TMZ.com

Bodybuilder Big Boy Guarantees Knockout Win Over Tito Ortiz, 'Retire His Ass!'

Bodybuilding star Big Boy -- who has millions of followers on social media -- is dead serious about boxing Tito Ortiz ... telling TMZ Sports he's gonna knock the ex-UFC legend into retirement!!!. The two sides have been jawing back-and-forth on the Internet recently ... with Ortiz claiming last month...
MMAWeekly.com

Dana White and wife get into physical altercation in night club on NYE | Video

UFC president Dana White and his wife, Anne White, got into a physical altercation in a Cabo San Lucas nightclub on New Year’s Eve and the incident was caught on video. While ringing in the new year, White said something to his wife and she slapped him in response. White retaliated by slapping her back, twice.
ringsidenews.com

Why Doudrop Was Pulled From WWE Television

WWE announced last year that NXT UK was going on a hiatus ahead of NXT Europe’s launch in 2023. This news came as a shock for fans, as NXT UK is responsible for producing some of the company’s top stars over the years. Many NXT UK wrestlers were held back, but it looks like they are currently sorting out visa difficulties.
The Comeback

Disgusting Dana White altercation video emerges

A shocking video of an ugly altercation on New Year’s Eve between longtime UFC President Dana White and his wife Anne White emerged on Monday. The altercation in question occurred at a nightclub in Cabo, Mexico between White and his wife, with both parties getting physical with each other. The video obtained by TMZ shows Read more... The post Disgusting Dana White altercation video emerges appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star Retired From In-Ring Competition?

As we all know WWE released quite a few wrestlers over the last few years and one of those names happened to be none other than Oney Lorcan. The former NXT Tag Team Champion was released from WWE back in 2021, but he returned to the company to work as a coach in October of 2022.
ringsidenews.com

Seth Rollins Collapses & Helped To The Back After WWE RAW

Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and was involved in numerous solid feuds over the years. Rollins is not invincible, as he was hurt in the past. It seems fans were also concerned about his wellbeing after Monday Night RAW went off the air this week.
Boxing Scene

Riddick Bowe: Guys Are Not Going To Fury's Body, They Are Not Breaking Him Down

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Riddick Bowe believes he would have implemented the proper formula to defeat WBC champion Tyson Fury, who is currently the dominant big man of the heavyweight class. Over the course of the last few years, Fury has emerged as the top force. Fury catapulted to the...
bjpenndotcom

Fighters react after video emerges of Dana White slapping his wife

Fighters are reacting after a video emerged of Dana White slapping his wife at a New Years Eve party. It was this past New Years Eve, when an argument occurred between Dana White and his wife Anne at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Anne proceeded to hit Dana and he struck her back. A video of the altercation was released by TMZ yesterday, January 2nd.
RadarOnline

Caught On Camera: The Moment UFC’s Dana White Slaps His Wife Anne During Brutal Cabo NYE Bash

UFC President Dana White was caught on camera slapping his wife, Anne White, in the face during a drunken New Year’s Eve bash over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking incident took place late Saturday night as Dana and his wife were ringing in the New Year together with friends in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.According to a video of the incident obtained by TMZ, Dana is seen leaning in to say something to his wife before she suddenly slaps him in the face.In response, Dana is captured slapping his wife two separate times before pushing her down to the floor....
stillrealtous.com

Update On Matt Riddle’s WWE Return

Matt Riddle was consistently featured on WWE programming throughout 2022. However, it’s been a few weeks since fans have seen Riddle as he was written off TV when he was viciously attacked by Solo Sikoa on the 12/5 episode of Raw. The former United States Champion has been taking...
bjpenndotcom

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro reportedly staying at Jose Aldo’s home after fleeing Brazil

Sometimes life is stranger than fiction, as evidenced by Jose Aldo’s new housemate. ‘Junior’ recently wrapped up his MMA career in August at UFC 278 against Merab Dvalishvili. The Brazilian was hoping to get a title shot with a win, as he admitted he was disinterested in fighting for anything but championships. Aldo wound up coming up short by unanimous decision.
FLORIDA STATE
Centre Daily

Dana White Slapping Wife at Nightclub Video Viewed Over 1 Million Times

A video showing Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) boss Dana White slapping his wife, Anne, in a nightclub has been viewed more than one million times in a matter of hours. The video was posted to the Spinning Backfist Twitter account on Monday morning and quickly went viral. "Well, this isn't...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MMA Junkie's 2022 Event of the Year: UFC Fight Night 204, London

There was a slew of events that stood out across the increasingly wide MMA landscape in 2022. Bellator returned to Honolulu for back-to-back events, the first of which was strictly for military members and first responders. ONE Championship started a new era with a broadcast partnership with Amazon Prime. The PFL crowned six first-time $1 million winners in a single night.
