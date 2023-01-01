Read full article on original website
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTemple, TX
Killeen man sentenced to 7 years for sexual assault of ex-girlfriendEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Apartment complex fire in Killeen causes extensive damageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedTexas State
What's Trending: Female body found in bin, boy born without skin celebrates birthday
ABILENE, Texas — Authorities in South Carolina are investigating after someone discovered a female body inside a clothing donation bin this past weekend. Officials are currently treating the investigation “as they would a homicide”. The age of the female was not able to be determined, and there’s...
Skiatook family’s son dies on Fort Hood military base
SKIATOOK, Okla. — U.S. Army soldier Justin Lambillotte, 26, was honored on Monday by about 100 members of his family, friends and the military for his life, his humor, and his military service. Lambillotte was found dead in his barrack room on Fort Hood on Dec. 23, 2022. At...
South Carolina man missing in Waco, says Waco PD
WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is asking for any information on a missing man. Benjamin Stocum was reported to Waco PD as a missing person on Dec. 31, said the department. According to Waco PD, Stocum had lived in Waco until early December of 2022, and was...
How to find relief as cedar fever season arrives in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Cedar fever season is here, and we all know it's a miserable time for people who have allergies. But there are some ways to find relief. KVUE's Quita Culpepper spoke with Dr. Amin Mery of Hill Country Allergy and Asthma. Doctor, for people who are new...
'Noon Year's Eve' | Some Central Texas families celebrated the welcoming of 2023 a little earlier this year
AUSTIN, Texas — As 2022 draws to a close, families have been celebrating the new year across Central Texas all day. One event was at Thinkery Children's Museum, where the museum hosted its "Noon Year's Eve" event. The event was from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 31,...
Texas witness shoots video of three disc-shaped objects overhead
A Texas witness at San Antonio reported watching and videotaping three, disc-shaped objects in the sky above at about 5:38 p.m. on December 26, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Metro Atlanta welcomes first babies of the New Year
ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta hospitals rang in the early hours of the New Year with their first babies of 2023. At Northside, little King Jackson was the first newborn of the year - with the hospital saying he was born right at midnight. Yolanda and Vincent Jackson welcomed the little boy weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and according to the hospital Yolanda said she felt "blessed and happy," while Vincent said bringing in the New Year Baby was a "once-in-a-lifetime experience."
Oxygen True Crime to premiere ‘Floribama Murders,’ new show on killings along Alabama-Florida line
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fans of true crime in south Alabama and northwest Florida can look forward to a true crime series all about the area is coming to the Oxygen True Crime Channel. According to Oxygen’s website, the new show will premiere on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 9/8 ct. A preview of the series […]
Odessa man makes Texas 10 Most Wanted list
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -According to Texas DPS an Odessa man has made the 10 Most Wanted List. Salomon Olivas Marquez, 59, of Odessa, has been wanted since March 2022, when the Ector County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements with a previous conviction.
Yes Or No? Will Texas Be Approved For The 2023 PEBT?
Is the beginning of the year and Texans want to know will the powers that be will allow another EBT extension in the great state of Texas. With the calendars now flipping to 2023, many people are wondering if the emergency food assistance benefits that have been in place since the pandemic will be renewed.
'Absolutely historic moment': Tribe in Texas comes under new leadership, change makes tribal history
LIVINGSTON, Texas — A tribe in Texas has come under new leadership and the change has made tribal history. On Tuesday, the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas introduced its new principal chief, Donnis Battise, and second chief, Millie Thompson Williams. Battise and Williams were officially inaugurated on Sunday, January 1, 2023.
Can you Go To Jail For Picking Bluebonnets In Texas?
There are a lot of stories online about bluebonnets. Bluebonnets are the official state flower of Texas. They usually start blooming in the Concho Valley in late March. The bluebonnet became the official state flower of Texas in 1901. It was not an overwhelming choice. After much debate, the legislature succumbed to pressure from the National Society of Colonial Dames of America. That organization felt that bluebonnet was a name that paid homage to the many brave Texas pioneer women.
Texas Convicted Murderer Caught After 338 Days As A Fugitive
After almost a year on the run convicted murderer, Matthew Edgar, has been arrested. The U.S. Marshals Service finally caught him around 8:30 pm on December 29, 2022 according to the Sabine County Sheriff's Office. Once captured he was taken to the Sabine County Jail. A few details about the...
What is genetic genealogy, a tool reportedly used to help capture the suspect in the Idaho student murders?
PHOENIX - The arrest of 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students in November 2022 has cast a spotlight on a particular tool authorities used to track Kohberger down. Kohberger was arrested on Dec. 30 in eastern Pennsylvania. According to officials with Washington...
This smokehouse has the best bacon in Texas & among best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s truly nothing better in this world than a perfectly cooked piece of bacon, whether you like it extra crispy or a little flimsy, you’re sure to be satisfied. Friday, December 30 was National Bacon Day, “No matter what you do, bacon is greasy,...
Former Texas House District 87 representative dies
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a social media announcement made by Texas House District 87 Representative Four Price, former House District 87 Representative David Swinford of Dumas died over the weekend. “I deeply appreciate his service to our community and state,” Price said in the post, “He leaves a tremendous legacy and is […]
Texas Man Arrested After Crashing Stolen Car Into Buc-ee's
A Texas man has been arrested after driving a stolen car directly into the Royse City location of Buc-ee's. My San Antonio reported that the man drove the stolen car into the Buc-ee's store after a chase through North Texas. Police reports say that the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office pursued...
How Texas Grocery Chain H-E-B Created a Cult Following
History of H-E-B H-E-B has been around for a long time. It was founded in 1905 by Florence Butt. The small grocery was initially named “CC. Butt Grocery Store.” A few years later, her youngest son Howard E. Butt took over and eventually renamed it to H-E-B — his initials.
Fog bow spotted in Florida: Here is what it is, and how it happens
ORLANDO, Fla. - Have you ever heard of a "fog bow?" It appears conditions were right for one to appear Monday in Florida. The National Weather Service in Melbourne said in a tweet that one of its forecasters captured the "fog bow" in Viera, Florida, which is southeast of Orlando.
Yummy! Here Is The Perfect Collard Green Recipe For The New Year
When going into the New Year in Central Texas who doesn’t want to have prosperity and wealth? In the south every year on New Year’s Day we eat collard greens and black-eyed peas to symbolize coins and wealth. HEALTH AND WEALTH ALL 2023. I feel like it was...
