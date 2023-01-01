ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
List of Inactives for Panthers at Buccaneers

By Schuyler Callihan
A look at who is out for today's game.

The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are just one hour away from kickoff in Raymond James Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.

CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES

CB Jaycee Horn

WR Rashard Higgins

S Juston Burris

C Sam Tecklenburg

T Larnel Coleman

DE Amare Barno

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

QB Kyle Trask

WR Breshad Perriman

CB Carlton Davis III

TE Cameron Brate

LB Carl Nassib

