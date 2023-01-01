Read full article on original website
Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on Jan. 1, 2023
On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, moderated by Margaret Brennan:. Michael Gapen, chief economist for Bank of America. Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund. Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan, CBS News national security contributor Michael Morell, former Obama administration undersecretary of Defense for Policy Michele...
U.S. tech found in drones used against Ukraine
A CBS News investigation found that key technology in some of the drones that Russia is using to hit Ukraine is made by American companies. Chris Livesay takes a look.
Top geopolitical risks for 2023 include Russia, "weapons of mass disruption," report says
Iran and shockwaves from inflation are high on a list of geopolitical risks for 2023. But three other things present even more imminent challenges, according to a report released Tuesday: "rogue Russia" under President Vladimir Putin, the consolidation of power by China's Xi Jinping, and "weapons of mass disruption," which includes technology like artificial intelligence.
Russia is bombarding Ukraine with drones guided by U.S.-made technology, and the chips are still flowing
They menace Ukraine's skies, killing hundreds, and scarring millions. But while Moscow's drones are Russian and Iranian, key technology inside is European and American. On an icy Kyiv morning, inside an unnamed location with sandbags shielding the windows, Ukrainian drone specialist Pavlo Kaschuk holds up a 30-pound drone that Ukrainian forces captured from Russia.
Jared Kushner's Sister-In-Law Karlie Kloss' Tweets Enraged White House Staff During January 6 Capitol Riot, Newly Released Texts Reveal
Tweets made by Jared Kushner’s sister-in-law on the day of the January 6 Capitol riots enraged both an aide to Ivanka Trump and Counselor to then-President Donald Trump Hope Hicks, RadarOnline.com has learned.Model Karlie Kloss, who is married to Jared’s brother Josh Kushner, condemned the attacks on the United States Capitol Building after the riots took place on January 6, 2021.“Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic,” Kloss tweeted after the Capitol came under attack by Trump supporters attempting to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. “Refusing to do so...
Gen. Mark Milley said there were talks about court-martialing former military officers who wrote 'very critical' op-eds of Trump
Several retired military officers criticized Trump during his presidency, which Milley said sparked talks about retaliation that he advised against.
WATCH: Incoming GOP congresswoman says she was threatened for not backing Kevin McCarthy
Incoming GOP congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (FL) said Friday that she was threatened by a sitting House member to commit to backing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker.
GOP leader Kevin McCarthy fails to win House Speaker bid
GOP leader Kevin McCarthy failed to win a majority of votes in his bid for House speaker. It marks the first time in 100 years that the vote for House speaker went into multiple ballots. Former acting White House chief of staff in the Trump administration Mick Mulvaney and Democratic strategist Joel Payne join “CBS Mornings” to discuss the stalemate and what it means for Americans.
Gen. Mark Milley said he had calls with up to 60 different countries during the chaotic 2020 election period, assuring them the US was 'not going to do something crazy'
Milley said called other countries to assure them the US government was stable because there was "great concern" overseas after the 2020 election.
Divided GOP fails to elect speaker after sixth round
The Republican revolt continued for a second day as leader Kevin McCarthy failed for a sixth time to be elected speaker of the House. Nikole Killion reports.
President Biden and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell tout Kentucky bridge project
President Biden traveled to Kentucky on Wednesday to tout a $1.6 billion bridge project that resulted from the bipartisan infrastructure package he signed in 2021. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell joined him for the visit. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins us to discuss the significance of the rare joint appearance.
Analysis of the top geopolitical risks facing our world in 2023
Eurasia Group's president and founder Ian Bremmer joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss their annual list of top geopolitical risks the world faces this year, including a rogue Russia, possible mistakes made by Xi Jinping, and A.I. used as a weapon of mass disruption.
House adjourns without electing speaker after McCarthy fails to win
Rep. Kevin McCarthy lost three elections for Speaker of the House on Tuesday, leaving the chamber at a standstill. McCarthy said late Tuesday he is willing to continue negotiations with the 20 holdout conservative members. Scott MacFarlane reports from Capitol Hill.
Ukraine says Russia plans to retaliate for deadly strike on military base with "prolonged" drone attack
The Kremlin is preparing to step up its use of Iranian-made exploding drones after at least 63 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian attack on Russian forces on New Year's day, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. The attack saw Ukraine hit a Russian military base inside the occupied Donetsk region with U.S.-made weapons.
Led by Michael Waltz, House Republican veterans urge 20 holdouts to reconsider McCarthy
After a second consecutive day of three-and-outs for House Speaker-hopeful Kevin McCarthy, a group of military veteran GOP members huddled and urged persistence in a news conference Wednesday. The U.S. House of Representatives was stymied by an inability of Republicans to rally around McCarthy, their chosen speaker, a scenario that hasn't played out...
FBI offers $500,000 reward in Capitol Hill pipe bomb probe
The FBI is again asking for the public's help in solving who planted pipe bombs near Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters the night before the Jan. 6., 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. It has raised the reward to $500,000.
Ukraine and Russia launch deadly missile strikes
Ukrainian forces launched one of its deadliest missile strikes on New Year's Day, leveling a building that houses Russian soldiers. The two sides disagree on the number of troops killed, but both call it a massive attack. Ian Lee has more.
Biden hits the road to tout infrastructure bill progress
President Biden is visiting the site of one major project about to be underway with help from the bipartisan infrastructure bill he signed in 2021. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins "CBS News Mornings" with more on where he's headed.
Rare view from front lines of war in Ukraine
Ian Lee got a rare view from the front lines of war-torn Bakhmut, which is currently the most dangerous place in Ukraine as Russia throws wave after wave of troops at the city.
Rocket reportedly destroys "last place for children" in city in eastern Ukraine
"This was the last place for children in Druzhkivka": An ice rink in an eastern Ukrainian city that was popular among locals, particularly children, has been destroyed by a missile as the country faces its 11th month of war.
