Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
NFL’s embarrassment over Deshaun Watson has never been more obvious
The official NFL Twitter account seems to be avoiding posting Deshaun Watson highlights, never mentioning the QB while focusing on receivers catching TDs.ae. The fact that Deshaun Watson is playing NFL football this season is an embarrassment to the league. That much is clear. Watson had his best game with...
Damar Hamlin update: Everything to know after Bill DB stretchered off field
Bills safety Damar Hamlin had CPR administered on the field and had to be taken out in an ambulance after a terrifying injury. Here is what is known. Monday Night Football between the Bills and Bengals was suspended temporarily after Damar Hamlin had to be taken off the field in an ambulance.
Latest Dolphins QB update isn’t good news for Steelers fans
The Pittsburgh Steelers need the Miami Dolphins to lose in Week 18 to have a shot at the playoffs. The Dolphins received a good health update on one of their quarterbacks. The Pittsburgh Steelers, despite starting the season 2-6, have a chance at making the playoffs in Week 18, something that seemed unfeasible. All they need to do is to defeat the Cleveland Browns in Week 18, and both the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots to lose.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
NFL Twitter blasts soulless Skip Bayless for Damar Hamlin tweet
As the NFL world came together to pray for Damar Hamlin, Skip Bayless shot off a heartless tweet that had people calling for him to be fired. Monday Night Football ended under terrifying circumstances with the game between the Bills and Bengals suspended after Damar Hamlin had to be removed from the field via an ambulance and taken to the hospital.
Start time of Eagles versus Giants regular-season finale announced
For most of the regular season, we’ve all adopted the ‘one game at a time’ approach. Yet still, whenever we discuss the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants rivalry, we all keep an eye on what Big Blue is doing in New Jersey. Hey, we’re discussing one of the most storied rivalries in NFL history. What would you expect?
Panthers coaching rumors: Steve Wilks unlikely to return with new favorite emerging
The Carolina Panthers are not likely to run it back with Steve Wilks as the full-time head coach. Even though there was a chance interim head coach Steve Wilks could have gotten the gig full-time, it seems as though owner David Tepper will be going in a different direction for the main job with the Carolina Panthers.
Damar Hamlin’s friend gives long-awaited positive update from Cincinnati hospital
In a moment which made football feel like an afterthought, Damar Hamlin’s life hung in the balance. Finally, we’ve received something positive to report about the Bills safety’s health. Damar Hamlin remains sedated and in the ICU in critical condition, so it’s important to state that there...
