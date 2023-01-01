Browns vs. Commanders Inactives: Kam Curl Playing on New Year's Day?

The Washington Commanders are expected to be without a few important players against the Cleveland Browns today.

The Washington Commanders (7-7-1) are breaking in the new year with arguably the most important game of the season against the Cleveland Browns (6-9).

The Commanders need a win in order to continue controlling their own destiny for an NFC playoff spot. But Washington won't be at full strength today. The team will be without a couple key contributors on both sides of the football.

Here's a look at who isn't suiting up for the Commanders today ...

QB Sam Howell

RB Antonio Gibson

CB Benjamin St-Juste

S Kam Curl

G Chris Paul

OL Saahdiq Charles

DE James Smith-Williams

With Curl and Gibson out, both the defense and offense are down a major piece. The defense will also be without a pair of starters in St-Juste and Smith-Williams.

The biggest absences today are ...

Here's a look at who is sitting for the Browns today ...

QB Kellen Mond

RB Demetric Fulton Jr.

CB Thomas Graham Jr.

DT Ben Stille

DE Isaiah Thomas

OT Chris Hubbard

DT Tommy Togiai

The Browns have all of their key contributors at full strength, meaning it should be a difficult challenge for the Commanders to grab a win.

The Browns and Commanders kick off at 1 p.m. inside FedEx Field.

Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter

Get your Washingt on Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Washington Commanders ? Click Here .

Follow Commander Country on Twitter .

Want even more Washington Commanders news? Check out the Si.com team page here