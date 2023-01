A Marysville man died Saturday, Dec. 31, after a 6 p.m. wreck on northbound Interstate 5 just south of Connelly Avenue in Bellingham.

Jonathan R. Carter, 49, was driving a red 2018 Harley-Davidson “Road King” motorcycle when he lost control during a lane change and hit the median, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation.