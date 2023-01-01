ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tahoe City, CA

Sierra Sun

North Lake Tahoe Resort Association seeks board members

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The North Lake Tahoe Resort Association is seeking candidates for its Board of Directors to help guide the work of the organization in its responsibilities under the North Lake Tahoe Tourism Business Improvement District and in contracts with Placer County that focus on destination management and marketing, housing and transportation, and sustainability initiatives.
TAHOE CITY, CA
Sierra Sun

Tahoe Forest Health welcomes 1st baby of 2023

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Forest Health System announced the arrival of the first baby of the New Year born at 6:58 a.m. Jan. 1. The first baby was delivered by OB-GYN Shawni Coll, DO. Coll is a part of the team of physicians at Tahoe Forest Health System: http://www.tfhd.com/our-providers.
TRUCKEE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Checking on snow conditions at Tahoe resort

The Heavenly ski resort in Lake Tahoe was blanketed by deep snow, so much so that it might create hazards. Tom Fortune, the resort's vice president, speaks to KTVU about how the ski season is shaping up.
ABC10

Why the Cosumnes River is unlike most in California

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — California is known for its big droughts, but the most recent storm has reminded us flooding is also part of the Golden State's weather history. The New Year's Eve storm actually started Friday with a moderately wet but warm storm. Initial snow levels were lower — around 5,000 feet — but would move up the Sierra to above 8,000 feet by Friday night. This created a "rain on snow" scenario with some lower elevation snow melting and adding additional water to the runoff.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Record-Courier

Storm recovery continues to snarl services

Recovering from the record New Year’s Eve storm will result in schools being closed for another day, along with county offices at Lake Tahoe. “While we made great progress again today in our snow removal efforts, there is still a lot of work to do and safety concerns to address both at our school sites and getting students to and from school safely,” Superintendent Keith Lewis said on Tuesday. “I know that whenever we decide to close our schools, it has a negative impact on many families.”
MINDEN, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Thousands without power after New Year’s Eve storm

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 20,000 Nevadans are still without power after an intense snow storm hit western Nevada on New Year’s Eve. “It’s getting too long to stay home anymore, everybody wants to but it’s just too cold,” said Lynn Baker, an NV Energy customer without power.
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Roads out of Basin open; chains required

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – All roads in and out of Lake Tahoe, except Mt. Rose Highway are open. Only four wheel and all wheel drive vehicles or cars with snow chains are allowed to travel on the roads. Mt. Rose Highway from the Incline Village to Mt. Rose Summit...
KOLO TV Reno

Douglas County urges residents to prep for winter storm

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County is urging residents to prepare for the winter storm later this week. The U.S. National Weather Service in Reno says: “A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening for the Lake Tahoe Area, Mono County, and Lassen-Plumas-E. Sierra Counties.”
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Record-Courier

The Jan. 2, 2023, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — While I was working on the Morning Report, NV Energy fixed an outage affecting 407 customers. That will be the status all day as the power company makes repairs across Carson Valley, check back at NVenergy.com to see how that work is going. They made a...
KOLO TV Reno

Carson City opens new warming shelter

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City announced Monday it will be opening a new warming center amid widespread power outages and heavy snowfall. The shelter opened Monday and is located at the Carson City Multi-Purpose Athletic Center at 1860 Russell Way. It will remain open to residents until 8:00 p.m. tonight.
CARSON CITY, NV
Record-Courier

Next storm lines up for Wednesday

The last thing anyone wants to hear is the word “tricky” after a forecast New Year’s Eve rainstorm turned into 1-2 feet of snow across Carson Valley. A moderate atmospheric river is expected to arrive in Western Nevada on Wednesday morning, but whether that means rain or snow is up in the air.
MINDEN, NV
Paradise Post

Huge boulders downed by storm near Tahoe will require exploding

Of the more surreal scenes to come out of the powerful New Year’s Eve storm of 2022, which socked Northern California with immense amounts of snow and rain, one that takes the cake is this array of giant boulders strewn across a roadway near Lake Tahoe. The rocks tumbled...
KYBURZ, CA

