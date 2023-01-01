Read full article on original website
Related
Desperate Nottingham Forest aim to sell Emmanuel Dennis back to Watford with no other English club able to sign £15m dud
DESPERATE Nottingham Forest are aiming to selling Emmanuel Dennis BACK to Watford. That’s because no other English club can sign the £15million flop this month. Dennis, 25, joined newly-promoted Forest last summer after netting 10 Premier League goals with relegated Watford. However, the Nigeria international has managed just...
Nottingham Forest’s Awoniyi sinks Southampton for precious away win
Barely a couple of months into his tenure as Southampton manager, Nathan Jones must be wondering whether time is already running out. The Saints’ sixth successive Premier League defeat – this one at the hands of their relegation rivals Nottingham Forest, who recorded a first away win of the campaign thanks to Taiwo Awoniyi’s first-half goal – left Southampton four points adrift at the foot of the table and staring down the barrel of relegation.
BBC
Kolo Toure: Wigan Athletic boss 'definitely' keen to improve squad in January
Wigan Athletic manager Kolo Toure says they are "definitely" looking to improve their squad in the transfer market as they look to turn around their faltering season. Monday's defeat by Hull City was the Latics' third successive 4-1 loss. Toure's side are bottom of the Championship and conceded more goals...
English Premier League prediction: West Ham United vs. Leeds United pick, odds
After two terrific seasons, West Ham United finds itself in a surprising relegation fight as we head into the second half of the 2022-23 English Premier League campaign. The Hammers have taken just 14 points from their first 17 matches and entered the week ahead of Nottingham Forest on goal difference. But West Ham’s actual record is a bit misleading. Although they are just 4-2-11 (W-D-L) with a -9 goal differential, the Hammers sport a +1.6 expected goal (xG) differential, which is the eighth-best mark in the circuit. According to UnderStat, West Ham’s xG differential should have them sitting on 23...
Yardbarker
Manchester United in talks over transfer of 29-year-old former England international
Manchester United are reportedly in talks over a surprise transfer deal for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland. The 29-year-old could be about to come in as a new backup ‘keeper at Old Trafford, following Martin Dubravka’s return to Newcastle United after spending the first half of the season on loan with Man Utd.
Marseille Interested In Manchester United Youngster
French side Marseille are said to be interested in a talented Manchester United youngster.
BBC
Brentford 3-1 Liverpool: Bees punish Reds' sloppy first-half performance
Liverpool's performance in defeat by Brentford was "not good enough", says Andrew Robertson, after a string of defensive mistakes meant the Reds missed the chance to close in on the Premier League's top four. The Reds shipped three poor goals at the Community Stadium as Brentford ran out deserved winners.
SB Nation
West Bromwich Albion Fans Verdict: A Deserved Loss
A trip to West Bromwich Albion with the form they’re in is one of the toughest games in the league at the moment, but for some reason I was still quietly optimistic going into Monday. This team have shown that they can stay in matches against so-called better opposition and nick a result - the last game at Norwich City being an example of that.
BBC
Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
This is a game between two teams who are both so inconsistent it is hard to know exactly what to expect. I really don't have a clue whether Tottenham will turn up, but if they don't win then I do know that their manager Antonio Conte will have an excuse ready - it's never his fault, is it?
Soccer-Leaders Arsenal held by rock-solid Newcastle
LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Arsenal's mounting Premier League title charge was checked as the leaders could find no way through third-placed Newcastle United in a disappointing 0-0 draw at The Emirates on Tuesday.
SB Nation
Everton vs Brighton: Opposition Analysis | After the Storm
Frank Lampard’s Everton demonstrated guts and resilience to withstand Manchester City on New Year’s Eve, snatching an unexpected point which may prove invaluable come season’s end. If this was a major positive, it must be balanced out with the recognition that Everton dropped one-three points at home on Boxing Day against a very beatable Wolverhampton Wanderers side.
NBC Sports
Red-hot Fulham beats Leicester as pressure ramps up on Foxes
Fulham beat Leicester 1-0 thanks to a first half strike from Aleksandar Mitrovic as boos rang out at full time from the home fans at the King Power Stadium. It is the first time since 1983 that Leicester have lost three-straight top-flight home games without scoring as the World Cup break put an end to their mini-revival.
MATCHDAY: Arsenal welcomes Newcastle in EPL leaders’ clash
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Premier League leader Arsenal hosts third-placed Newcastle. Consecutive wins over the festive period have put the Gunners seven points clear of defending champion Manchester City. They are on a run of 10 straight league victories at home dating to last season. Arsenal has scored in 17 consecutive league matches since May when it lost at Newcastle 2-0. Newcastle is on its longest unbeaten streak in the league — 12 — since 2011. The Magpies have the best defensive record in the league, conceding only 11 times. Coach Eddie Howe wants the Magpies to enjoy their lofty status. He says they shouldn’t feel burdened by expectations and relish their achievements. Manchester United has Bournemouth, and manager Erik ten Hag is weighing whether to stick with England defender Luke Shaw at center back. Shaw shone there against Wolverhampton on Saturday in the absence of Argentina World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez, who may be available. Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi is going to decide in the morning whether World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister is physically fit to play at Everton. Mac Allister has just returned to the club after a fortnight celebrating his Argentina team’s success in Qatar. De Zerbi says the midfielder is mentally ready. Also, Leicester welcomes in-form Fulham.
BBC
Transfer news: Everton interested in Man Utd's Elanga
Everton have registered their interest in Manchester United and Sweden winger Anthony Elanga, 20. (Football Insider), external.
SB Nation
Everton vs Brighton: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Davies replaces Onana
Everton take on Brighton & Hove Albion in their first game of 2023. The Blues ended 2022 in a positive manner with a 1-1 draw away at defending champions Manchester City, but they will need to show a bit more attacking endeavour today and beyond to secure Premier League survival.
NBC Sports
Brilliant Brentford stuns Liverpool
LONDON — Red-hot Brentford surged past Liverpool 3-1 as they recorded yet another famous win on Monday and they beat Jurgen Klopp’s side without their talisman Ivan Toney. The west London club continue to defy the odds as this was their first win against Liverpool in 84 years.
Comments / 0