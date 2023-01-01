Read full article on original website
Sierra Sun
North Lake Tahoe Resort Association seeks board members
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The North Lake Tahoe Resort Association is seeking candidates for its Board of Directors to help guide the work of the organization in its responsibilities under the North Lake Tahoe Tourism Business Improvement District and in contracts with Placer County that focus on destination management and marketing, housing and transportation, and sustainability initiatives.
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County urges residents to prep for winter storm
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County is urging residents to prepare for the winter storm later this week. The U.S. National Weather Service in Reno says: “A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening for the Lake Tahoe Area, Mono County, and Lassen-Plumas-E. Sierra Counties.”
Paradise Post
Huge boulders downed by storm near Tahoe will require exploding
Of the more surreal scenes to come out of the powerful New Year’s Eve storm of 2022, which socked Northern California with immense amounts of snow and rain, one that takes the cake is this array of giant boulders strewn across a roadway near Lake Tahoe. The rocks tumbled...
Record-Courier
Next storm lines up for Wednesday
The last thing anyone wants to hear is the word “tricky” after a forecast New Year’s Eve rainstorm turned into 1-2 feet of snow across Carson Valley. A moderate atmospheric river is expected to arrive in Western Nevada on Wednesday morning, but whether that means rain or snow is up in the air.
KMPH.com
Heavy, wet snow causes power outages in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A massive winter storm caused thousands of power outages across Nevada. More than 7,500 NV Energy customers were without power on Tuesday morning. The utility company told KRNV they expected to have all power restored for northern Nevada residents by Tuesday night. At one point,...
kunr.org
Meet the Downtown Reno Library’s indoor jungle caretaker
The entrance to the library is lined with lush green plants with a web of leaves and branches on either side, reaching the bright skylights above. Leon Lewis has watered the greenery weekly for 20 years. “I take care of all the plants. Keep them alive,” Lewis said. Lewis...
Record-Courier
The Jan. 3, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Power company workers made a big dent in the number of outages overnight, with 657 homes and businesses reported to be without power at 6:30 a.m. That’s down from 1,541 at 5 a.m. There are still 71 outages to repair, and estimates remain 4-7 p.m. today, but it’s progress.
mynews4.com
Casinos offering discounted rooms to northern Nevadans without power
Thousands of Nevadans have been stuck without power for more than a day after a huge winter storm. Several hotels in the Reno-Sparks area are offering discounts to those still without power. Peppermill Resort Spa Casino. Rates will be $45 for north and west wing rooms, $65 for tower rooms...
KOLO TV Reno
Storey County residents asked to prep for next storm
VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Storey County is asking its residents to prepare for the next storm. Those in higher elevations, like Virginia City, Gold Hill, and the Virginia City Highlands are urged to prepare for heavy snowfall and should have alternate heating methods, blankets, batteries, medications, water, ready-to-eat food, generators and extra fuel, portable battery packs for mobile phones, etc.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
“If you are head this way, turn around”; storm closes roads, takes out power
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – As of 6:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve, thousands in the Tahoe Basin are without power. Liberty Utilities reported power outages for more than 25,000 customers and are working with NV Energy to restore power to South Lake Tahoe. According to a Facebook post,...
Roundabout project on Highway 49 in Auburn aims to make area safer, clear congestion
AUBURN, Calif. — Highway 49 is what many call the gateway to the American River Canyon, but between city traffic and people looking to enjoy hiking or biking in Auburn, things are moving a little slower than usual. It's the second of three projects in Auburn aiming to improve...
FOX Reno
Mother Nature throws New Year's Eve curve ball at parts of northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Mother Nature wanted to make sure residents across northern Nevada rang in the new year with plenty of moisture. According to News 4-Fox 11 chief meteorologist Matt Monroe, cold air filtered down to the valley floor roughly nine hours sooner than initially expected which is why rain transitioned to snow quickly. The snow is a welcome sign for some regions that were at risk of flooding.
Soda Springs Ski Resort is located just south of Truckee, CA. It's a great place for beginning skiers and families with small children that want a place to play in the snow. Here are some tips for visiting Soda Springs Resort just south of Truckee!
Sierra Sun
Tahoe Forest Health welcomes 1st baby of 2023
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Forest Health System announced the arrival of the first baby of the New Year born at 6:58 a.m. Jan. 1. The first baby was delivered by OB-GYN Shawni Coll, DO. Coll is a part of the team of physicians at Tahoe Forest Health System: http://www.tfhd.com/our-providers.
UPDATE: Storm knocks out power to 53K customers in Northern Nevada, closes highways on New Year’s Eve
About 53,000 customers are without power in widespread power outages in the Reno area, and NV Energy advises that service might not be restored until Sunday afternoon.
Record-Courier
Update: Winter storm prompts officials to advise against travel
Kingsbury Grade and Genoa Lane remain closed this morning due to snow and high water, according to nvroads.com. The state closed Genoa Lane at 2:38 a.m. due to flooding. Reports were that the river had risen to the Genoa Lane bridge on New Year’s Eve. While water threatened to...
luxury-houses.net
Connect with The Majesty of Nature, This $6.75 Million Distinctive Home in Reno Nevada boasts Quality of Craftsmanship and Thoughtful Details
Video: South Fork of the American River rages after rainfall
(KTXL) — A video shared by the El Dorado County Fire Protection District on Saturday shows how the recent rainfall has significantly increased the flow of water in the South Fork of the American River. The video starts off in Lotus, about 16 miles north of Folsom Lake, where the deep brown waters of the […]
Sierra Sun
Tunnel Creek Cafe in Incline Village offering new seasonal dinner menu
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Tunnel Creek Cafe in Incline VIllage is offering a new dinner menu on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays all winter long. The new seasonal menu features a variety of options including popular items like the quesabirria tacos and pork belly ramen, and owners Evan Roa and Chad Burns couldn’t be more excited to share with the community.
