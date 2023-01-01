ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

1 man hospitalized in Fort Collins hit-and-run, police ask for help locating suspect

By Nick Wills
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YEvxP_0k0Kvvqs00

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) – A man was hospitalized after being involved in a pedestrian-involved hit-and-run early Sunday morning and now police are asking the public for help locating the person responsible.

Officers with the Fort Collins Police Department were called to the intersection of Suniga Road and Redwood Street at roughly 1:14 a.m. on New Year’s morning where they found a man with serious injuries.

Shortly after arriving, they transported him to a nearby hospital where the full extent of his injuries is unknown as of this posting.

FCPD said they found evidence that indicated the man was struck by a vehicle that was traveling east along Suniga Road. The vehicle is believed to have not stopped nor has the driver contacted the police.

Pedestrian killed in late-night crash on I-225 in Aurora

The vehicle may be a silver Mazda and likely has damage to the front end of the car, including the windshield, hood and grill.

“Hit-and-run collisions cannot become common in our community,” Sergeant Mike Avrech with the FCP CRASH Team said. “Someone knows who the run driver and vehicle are, and we ask them to contact us to help solve this crime.”

If you have information that could help officials locate the driver involved in this hit-and-run, please contact the Larimer County Crime Stoppers by calling 970-221-6868.

This is a developing story and FOX31 will provide updates as they are made public.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc.



