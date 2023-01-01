ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

ECHL Glance

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m. Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m. Reading at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m. Idaho at Wichita, 8:05...
Cleveland State hosts Milwaukee after Freeman’s 23-point performance

Milwaukee Panthers (9-5, 3-1 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (8-7, 3-1 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on the Cleveland State Vikings after BJ Freeman scored 23 points in Milwaukee’s 84-81 win against the Detroit Mercy Titans. The Vikings have gone 5-2 in home games. Cleveland State ranks seventh in...
Flyers play the Coyotes on 3-game winning streak

Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (14-17-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers come into a matchup against the Arizona Coyotes as winners of three straight games. Philadelphia is 7-9-1 at home and 14-17-7 overall. The Flyers have gone 6-5-6 in...
US, Canada set to face off in junior hockey semifinals

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — The United States and Canada face off Wednesday night in another instalment of their world junior hockey rivalry, with a trip to the title game on the line. They advanced to the semifinals after polar-opposite quarterfinals Monday, with Canada beating Slovakia 4-3 on overtime...
The Associated Press

Cyclists reflect on growth, loss after deadly Arizona crash

PHOENIX (AP) — Brian Lemke tries to be a positive person, and view even doing the most mundane task as a success — such as stringing holiday lights on his Phoenix home. “This year I was putting up Christmas lights and using an extension ladder. Last year, I dropped the ladder. I didn’t have the strength I used to have,” Lemke said. Handling it “really made me feel good.”
Brewers acquire RHP Bryse Wilson from Pirates for cash

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired right-handed pitcher Bryse Wilson from the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash. It comes a week after the Pirates had designated Wilson for assignment. Wilson, 25, went 3-9 with a 5.52 ERA while making 20 starts out of 25 appearances last season. He...
