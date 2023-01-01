ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

Biden watches sunrise, attends church to open 2023 in USVI

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uwTqn_0k0KugtQ00

CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands — (AP) — President Joe Biden opened the first day of the new year by watching its first sunrise and attending Mass at a Roman Catholic church in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Biden worshipped Sunday at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Christiansted, where he has attended religious services during his past visits to the island of St. Croix.

Asked about any New Year’s resolutions as he exited church, Biden replied, “Good year next year. Looking forward to it.” He flashed a thumbs up.

Biden and his wife, first lady Jill Biden, woke up at 6:30 a.m. to watch the sunrise from the secluded beach outside the home where they are staying in the Solitude Bay area of St. Croix, White House officials said.

A holiday tradition of theirs while on the island has been to join scores of residents at Point Udall, the easternmost point on the island, to watch the first sunrise of a new year. Biden, who travels with a heavy security presence, stayed away on Sunday.

He spent New Year’s Eve at the home, which is owned by their friends Bill and Connie Neville.

Before time ran out on 2022, Biden and the first lady wished their fellow Americans a happy new year during a taped appearance on Saturday’s broadcast of ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.”

Asked about his message for 2023, Biden said “optimism.”

"I’ve never been more optimistic about America in my whole career. And you know, the interesting thing is we’ve been through so much, so much difficulty, the pandemic, through a whole range of things. Look at how the American people fought back and they got up. There’s nothing that can hold them down. We’re the most unique country in the world, we’re a product of possibilities. That’s what we believe in and so I just think, I’m really optimistic.’’

The first lady encouraged people to “commit to an act of kindness” and “ to take care of one another and especially take care of your health this year.”

“Go get that COVID vaccine and get your flu shot,” she said.

Biden has kept a relatively low profile since arriving on St. Croix after dark last Tuesday.

His first public appearance came Friday when he and his grandson Hunter, 16, played golf at The Buccaneer Hotel and Golf Resort in Christiansted.

Later Friday, the Bidens taped the appearance with Seacrest and then took Hunter and his sister, Natalie, 18, to dinner at one of the island’s best restaurants.

Biden was scheduled to return to the White House on Monday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Biden highlights bipartisanship during House GOP chaos

COVINGTON, Kentucky — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday held out the promised makeover of a dilapidated bridge over the Ohio River as a symbol of what can happen when Republicans and Democrats work together — even as he condemned what he labeled an “embarrassing” scene of GOP disarray back in Washington.
KENTUCKY STATE
WGAU

Biden intends to make his first visit to US-Mexico border

HEBRON, Ky. — (AP) — President Joe Biden intends to visit the U.S.-Mexico border — his first since taking office — in connection with his meeting next week in Mexico City with the leaders of Mexico and Canada. “That’s my intention, we’re working out the details...
KENTUCKY STATE
RadarOnline

Jared Kushner's Sister-In-Law Karlie Kloss' Tweets Enraged White House Staff During January 6 Capitol Riot, Newly Released Texts Reveal

Tweets made by Jared Kushner’s sister-in-law on the day of the January 6 Capitol riots enraged both an aide to Ivanka Trump and Counselor to then-President Donald Trump Hope Hicks, RadarOnline.com has learned.Model Karlie Kloss, who is married to Jared’s brother Josh Kushner, condemned the attacks on the United States Capitol Building after the riots took place on January 6, 2021.“Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic,” Kloss tweeted after the Capitol came under attack by Trump supporters attempting to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. “Refusing to do so...
WGAU

Groups urge GOP House leaders to condemn political violence

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Dozens of military veterans on Wednesday hand-delivered letters to top Republicans in the U.S. House, calling on them to publicly condemn political violence as the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol approaches. Former Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone wrote the...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Cuban migrants flow into Florida Keys, overwhelm officials

MARATHON, Fla. — (AP) — More than 500 Cuban immigrants have come ashore in the Florida Keys since the weekend, the latest in a large and increasing number who are fleeing the communist island and stretching thin U.S. border agencies both on land and at sea. It is...
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

Trump lawyers questioned Nevada’s 2020 vote, records show

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Nevada's most populous county has provided the U.S. Justice Department special counsel with correspondence that shows lawyers for then-President Donald Trump raising concerns about the integrity of the 2020 voting process that were later deemed baseless, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press.
NEVADA STATE
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Led by Michael Waltz, House Republican veterans urge 20 holdouts to reconsider McCarthy

After a second consecutive day of three-and-outs for House Speaker-hopeful Kevin McCarthy, a group of military veteran GOP members huddled and urged persistence in a news conference Wednesday. The U.S. House of Representatives was stymied by an inability of Republicans to rally around McCarthy, their chosen speaker, a scenario that hasn't played out...
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
30K+
Followers
110K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy