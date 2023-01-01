ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding toa report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue and N. Washington Boulevard, in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported at Main and Locust streets in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Main and Locust streets in Milford. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
MILFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Crash blocks two lanes on south I-71 near Silverton

SILVERTON, Ohio — A crash is blocking lanes on the interstate near Silverton, Wednesday afternoon. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a crash is blocking the two right lanes along southbound Interstate 71 at the Stewart Road on-ramp. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines...
SILVERTON, OH
WLWT 5

Injury crash reported at Hampshire Drive and High Street in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Injury crash reported at Hampshire Drive and High Street in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Brent Spence Bridge reopens after crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A crash on the Brent Spence Bridge closed all northbound lanes of I-71/75 Monday night. The crash happened around 6 p.m. Fire and EMS are responded. The northbound lanes reopened around 6:45 p.m. This story will be updated. See a spelling or grammar error in our story?...
CINCINNATI, OH

