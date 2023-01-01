ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagle' Hurts misses 2nd straight game with sprained shoulder

WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21sPoE_0k0KucMW00

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Jalen Hurts missed his second straight game with a sprained right shoulder, forcing the Philadelphia Eagles to turn to backup quarterback Gardner Minshew on Sunday to try to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win against New Orleans.

Hurts was listed as doubtful on the injury report headed into the game, and the Eagles (13-2) decided not to risk his health with the team already in the playoffs. Hurts was injured two weeks ago on a hard tackle in a win against the Bears.

Minshew threw for 355 yards and two touchdowns but also committed three of the Eagles’ four costly turnovers, with a pair of picks and a fumble in last week’s loss at Dallas.

The Eagles would clinch the division and the No. 1 seed with a win over the Saints (6-9) this week or a victory next week against the New York Giants (8-6-1).

Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson also was inactive with a groin injury.

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was active after he missed 10 straight games because of an abdominal injury.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
WGAU

Bears' Fields to miss finale, ending shot at QB rushing mark

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — (AP) — Justin Fields won't get a chance to break the single-season rushing record for an NFL quarterback. Fields will miss the season finale against the Minnesota Vikings because of a strained hip and Nathan Peterman will start in his place, coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
WGAU

Don't let biases make you forget these important fantasy football notes in 2023 draft season

Due to the various biases our brains employ to simplify our everyday lives, it’s easy to overlook some important fantasy football takeaways. How you won or lost your final meaningful fantasy matchup(s) will hold a larger place in your memory when next season rolls around (recency bias). What’s happening with your favorite team right now will also carry more weight when you do your summer preparation.
ARIZONA STATE
WGAU

Week 18 Fantasy Football: Tight End rankings

Did you reach your fantasy league's playoffs with Darren Waller still occupying one of your roster spots? If so, congratulations! You may have reaped the benefits — or you potentially still get to, if a fantasy championship remains on the line in Week 18. The Las Vegas Raiders tight end has shown up in a big way during the fantasy playoffs, posting TE6, TE14 and TE4 finishes, the most recent of which came on a huge day from... Jarrett Stidham?
WGAU

Zac Taylor praises Bills HC Sean McDermott's leadership following Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor spoke to the media on Wednesday for the very first time since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field on Monday night. Taylor was able to give a first-hand account of what happened in the minutes following Hamlin's life-threatening on-field collapse, and sent Bills head coach Sean McDermott a lot of love and praise for how he handled the situation.
CINCINNATI, OH
WGAU

Family rep: Hamlin's recovery moving in positive direction

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Damar Hamlin's recovery is moving in "a positive direction" two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player's marketing representative said Wednesday. “We all remain optimistic,” Jordon Rooney, a family spokesman...
BUFFALO, NY
WGAU

Commanders to start rookie Sam Howell at QB vs. Cowboys

ASHBURN, Va. — (AP) — Sam Howell is expected to start at quarterback for the Washington Commanders in their season finale against the Dallas Cowboys, with the rookie set to make his NFL debut. Coach Ron Rivera confirmed Wednesday he opted to go with Howell after initially considering...
WASHINGTON, DC
WGAU

NFL still considering scheduling options, Week 18 unchanged

The NFL is still considering various options following the suspension of the Bills-Bengals game, including possibly eliminating the bye week before the Super Bowl. The Bills-Patriots game set for Sunday and the rest of the Week 18 games remain on schedule. The pivotal Bills-Bengals game was suspended Monday night after...
CINCINNATI, OH
WGAU

Antetokounmpo has career-high 55 points, Bucks beat Wizards

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo says he wants to produce with so much consistency that it causes boredom. That's the only respect in which the two-time MVP has fallen shortly lately. Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 55 points with a series of thrilling dunks and drives as the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
30K+
Followers
110K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy