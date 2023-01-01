Panthers-Buccaneers inactives: Horn out for Carolina, Davis sidelined for Tampa Bay

The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without their respective top cornerbacks on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium .

The Panthers ruled out cornerback Jaycee Horn (wrist) following his surgery on Tuesday. Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis (shoulder) was listed as doubtful heading into the weekend. Neither cornerback will play in Week 17.

With Horn out of the lineup, the Panthers elevated cornerback Josh Norman from the practice squad on Saturday. Offensive lineman Sam Tecklenburg, who was also elevated from the practice squad, is listed as inactive, and center Cade Mays (knee) will play despite being listed as questionable entering the weekend.

The Panthers also activated returner/receiver Andre Roberts (knee) from injured reserve on Saturday. Roberts is active and is expected to handle punt return duties against Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers had six players listed as questionable on Friday, and all six — including left tackle Donovan Smith and defensive tackle Vita Vea — will play against the Panthers. Linebacker Carl Nassib (pectoral), who like Davis, was listed as doubtful and won’t play in the NFC South showdown.

Below are the full inactive lists for Sunday:

PANTHERS

- CB Jaycee Horn (wrist)

- OT Larnel Coleman

- S Juston Burris

- OL Sam Tecklenburg

- WR Rashard Higgins

- DE Amare Barno

BUCCANEERS

- CB Carlton Davis (shoulder)

- LB Carl Nassib (pectoral)

- QB Kyle Trask

- WR Breshad Perriman

- TE Cameron Brate