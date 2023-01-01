Read full article on original website
Sierra Sun
North Lake Tahoe Resort Association seeks board members
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The North Lake Tahoe Resort Association is seeking candidates for its Board of Directors to help guide the work of the organization in its responsibilities under the North Lake Tahoe Tourism Business Improvement District and in contracts with Placer County that focus on destination management and marketing, housing and transportation, and sustainability initiatives.
Sierra Sun
Tahoe Forest Health welcomes 1st baby of 2023
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Forest Health System announced the arrival of the first baby of the New Year born at 6:58 a.m. Jan. 1. The first baby was delivered by OB-GYN Shawni Coll, DO. Coll is a part of the team of physicians at Tahoe Forest Health System: http://www.tfhd.com/our-providers.
KTVU FOX 2
Checking on snow conditions at Tahoe resort
The Heavenly ski resort in Lake Tahoe was blanketed by deep snow, so much so that it might create hazards. Tom Fortune, the resort's vice president, speaks to KTVU about how the ski season is shaping up.
California Has One Of The Best Snowpacks In 40 Years
California's snowpack is off to a good start, which shows promise for the water that will melt off of it and serve as a water supply resource. It's one of the best snowpacks in 40 years, but state water officials warn that could change.
Why the Cosumnes River is unlike most in California
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — California is known for its big droughts, but the most recent storm has reminded us flooding is also part of the Golden State's weather history. The New Year's Eve storm actually started Friday with a moderately wet but warm storm. Initial snow levels were lower — around 5,000 feet — but would move up the Sierra to above 8,000 feet by Friday night. This created a "rain on snow" scenario with some lower elevation snow melting and adding additional water to the runoff.
Record-Courier
Storm recovery continues to snarl services
Recovering from the record New Year’s Eve storm will result in schools being closed for another day, along with county offices at Lake Tahoe. “While we made great progress again today in our snow removal efforts, there is still a lot of work to do and safety concerns to address both at our school sites and getting students to and from school safely,” Superintendent Keith Lewis said on Tuesday. “I know that whenever we decide to close our schools, it has a negative impact on many families.”
Paradise Post
California snowpack at decade high, reservoirs still down. What about the drought?
Drained after years of drought, California’s water supply is being bolstered this winter by an early abundance of snow. If only the state’s largest reservoirs can catch up. Amid a brief pause in the onslaught of winter storms slamming the state, water officials trudged through fresh snow at...
Surfer Shreds Lake Tahoe Waves As Atmospheric River Surges
As the saying goes, when life throws you lemons you should just make lemonade. And when the weather outside is weather and there’s an epic storm surge, then maybe you should just hop on your surfboard and get so pitted on some tasty waves and a cool buzz. That’s precisely what this surfer in California just did.
KOLO TV Reno
Thousands without power after New Year’s Eve storm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 20,000 Nevadans are still without power after an intense snow storm hit western Nevada on New Year’s Eve. “It’s getting too long to stay home anymore, everybody wants to but it’s just too cold,” said Lynn Baker, an NV Energy customer without power.
Nevada climbs to No. 13 on list of movers’ destinations as reported by U-Haul
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada vaulted 16 spots to No. 13 on a popular list of destinations for do-it-yourself movers. A report released by U-Haul shows that one-way rentals in 2022 saw more customers arriving (50.2%) in Nevada than leaving (49.8%). Nevada’s top growth cities were Henderson and Reno. Other notable net-gain markets included North […]
cvindependent.com
Another Atmospheric River Is Coming; Local Schools Need Reading Volunteers–Coachella Valley Independent’s Indy Digest: Jan. 2, 2023
The term “atmospheric river” is fairly new. It was first developed in the 1990s—and we’re going to be hearing the term quite a bit more in California, as yet another atmospheric river is expected to bring more storms later this week. NPR explains:. Atmospheric rivers are...
Sierra Sun
Roads out of Basin open; chains required
TAHOE CITY, Calif. – All roads in and out of Lake Tahoe, except Mt. Rose Highway are open. Only four wheel and all wheel drive vehicles or cars with snow chains are allowed to travel on the roads. Mt. Rose Highway from the Incline Village to Mt. Rose Summit...
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County urges residents to prep for winter storm
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County is urging residents to prepare for the winter storm later this week. The U.S. National Weather Service in Reno says: “A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening for the Lake Tahoe Area, Mono County, and Lassen-Plumas-E. Sierra Counties.”
Record-Courier
The Jan. 2, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — While I was working on the Morning Report, NV Energy fixed an outage affecting 407 customers. That will be the status all day as the power company makes repairs across Carson Valley, check back at NVenergy.com to see how that work is going. They made a...
natureworldnews.com
Person in Flooded Car Dies as Winter Storm Damages Levee and Causes Major Flood in California
A spokesperson for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed to ABC News that one person was reported dead in a car on Sunday in California as the state was flooded by a winter storm that dumped a lot of snow and damaged a levee. A representative for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed that...
Report: 1 found dead in car submerged in water on California's Hwy. 99
California's Highway 99 near Sacramento reopened Sunday night after a lake of water covered the roadway amid a historic atmospheric river event.
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City opens new warming shelter
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City announced Monday it will be opening a new warming center amid widespread power outages and heavy snowfall. The shelter opened Monday and is located at the Carson City Multi-Purpose Athletic Center at 1860 Russell Way. It will remain open to residents until 8:00 p.m. tonight.
Storm wallops Tahoe region with over 4 feet of snow in spots
The atmospheric river that just slammed the Bay Area and the Lake Tahoe region left some massive snowfall numbers.
Record-Courier
Next storm lines up for Wednesday
The last thing anyone wants to hear is the word “tricky” after a forecast New Year’s Eve rainstorm turned into 1-2 feet of snow across Carson Valley. A moderate atmospheric river is expected to arrive in Western Nevada on Wednesday morning, but whether that means rain or snow is up in the air.
Paradise Post
Huge boulders downed by storm near Tahoe will require exploding
Of the more surreal scenes to come out of the powerful New Year’s Eve storm of 2022, which socked Northern California with immense amounts of snow and rain, one that takes the cake is this array of giant boulders strewn across a roadway near Lake Tahoe. The rocks tumbled...
