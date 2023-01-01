Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Man United beats Bournemouth 3-0, Rashford scores again
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford scored for a fourth consecutive game as Manchester United eased to a 3-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Tuesday to cement its place in the top four. Casemiro and Luke Shaw had already netted for United before Rashford added the...
FIFA president 'dismayed' by criticism, attempts to clarify photo: 'Pelé’s teammates asked to do a selfie'
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said he is dismayed by the amount of backlash he received for taking a selfie near Pelé's open coffin at the public wake.
WTOP
Can Ronaldo keep the eyes of the world on him in Saudi?
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest coach spoke of his surprise as he looked out at a room filled with reporters on Tuesday. “Normally after the game there is three or four journalists. Today, I don’t know why…” Al Nassr head coach Rudi Garcia said at a news conference to present the Saudi Arabian club’s superstar signing.
Comments / 0