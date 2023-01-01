ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta hospitals rang in the early hours of the New Year with their first babies of 2023. At Northside, little King Jackson was the first newborn of the year - with the hospital saying he was born right at midnight. Yolanda and Vincent Jackson welcomed the little boy weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and according to the hospital Yolanda said she felt "blessed and happy," while Vincent said bringing in the New Year Baby was a "once-in-a-lifetime experience."

GEORGIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO