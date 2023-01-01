Read full article on original website
Related
KTEN.com
New Grayson Commissioners outline 2023 priorities
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — For the first time in eight years, someone other than Bill Magers was in charge of Tuesday's meeting of Grayson County Commissioners. Newly sworn Grayson County Judge Bruce Dawsey is eager to get to work. "There was a lot of anticipation leading up to the...
KXII.com
Texoma Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - One Texoma family rang in the New Year in a big way Sunday. Elleianna Elizabeth, the first baby of 2023 was born at 4:37 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 at Texoma Medical Center. TMC nurses showered the family with a basket full of gifts. TMC volunteers...
KTEN.com
Bruce Dawsey sworn in as Grayson County Judge
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN)—Dozens gathered at the Grayson County courthouse Sunday to start 2023 with the swearing-in of new public officials, including County Judge Bruce Dawsey. He's eager to get to work in his new position. "It's a great day for Grayson County, it's a great day for the voters...
kosu.org
Could civil forfeiture be the next battleground in Oklahoma Governor's fight over tribal sovereignty?
In January 2022, Osage Nation citizen Jimmy Ward spotted what he thought was a white-tailed deer along a rural road in Carter County. Ward pulled out his AR-15 rifle to shoot what was actually a decoy. Ward was charged with several misdemeanors in a standard sting operation to catch out-of-season...
KTEN.com
Sherman ISD unveils new high school mascot statue
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN)—Sherman Independent School District opens the new year with a new fixture in the high school entryway: A statue of campus mascot Billy Bob Bearcat. With the old statue pushing 55 years old, it was time for a change. "The bearcat was chosen about a hundred years...
KTEN.com
Man wounded in Sherman gunfire
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Sherman police said a man was shot early Tuesday morning at a residence in the 600 block of South Montgomery Street. Officers found the unnamed victim shortly before 4 a.m. with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and was later transferred to a Dallas-area medical center.
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard
Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
December dropped deep freeze and destructive tornadoes
The first couple of weeks of December were tranquil. Then things got interesting. In mid-December, a deepening storm system in the Midwest slung out a punishing mix of damaging winds, hail and tornadoes in Texas on December 12th and 13th, and became even more terrifying as they tore through Louisiana and Mississippi. A tornado that developed near the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth knocked over some railway cars, did minor damage to homes in North Richland Hills, and continued northeast into Grapevine where it crossed Highway 114 near Baylor Scott & White hospital and caused major roof damage to the Sam’s Club, injuring five people. The storm did yet more damage at Grapevine Mills Mall, where five additional injuries were reported. It even triggered a brief Tornado Warning in southeast Flower Mound.
KXII.com
Two Bryan Co. residents arrested for possession of meth
HUGO, Okla. (KXII) -A man and woman from Bryan County are in custody after Hugo Police made a traffic stop on West Jackson Street Friday. Forrest Perryman, 58 and Esperanza Hernandez, 31 were in possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Parks said Hernandez gave a false name...
2 Teens, 1 Man Arrested For Disorderly Conduct
Three people — two teens and a Cumby man — were arrested for disorderly conduct, while a medical complaint resulted in one intoxication arrest Monday, according to arrest reports. West Main Street Fight. Cumby Police responded at 3:53 p.m. Jan. 2, 2023, to a disturbance on West Main...
'High risk' missing woman last seen in Denton Sunday morning
DENTON, Texas — Police are turning to the public to help find a woman who went missing in Denton on New Year's Day. The Denton Police Department say 39-year-old Stacey Moncrief was last seen around Briar Forest Drive at about 2 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. The department posted a...
KXII.com
Grayson County man in jail on four cases of assault
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County man has been sentenced to ten years in prison for assault. According to the District Attorney’s Office, James Phillips was charged with assault in four separate arrests that occurred from Jan. 2020 to July 2021. Authorities said Phillips assaulted a Denison...
KXII.com
Denison man charged with evading arrest after running from police
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man was arrested and charged with evading arrest after he fled the scene of a traffic stop. Police said 34-year-old Chad Hughes was pulled over for a traffic violation Sunday, before leading deputies on a chase. According to a press release from the...
KXII.com
Woman hurt after rollover crash in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Bennington woman was taken to the hospital after rolling her car in Bryan County Monday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on Saramac Ln and Sulphur Springs Rd. Troopers said a car driven by 73-year-old Peggy J. Ward was northbound on Saramac Ln...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fiery Crash Closes Central Expressway Early Monday Morning
A fiery crash closed U.S. Highway 75 at Mockingbird Lane early Monday morning. The southbound lanes of Central Expressway were closed just after 4 a.m. when a crash involving a car and a pickup truck. The truck crashed into the lane divider and burst into flames. The driver of the...
KTEN.com
Both Denison basketball teams struggle with Lovejoy
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) - Both Denison Yellow Jackets basketball teams squared off with Lovejoy on Tuesday evening. The Denison girls' trailed by as many as 25 in the second half but fought hard late, only losing 65-54. The boys team took the court after and had a hard time containing...
Comments / 0