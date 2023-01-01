ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on Jan. 1, 2023

On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, moderated by Margaret Brennan:. Michael Gapen, chief economist for Bank of America. Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund. Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan, CBS News national security contributor Michael Morell, former Obama administration undersecretary of Defense for Policy Michele...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Top geopolitical risks for 2023 include Russia, "weapons of mass disruption," report says

Iran and shockwaves from inflation are high on a list of geopolitical risks for 2023. But three other things present even more imminent challenges, according to a report released Tuesday: "rogue Russia" under President Vladimir Putin, the consolidation of power by China's Xi Jinping, and "weapons of mass disruption," which includes technology like artificial intelligence.
CBS News

Russia is bombarding Ukraine with drones guided by U.S.-made technology, and the chips are still flowing

They menace Ukraine's skies, killing hundreds, and scarring millions. But while Moscow's drones are Russian and Iranian, key technology inside is European and American. On an icy Kyiv morning, inside an unnamed location with sandbags shielding the windows, Ukrainian drone specialist Pavlo Kaschuk holds up a 30-pound drone that Ukrainian forces captured from Russia.
RadarOnline

Jared Kushner's Sister-In-Law Karlie Kloss' Tweets Enraged White House Staff During January 6 Capitol Riot, Newly Released Texts Reveal

Tweets made by Jared Kushner’s sister-in-law on the day of the January 6 Capitol riots enraged both an aide to Ivanka Trump and Counselor to then-President Donald Trump Hope Hicks, RadarOnline.com has learned.Model Karlie Kloss, who is married to Jared’s brother Josh Kushner, condemned the attacks on the United States Capitol Building after the riots took place on January 6, 2021.“Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic,” Kloss tweeted after the Capitol came under attack by Trump supporters attempting to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. “Refusing to do so...
CBS News

GOP leader Kevin McCarthy fails to win House Speaker bid

GOP leader Kevin McCarthy failed to win a majority of votes in his bid for House speaker. It marks the first time in 100 years that the vote for House speaker went into multiple ballots. Former acting White House chief of staff in the Trump administration Mick Mulvaney and Democratic strategist Joel Payne join “CBS Mornings” to discuss the stalemate and what it means for Americans.
CBS News

Analysis of the top geopolitical risks facing our world in 2023

Eurasia Group's president and founder Ian Bremmer joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss their annual list of top geopolitical risks the world faces this year, including a rogue Russia, possible mistakes made by Xi Jinping, and A.I. used as a weapon of mass disruption.
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Led by Michael Waltz, House Republican veterans urge 20 holdouts to reconsider McCarthy

After a second consecutive day of three-and-outs for House Speaker-hopeful Kevin McCarthy, a group of military veteran GOP members huddled and urged persistence in a news conference Wednesday. The U.S. House of Representatives was stymied by an inability of Republicans to rally around McCarthy, their chosen speaker, a scenario that hasn't played out...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

FBI offers $500,000 reward in Capitol Hill pipe bomb probe

The FBI is again asking for the public's help in solving who planted pipe bombs near Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters the night before the Jan. 6., 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. It has raised the reward to $500,000.
CBS News

Ukraine and Russia launch deadly missile strikes

Ukrainian forces launched one of its deadliest missile strikes on New Year's Day, leveling a building that houses Russian soldiers. The two sides disagree on the number of troops killed, but both call it a massive attack. Ian Lee has more.
CBS News

Biden hits the road to tout infrastructure bill progress

President Biden is visiting the site of one major project about to be underway with help from the bipartisan infrastructure bill he signed in 2021. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins "CBS News Mornings" with more on where he's headed.
CBS News

CBS News

587K+
Followers
76K+
Post
422M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy