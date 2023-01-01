Gameday Preview: Buccaneers Will Determine Their Own Destiny

By exacting revenge on the surging Carolina Panthers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can stamp their ticket to the playoffs.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will determine their own destiny.

And if that destiny is to win another Super Bowl while Tom Brady is still their quarterback, then beating the Carolina Panthers at home in Week 16 will be an essential step towards getting there.

But let's be real, for this 2022 Buccaneers squad — despite high expectations coming into this year — even thinking about adding another Lombardi to the trophy case at One Buccaneer Place would be the definition of insanity at this point.

This team has struggled mightily all season long. And despite a lack of takeaways, the defense is not to blame. The offense is the problem... and the product they've put on the field this season has been a disappointment of epic proportions. From Byron Leftwich to Tom Brady to Leonard Fournette, and pretty much everyone else in between, this group has frustrated fans to no end as a result of their unimaginative and ineffective approach to that side of the ball.

Despite their underperformance, the lack of urgency, and willingness to play aggressively, and with creativity and tempo (like they have towards the end of the few games they managed to salvage) has been truly perplexing.

The expectation should be for coaches to use poor performances as a learning experience and then alter their strategy accordingly. We've all heard the theory that insanity is when you continue to do the same thing over and over again, and expect different results. Well if this line of thinking is applied specifically to this coaching staff, then I guess it's fair to assume that both Byron Leftwich and Todd Bowles are... for lack of a better term, insane.

So here we are, fifteen games into the NFL season, and the Buccaneers' coaching staff has finally reached a fork in the road. It's ultimately their last chance to alter their offensive approach, and if they don't, they'll have squandered what could very well end up being their last chance to lead a competitive football team.

Don't get me wrong, the players need to execute too. And that starts with Tom Brady, who after putting together an impressive 8-game stretch without throwing an interception earlier this year, has now thrown six in his last 3 games. He has to be better. But all Tom Brady has done over the course of his 23-year career is be better than his opponent, whenever it matters most.

I've said this so many times this year that I'm beginning to question my own sanity, but the fact is, this Buccaneers' offense can't wait to turn on a switch when their backs are against the wall. They need to come out of the gate with an aggressive game plan, use play-action, and throw the ball down the field.

When you're paying significant money for a collection wide receivers, wouldn't it make sense to at least try to give them a chance to earn that money? A conservative, timid, run-heavy approach on offense will not get the job done, and it's not playing to the strengths of this football team.

The Carolina Panthers on the other hand, represent a young team that is playing inspired football under their interim head coach, Steve Wilks. Despite shipping off a player in Christian McCaffrey who was responsible for over half of their offensive production, and firing their head coach (Matt Rule) mid-season, the Panthers are surging at the right time.

Surprisingly, their multi-faceted rushing attack has really taken off since trading McCaffrey. Incumbent running backs, De'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard, combined for 290 yards on the ground vs. the Detroit Lions last week. Both players have shown flashes this season, with the combination of them both providing a solid 1-2 punch for Carolina.

Since taking over under center for the Panthers, former third-overall pick, Sam Darnold, has played good football. He hasn't been prolific, but he's run the offense with efficiency and taken care of the ball. In fact, Darnold hasn't thrown an interception in the 4 games he's started, and the Panthers are 3-1 in those contests.

The Panthers also have talent on the defensive side of the ball, highlighted by premier pass rusher, and former FSU product, Brian Burns. Second-year cornerback, Jaycee Horn, has quietly put together a stellar season. Unfortunately for Carolina, Horn broke his wrist recently, and after having it surgically repaired, his status for the remainder of this season remains in question. He won't be in the lineup to face the Bucs on Sunday.

When these two teams met back in Week-7, it was an absolute drubbing. After Mike Evans dropped what should have been an easy touchdown on the Bucs' opening drive of the game, Tampa Bay was never able to recover. They ended up losing 21-3 to the Panthers at Bank of America stadium in Charlotte on that day, and the team hasn't managed to register a victory vs. a quality opponent since.

Sad stat: The 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just one victory vs. a team with a winning record this season, which happened way back in Week 1, vs. the Dallas Cowboys.

Unfortunately for the Buccaneers, that fact will remain unchanged as the team's only remaining opponents, the Panthers and Falcons, are both below .500. So although the Bucs can't hide the disaster that has been the 2022 regular season, they can change their fortunes moving forward.

If the Bucs are able to prevail on Sunday vs. the Panthers, they will officially stamp their ticket to the postseason, and in doing so, will most likely set themselves up for a home playoff game vs. the Dallas Cowboys — the only quality team they've beaten this season.

