions give back to the greater good. What follows is a review of 2022, including the top read stories for each month. It’s highly likely that we may have missed amazing things. If you want them to be added, let us know.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
inkansascity.com

Coming Soon! The Most Anticipated Restaurant and Bar Openings of 2023

This year, small is the new big, as restaurant and bar owners are opening tiny spaces that they hope will cost less but earn more. The smaller the space, the more personal the experience is for both the restaurant and the guest. The stories behind some of these new locations feels tied to a more emotional place than ever before, as chefs and bartenders are taking nothing for granted after what they have been though with the pandemic. Many are looking for opportunities for connection by creating culinary experiences that encourage one-on-one interaction either between guests or between the guest and the chef, bartender, or service professional.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

Wyandot II BBQ returns with long lines and little changed

Substitute teaching is one of society’s most notoriously unpleasant professions. For Ron Williams II, it was a relaxed way to give a little back to society as he was cooling his heels over the last year. Williams has spent his adult life working seven days a week most weeks, typically starting at 4:30 am, when he drives from Piper, Kansas, all the way to Overland Park to light the fires at his family’s barbecue pit, Wyandot BBQ. That all changed on December 3 of 2021 when a fire started in the kitchen at Wyandot II on 75th Street.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Richmond Woman Injured in Clay County Crash Monday

A Richmond woman suffered injuries in a Clay County crash Monday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 8:11 Monday morning on I-35 at Levee Road as 47-year-old Richmond resident Raymond A. Linder headed northbound. Troopers say Linder lost control, spun out of control, and collided...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
Front Office Sports

Royals Considering 14 Downtown Sites for New $2B Stadium

The Kansas City Royals announced plans in November to build a $2 billion downtown stadium and district, but exactly where the team will land is still unknown. “We have looked at 14 different sites in downtown Kansas City,” said Earl Santee, global chair and founder of Populous. “It needs to be more than a ballpark. It’s about what happens before and after the game that makes a community.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
kmmo.com

AREA CITY GOVERNMENTS SCHEDULED TO MEET ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 3

Several area city governments are scheduled to meet on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The Concordia Board of Aldermen is scheduled to begin its meeting at 5 p.m. in Room 202 of the Concordia Community Building located at 802 South Gordon Street. – — The Marshall City Council is scheduled to...
MARSHALL, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

NKC Hospital, Meritas Health awarded Healthy KC platinum certification

North Kansas City Hospital and Meritas Health have earned Healthy KC platinum level certification from the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce. The Workplace Wellness Certification Program evaluates employer efforts to address the health and wellness needs of their employees in promoting a healthy workplace. This marks the third consecutive...
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Apartment residents without water since last week demand help

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Aaron Blanford has lived at Kansas City’s Stonegate Meadows apartment complex for the past 17 years. This past week his living situation became increasingly difficult. Since last week, his apartment building has had no water, as several pipes have burst without heat to multiple...
KANSAS CITY, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

No one hurt in New Year's Eve scuffle at Winnwood Skate Center

KANSAS CITY NORTH — Clay County deputies responded to Winnwood Skate Center, 4426 NE Winn Road, shortly be 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to a report of possible shots fired. Deputies were initially told of the incident while on a traffic stop with a woman on her way to pick up her child at the skate center, according to Sarah Boyd, public information officer for the sheriff’s office.
CLAY COUNTY, MO

