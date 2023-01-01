RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Mother Nature wanted to make sure residents across northern Nevada rang in the new year with plenty of moisture. According to News 4-Fox 11 chief meteorologist Matt Monroe, cold air filtered down to the valley floor roughly nine hours sooner than initially expected which is why rain transitioned to snow quickly. The snow is a welcome sign for some regions that were at risk of flooding.

RENO, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO