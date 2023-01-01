ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Hood, TX

KRMG

Skiatook family’s son dies on Fort Hood military base

SKIATOOK, Okla. — U.S. Army soldier Justin Lambillotte, 26, was honored on Monday by about 100 members of his family, friends and the military for his life, his humor, and his military service. Lambillotte was found dead in his barrack room on Fort Hood on Dec. 23, 2022. At...
SKIATOOK, OK
KCEN

South Carolina man missing in Waco, says Waco PD

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is asking for any information on a missing man. Benjamin Stocum was reported to Waco PD as a missing person on Dec. 31, said the department. According to Waco PD, Stocum had lived in Waco until early December of 2022, and was...
WACO, TX
11Alive

Metro Atlanta welcomes first babies of the New Year

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta hospitals rang in the early hours of the New Year with their first babies of 2023. At Northside, little King Jackson was the first newborn of the year - with the hospital saying he was born right at midnight. Yolanda and Vincent Jackson welcomed the little boy weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and according to the hospital Yolanda said she felt "blessed and happy," while Vincent said bringing in the New Year Baby was a "once-in-a-lifetime experience."
GEORGIA STATE
cbs7.com

Odessa man makes Texas 10 Most Wanted list

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -According to Texas DPS an Odessa man has made the 10 Most Wanted List. Salomon Olivas Marquez, 59, of Odessa, has been wanted since March 2022, when the Ector County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements with a previous conviction.
ODESSA, TX
US105

Yes Or No? Will Texas Be Approved For The 2023 PEBT?

Is the beginning of the year and Texans want to know will the powers that be will allow another EBT extension in the great state of Texas. With the calendars now flipping to 2023, many people are wondering if the emergency food assistance benefits that have been in place since the pandemic will be renewed.
TEXAS STATE
96.5 The Rock

Can you Go To Jail For Picking Bluebonnets In Texas?

There are a lot of stories online about bluebonnets. Bluebonnets are the official state flower of Texas. They usually start blooming in the Concho Valley in late March. The bluebonnet became the official state flower of Texas in 1901. It was not an overwhelming choice. After much debate, the legislature succumbed to pressure from the National Society of Colonial Dames of America. That organization felt that bluebonnet was a name that paid homage to the many brave Texas pioneer women.
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Former Texas House District 87 representative dies

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a social media announcement made by Texas House District 87 Representative Four Price, former House District 87 Representative David Swinford of Dumas died over the weekend. “I deeply appreciate his service to our community and state,” Price said in the post, “He leaves a tremendous legacy and is […]
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

Texas Man Arrested After Crashing Stolen Car Into Buc-ee's

A Texas man has been arrested after driving a stolen car directly into the Royse City location of Buc-ee's. My San Antonio reported that the man drove the stolen car into the Buc-ee's store after a chase through North Texas. Police reports say that the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office pursued...
ROYSE CITY, TX
Fort Bend Star

How Texas Grocery Chain H-E-B Created a Cult Following

History of H-E-B H-E-B has been around for a long time. It was founded in 1905 by Florence Butt. The small grocery was initially named “CC. Butt Grocery Store.” A few years later, her youngest son Howard E. Butt took over and eventually renamed it to H-E-B — his initials.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Fog bow spotted in Florida: Here is what it is, and how it happens

ORLANDO, Fla. - Have you ever heard of a "fog bow?" It appears conditions were right for one to appear Monday in Florida. The National Weather Service in Melbourne said in a tweet that one of its forecasters captured the "fog bow" in Viera, Florida, which is southeast of Orlando.
FLORIDA STATE

