Staff Score Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8, 3-1 NFC South) pulled another victory out of the jaws of defeat on Christmas Day with a wild rally against Arizona in overtime. That's the third time that the Buccaneers have made a comeback down the stretch in a game this season (Arizona, New Orleans, LA Rams). With that being said, the team is still fighting for a playoff spot and will need to put a complete performance together against the Carolina Panthers (6-9, 3-1 NFC South).

Despite their record, the Panthers have won three of their past four games and are jockeying with the Buccaneers for first place in the NFC South. The matchup on Sunday afternoon could very well decide the division depending on what happens during the final weekend of the regular season. Carolina has found a spark behind quarterback Sam Darnold and an opportunistic defense that has forced 15 turnovers this season.

The Buccaneers were embarrassed by the Panthers, 21-3, earlier this season shortly after the franchise moved on from former head coach Matt Rhule. The loss dropped Tom Brady under .500 seven games into a season for the first time in 20 years and Tampa Bay hasn't been able to get over the hump since. They can rectify their demons in more ways than one by dispatching Carolina and clinching a playoff spot.

Our staff provides their predictions as the Buccaneers and Panthers face off on New Year's Day.

Dustin Lewis ( @Dussttin )

The Buccaneers still hold a losing record but find themselves with a chance to clinch the NFC South against a team that took them to the woodshed a couple of months ago. Carolina remains under .500 as well but the Panthers were inspired during their last matchup with the Buccaneers and have won three of their past four games with dominant efforts on the ground.

The Panthers totaled 185 rushing yards in a win over Denver, 223 rushing yards in a win over Seattle, and a franchise-best 320 yards in a win over Detroit. Whenever Carolina can find success on the ground, the team has proven itself tough to match up with. However, sandwiched in between the performances against Seattle and Detroit, the Panthers only recorded 21 rushing yards in a 24-16 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It'll be up to the Buccaneers to hold steady against the rushing attack. Tampa Bay allows an average of 120.3 rushing yards per game but Carolina racked up 173 yards on the ground during its win in Week 7.

In the end, I think the Panthers are the more complete team at this point of the season.

Season Prediction Record: 10-5

Panthers 24, Buccaneers 21

Logan Robinson ( @LogansTwitty )

I've got this one being a close game all of the way until the end. The Buccaneers will need to play smart and stop the run on defense and on the other side, the Mike Evans and Tom Brady connection needs to heat up like we saw last week on Christmas Day. This is a big game for the NFC South division and even bigger for the Bucs. If they want to seal things and put the conversation of losing the division away, win on Sunday at home. Plan and simple.

Season Prediction Record: 10-5

Buccaneers 24, Panthers 21

David Harrison ( @DHarrison82 )

The Bucs have done just enough all season and offseason to strip away hope to fans only to give reason for more at the last second. With most assuming this team will be one and done in the postseason if they do make it, it’s just the right time to clinch the division and rest everyone not seeking a record next weekend to get ready for a third straight playoff appearance.

Season Prediction Record: 8-7

Buccaneers 24, Panthers 20

Collin Haalboom ( @SI_Buccaneers)

It's hard to believe that the Carolina Panthers, led by Sam Darnold, are coming to Raymond James Stadium to play the Buccaneers, led by Tom Brady, in a game that will likely decide the winner of the NFC South Division.

It's been a strange season for both teams. After the Panthers fired their head coach and traded away over 50% of their offensive production in the form of Christian McCaffrey earlier this season, most people expected them to roll over. But all they've done since letting go of McCaffrey is roll over opposing defenses with their rushing attack by committee.

On the other side, the Bucs just continue to underwhelm on offense. Loaded with weapons, experience, and a strong defense... Byron Leftwich's group has been a massive failure this season. Yet, they have still managed to escape disaster on numerous occasions with several game-winning drives under their belt.

As resilient as the Carolina Panthers have been this season, I think the Bucs find a way to prevail at home. And if they do, they'll have an extra week of rest to get some more players healthy before hosting a playoff game.

Season Prediction Record: 11-4* (got married in week 3)

Buccaneers 27, Panthers 17

Caleb Skinner ( @chsnole )

Everything is on the line. Tampa Bay can make the playoffs with a win today against the Carolina Panthers. With everything that has gone wrong for the Bucs this season one could imagine the worst going into this game, but with Tom Brady leading the charge I believe the team will rally and get revenge against the Panthers from earlier in the season.

Season Prediction Record: 8-7

Buccaneers 31, Panthers 30

Maddox Nebel ( @MaddoxNebel )

I have the Panthers winning by running all over the field. I’m sure Tampa will put forth an extra effort to stop the run but that can open up the passing lanes for D.J Moore. Sam Darnold has added a spark to the Panthers' offense, giving them the competitive edge of a disappointing Buccaneers squad.

Season Prediction Record: 10-5

Panthers 23, Buccaneers 20

CONSENSUS: Buccaneers (4-2)

