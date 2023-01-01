Read full article on original website
northeastnews.net
Popular North Kansas City BBQ joint lands in North End
Columbus Park has become quite the smokin’ hot place to open a business lately, given the success of CP newcomers Cafe Cà Phê, Lily Floral Designs and Swoon on 5th Street. Now the neighborhood really will be literally smokin’ hot as they welcome Wolfepack BBQ to the old North End restaurant space at 910 E 5th St.
Kansas City Fire Chief Donna Lake announces retirement
Kansas City Fire Chief Donna Lake announced Tuesday her retirement from the fire department after more than 30 years of service.
excelsiorcitizen.com
2022 Excelsior Springs Year in Review
This year was a difficult one for our community, with an unprecedented amount of violent crime that reached national media coverage several times. Despite these terrible incidents, Excelsior Springs really has a lot to cheer about. There are wonderful things happening in our local organizations. They deserve your attention, time, and money, for their efforts are tireless and their missions give back to the greater good. What follows is a review of 2022, including the top read stories for each month. It’s highly likely that we may have missed amazing things. If you want them to be added, let us know.
inkansascity.com
Coming Soon! The Most Anticipated Restaurant and Bar Openings of 2023
This year, small is the new big, as restaurant and bar owners are opening tiny spaces that they hope will cost less but earn more. The smaller the space, the more personal the experience is for both the restaurant and the guest. The stories behind some of these new locations feels tied to a more emotional place than ever before, as chefs and bartenders are taking nothing for granted after what they have been though with the pandemic. Many are looking for opportunities for connection by creating culinary experiences that encourage one-on-one interaction either between guests or between the guest and the chef, bartender, or service professional.
Family not notified after MSHP chase, fiery crash in Platte County
A Kansas City, Missouri, family says they're shaken and skeptical after the death of a loved one following a Missouri State Highway Patrol chase.
kansascitymag.com
Wyandot II BBQ returns with long lines and little changed
Substitute teaching is one of society’s most notoriously unpleasant professions. For Ron Williams II, it was a relaxed way to give a little back to society as he was cooling his heels over the last year. Williams has spent his adult life working seven days a week most weeks, typically starting at 4:30 am, when he drives from Piper, Kansas, all the way to Overland Park to light the fires at his family’s barbecue pit, Wyandot BBQ. That all changed on December 3 of 2021 when a fire started in the kitchen at Wyandot II on 75th Street.
KC Pet Project over capacity after taking in hundreds more dogs in 2022
KC Pet Project's capacity for dogs is over its limit. The local animal shelter is using pop-up kennels because space is so limited.
KTLO
Mother, associate of federal fugitive charged with aiding escape from Cass County Jail
The mother and an associate of former fugitive Trevor Sparks of Kansas City, Mo., who was apprehended Friday, have been charged in federal court with assisting in his escape from the Cass County Jail earlier this month. Dawn Branstietter, 54, of Blue Springs, Mo., the mother of Sparks, and Nicholas...
northwestmoinfo.com
Richmond Woman Injured in Clay County Crash Monday
A Richmond woman suffered injuries in a Clay County crash Monday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 8:11 Monday morning on I-35 at Levee Road as 47-year-old Richmond resident Raymond A. Linder headed northbound. Troopers say Linder lost control, spun out of control, and collided...
Drivers say standing water on I-35 in Johnson County a continued problem
Olathe police says three adults and two children were injured in a crash on Interstate 35, blaming road conditions for the wrecks.
Northland skate center implements new rule following fight
Kansas City's Winnwood Skate Center in the Northland won't allow anyone under the age of 18 inside without parent or guardian supervision.
Royals Considering 14 Downtown Sites for New $2B Stadium
The Kansas City Royals announced plans in November to build a $2 billion downtown stadium and district, but exactly where the team will land is still unknown. “We have looked at 14 different sites in downtown Kansas City,” said Earl Santee, global chair and founder of Populous. “It needs to be more than a ballpark. It’s about what happens before and after the game that makes a community.”
kmmo.com
AREA CITY GOVERNMENTS SCHEDULED TO MEET ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 3
Several area city governments are scheduled to meet on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The Concordia Board of Aldermen is scheduled to begin its meeting at 5 p.m. in Room 202 of the Concordia Community Building located at 802 South Gordon Street. – — The Marshall City Council is scheduled to...
KMBC.com
Mother and an associate of captured Cass County escapee charged for aiding his escape
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The mother and an associate of Trevor Sparks have been charged with assisting his escape from the Cass County Jail. Sparks was apprehended Friday, several weeks after he escaped earlier in December. Dawn Branstietter, 54, of Blue Springs, Missouri, the mother of Sparks, and Nicholas...
29 dogs rescued from western Missouri
More than two dozen dogs rescued from western Missouri last week arrived at the Humane Society of Missouri's St. Louis headquarters on Tuesday.
Kansas City to consider apology, establishing committee for reparations
Kansas City leaders are trying to determine if the city should start the process of paying reparations for slavery and segregation.
KCTV 5
Wyandotte County mourns after deputy passes away over the weekend
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is grieving after an off-duty deputy passed away Sunday. According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Sonny Johnson passed away on Jan. 1. Deputy Johnson worked as a detention officer for Wyandotte County. He was off duty at the...
gladstonedispatch.com
NKC Hospital, Meritas Health awarded Healthy KC platinum certification
North Kansas City Hospital and Meritas Health have earned Healthy KC platinum level certification from the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce. The Workplace Wellness Certification Program evaluates employer efforts to address the health and wellness needs of their employees in promoting a healthy workplace. This marks the third consecutive...
KMBC.com
Apartment residents without water since last week demand help
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Aaron Blanford has lived at Kansas City’s Stonegate Meadows apartment complex for the past 17 years. This past week his living situation became increasingly difficult. Since last week, his apartment building has had no water, as several pipes have burst without heat to multiple...
gladstonedispatch.com
No one hurt in New Year's Eve scuffle at Winnwood Skate Center
KANSAS CITY NORTH — Clay County deputies responded to Winnwood Skate Center, 4426 NE Winn Road, shortly be 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to a report of possible shots fired. Deputies were initially told of the incident while on a traffic stop with a woman on her way to pick up her child at the skate center, according to Sarah Boyd, public information officer for the sheriff’s office.
