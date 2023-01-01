Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Bodybuilder Big Boy Guarantees Knockout Win Over Tito Ortiz, 'Retire His Ass!'
Bodybuilding star Big Boy -- who has millions of followers on social media -- is dead serious about boxing Tito Ortiz ... telling TMZ Sports he's gonna knock the ex-UFC legend into retirement!!!. The two sides have been jawing back-and-forth on the Internet recently ... with Ortiz claiming last month...
MMAWeekly.com
Dana White and wife get into physical altercation in night club on NYE | Video
UFC president Dana White and his wife, Anne White, got into a physical altercation in a Cabo San Lucas nightclub on New Year’s Eve and the incident was caught on video. While ringing in the new year, White said something to his wife and she slapped him in response. White retaliated by slapping her back, twice.
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: [WATCH] Dana White and His Wife In Drunken Fight At Nightclub On New Year’s Eve
On the eve of 2023, UFC chairman Dana White and his wife Anne White were spotted in a drunken fight in Cabo San Lucas, and the entire altercation was caught on video. Rumor has it that White and his wife’s scuffle began over accusations that he slept with his wife’s sister.
Jake Paul not interested in boxing Donald Cerrone: 'I'm kind of tired of beating these old dudes up'
Don’t hold your breath for a potential Jake Paul vs. Donald Cerrone fight. Cerrone, a retired former UFC title challenger, recently expressed interest in a boxing match with Paul. Now, it seems that any type of traction that those comments generated have quickly come to a halt, because the YouTube star turned professional boxer has issued a response.
ringsidenews.com
Why Doudrop Was Pulled From WWE Television
WWE announced last year that NXT UK was going on a hiatus ahead of NXT Europe’s launch in 2023. This news came as a shock for fans, as NXT UK is responsible for producing some of the company’s top stars over the years. Many NXT UK wrestlers were held back, but it looks like they are currently sorting out visa difficulties.
MMAWeekly.com
Jamahal Hill defends Dana White after wife slap: ‘She should of acted like a real woman with respect and class’
Jamahal Hill is gearing up to fight Glover Teixeira for the light heavyweight title next month but instead of preparing for the biggest fight of his life, he’s defending Dana White. On Monday video surfaced of White and his wife Anne in a physical altercation where they are seen...
Disgusting Dana White altercation video emerges
A shocking video of an ugly altercation on New Year’s Eve between longtime UFC President Dana White and his wife Anne White emerged on Monday. The altercation in question occurred at a nightclub in Cabo, Mexico between White and his wife, with both parties getting physical with each other. The video obtained by TMZ shows Read more... The post Disgusting Dana White altercation video emerges appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Retired From In-Ring Competition?
As we all know WWE released quite a few wrestlers over the last few years and one of those names happened to be none other than Oney Lorcan. The former NXT Tag Team Champion was released from WWE back in 2021, but he returned to the company to work as a coach in October of 2022.
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Collapses & Helped To The Back After WWE RAW
Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and was involved in numerous solid feuds over the years. Rollins is not invincible, as he was hurt in the past. It seems fans were also concerned about his wellbeing after Monday Night RAW went off the air this week.
Josh Barnett reacts to the tragic news about former UFC fighter Phil Baroni: “It was obvious why: CTE”
Josh Barnett is reacting to the tragic news about former UFC fighter Phil Baroni. Phil ‘New York Bad Ass’ Baroni (16-19 MMA) officially retired in August of 2021 after 19 years of active competition in mixed martial arts and bare-knuckle boxing. Taking to ‘Twitter‘ with the news, Baroni...
Boxing Scene
Riddick Bowe: Guys Are Not Going To Fury's Body, They Are Not Breaking Him Down
Former undisputed heavyweight champion Riddick Bowe believes he would have implemented the proper formula to defeat WBC champion Tyson Fury, who is currently the dominant big man of the heavyweight class. Over the course of the last few years, Fury has emerged as the top force. Fury catapulted to the...
WATCH | UFC President Dana White hits his wife during New Year’s Eve party, issues apology
Dana White and his wife Anne got into an altercation on New Year’s Eve. White and his wife were in a crowded Cabo San Lucas nightclub with their friends and plenty of bystanders when White and his wife got into an altercation. According to the UFC boss, he says the fight was fueled by alcohol. The video was captured by TMZ.
Fighters react after video emerges of Dana White slapping his wife
Fighters are reacting after a video emerged of Dana White slapping his wife at a New Years Eve party. It was this past New Years Eve, when an argument occurred between Dana White and his wife Anne at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Anne proceeded to hit Dana and he struck her back. A video of the altercation was released by TMZ yesterday, January 2nd.
UFC boss Dana White and his wife seen on video slapping each other at a nightclub on New Year's Eve
"I'm embarrassed," Power Slap founder Dana White said. His wife, Anne White, said they had both been drinking.
Caught On Camera: The Moment UFC’s Dana White Slaps His Wife Anne During Brutal Cabo NYE Bash
UFC President Dana White was caught on camera slapping his wife, Anne White, in the face during a drunken New Year’s Eve bash over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking incident took place late Saturday night as Dana and his wife were ringing in the New Year together with friends in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.According to a video of the incident obtained by TMZ, Dana is seen leaning in to say something to his wife before she suddenly slaps him in the face.In response, Dana is captured slapping his wife two separate times before pushing her down to the floor....
stillrealtous.com
Update On Matt Riddle’s WWE Return
Matt Riddle was consistently featured on WWE programming throughout 2022. However, it’s been a few weeks since fans have seen Riddle as he was written off TV when he was viciously attacked by Solo Sikoa on the 12/5 episode of Raw. The former United States Champion has been taking...
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro reportedly staying at Jose Aldo’s home after fleeing Brazil
Sometimes life is stranger than fiction, as evidenced by Jose Aldo’s new housemate. ‘Junior’ recently wrapped up his MMA career in August at UFC 278 against Merab Dvalishvili. The Brazilian was hoping to get a title shot with a win, as he admitted he was disinterested in fighting for anything but championships. Aldo wound up coming up short by unanimous decision.
Centre Daily
Dana White Slapping Wife at Nightclub Video Viewed Over 1 Million Times
A video showing Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) boss Dana White slapping his wife, Anne, in a nightclub has been viewed more than one million times in a matter of hours. The video was posted to the Spinning Backfist Twitter account on Monday morning and quickly went viral. "Well, this isn't...
MMA Junkie's 2022 Event of the Year: UFC Fight Night 204, London
There was a slew of events that stood out across the increasingly wide MMA landscape in 2022. Bellator returned to Honolulu for back-to-back events, the first of which was strictly for military members and first responders. ONE Championship started a new era with a broadcast partnership with Amazon Prime. The PFL crowned six first-time $1 million winners in a single night.
MMA Junkie's Submission of the Month for December 2022: Ilia Topuria ends Bryce Mitchell's run
With another action-packed month of MMA in the books, MMA Junkie looks at the best submissions from December 2022: Here are the five nominees, listed in chronological order, and winner of MMA Junkie’s Submission of the Month award for December. At the bottom of the post, let us know...
MiddleEasy
Denver, CO
20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.https://middleeasy.com/
Comments / 5