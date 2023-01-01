List of Inactives for Panthers at Buccaneers
A look at who is out for today's game.
The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are just one hour away from kickoff in Raymond James Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.
CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES
CB Jaycee Horn
WR Rashard Higgins
S Juston Burris
C Sam Tecklenburg
T Larnel Coleman
DE Amare Barno
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS INACTIVES
QB Kyle Trask
WR Breshad Perriman
CB Carlton Davis III
TE Cameron Brate
LB Carl Nassib
Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .
Comments / 0