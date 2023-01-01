Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
ECHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m. Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m. Reading at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m. Idaho at Wichita, 8:05...
WTOP
Column: Rivera is ‘the f—ing guy’ responsible for Commanders’ collapse
Even by Washington football standards, the 2022 season has been a nauseating roller coaster ride. The Commanders went from one of the worst teams in the NFL to the hottest team in the league to winless in their most crucial stretch of the season. And Ron Rivera deserves credit for all of it.
WTOP
Cleveland State hosts Milwaukee after Freeman’s 23-point performance
Milwaukee Panthers (9-5, 3-1 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (8-7, 3-1 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on the Cleveland State Vikings after BJ Freeman scored 23 points in Milwaukee’s 84-81 win against the Detroit Mercy Titans. The Vikings have gone 5-2 in home games. Cleveland State ranks seventh in...
WTOP
Flyers play the Coyotes on 3-game winning streak
Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (14-17-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers come into a matchup against the Arizona Coyotes as winners of three straight games. Philadelphia is 7-9-1 at home and 14-17-7 overall. The Flyers have gone 6-5-6 in...
WATCH: Mick Cronin Talks UCLA's Offense, Limiting Turnovers
The Bruins' offense and defense both rank in the top 10 on KenPom heading into their rivalry matchup with the Trojans.
Report: Illinois is the #2 state people moved away from in 2022
According to United Van Lines' 46th Annual National Movers Study, Illinois was the second state on the list of places that people were moving out of in 2022.
WTOP
US, Canada set to face off in junior hockey semifinals
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — The United States and Canada face off Wednesday night in another instalment of their world junior hockey rivalry, with a trip to the title game on the line. They advanced to the semifinals after polar-opposite quarterfinals Monday, with Canada beating Slovakia 4-3 on overtime...
Cyclists reflect on growth, loss after deadly Arizona crash
PHOENIX (AP) — Brian Lemke tries to be a positive person, and view even doing the most mundane task as a success — such as stringing holiday lights on his Phoenix home. “This year I was putting up Christmas lights and using an extension ladder. Last year, I dropped the ladder. I didn’t have the strength I used to have,” Lemke said. Handling it “really made me feel good.”
Maroons triumphant at Liberty Bowl
The Marching Maroons have returned from the Liberty Bowl with a collection of awards.The Robinson Hi...
LeBron James out for game vs. Heat with non-COVID illness
LeBron James will miss the Lakers' game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday because of an illness, the team announced.
WTOP
Brewers acquire RHP Bryse Wilson from Pirates for cash
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired right-handed pitcher Bryse Wilson from the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash. It comes a week after the Pirates had designated Wilson for assignment. Wilson, 25, went 3-9 with a 5.52 ERA while making 20 starts out of 25 appearances last season. He...
Comments / 0