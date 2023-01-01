ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man United beats Bournemouth 3-0, Rashford scores again

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford scored for a fourth consecutive game as Manchester United eased to a 3-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Tuesday to cement its place in the top four. Casemiro and Luke Shaw had already netted for United before Rashford added the...
Can Ronaldo keep the eyes of the world on him in Saudi?

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest coach spoke of his surprise as he looked out at a room filled with reporters on Tuesday. “Normally after the game there is three or four journalists. Today, I don’t know why…” Al Nassr head coach Rudi Garcia said at a news conference to present the Saudi Arabian club’s superstar signing.

