ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Latest Dolphins QB update isn’t good news for Steelers fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers need the Miami Dolphins to lose in Week 18 to have a shot at the playoffs. The Dolphins received a good health update on one of their quarterbacks. The Pittsburgh Steelers, despite starting the season 2-6, have a chance at making the playoffs in Week 18, something that seemed unfeasible. All they need to do is to defeat the Cleveland Browns in Week 18, and both the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots to lose.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

NFL Twitter blasts soulless Skip Bayless for Damar Hamlin tweet

As the NFL world came together to pray for Damar Hamlin, Skip Bayless shot off a heartless tweet that had people calling for him to be fired. Monday Night Football ended under terrifying circumstances with the game between the Bills and Bengals suspended after Damar Hamlin had to be removed from the field via an ambulance and taken to the hospital.
FanSided

FanSided

304K+
Followers
592K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy