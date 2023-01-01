ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Louisiana teens die in crash with police car during chase

 3 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Two teenagers were killed Saturday morning when their car was struck by a police cruiser chasing a stolen car in Louisiana, authorities said.

The victims were not involved in the chase and were hit by the Addis Police car near Baton Rouge, investigators told media outlets.

The chase started in Baton Rouge when the suspect stole a car after breaking into a home and taking the keys, police said.

Officers chased the stolen car across a Mississippi River bridge and a police cruiser from Addis that joined the chase struck the car with the teenagers on Louisiana Highway 1 near Brusly, authorities said.

The driver took the stolen car back across the Mississippi River before he was stopped, investigators said.

Tyquel Zanders, 24, will be charged with two counts of manslaughter as well as home invasion, theft of a vehicle and aggravated flight, police said.

It wasn’t known if Zanders had a lawyer.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

