ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Coast Guard rescues dog who fell through ice in Detroit River

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33dL94_0k0KuH1N00

BELLE ISLAND, Mich. — The crew of a U.S. Coast Guard vessel rescued a dog who had fallen into the ice in the Detroit River on Saturday, authorities said.

According to a Facebook post by the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Detroit, the dog fell through the ice at about 12:47 p.m. EST near Grayhaven Island, which is located on the Michigan side of the U.S.-Canada border.

A crew was dispatched after a call came in to the Coast Guard, WNEM-TV reported.

Later in the day, Coast Guard officials posted on Facebook that the dog had been rescued.

The Coast Guard kept the animal warm until representatives from Detroit Animal Care and Control arrived at the scene, WEYI-TV reported.

It was unclear how the dog ventured onto the ice.

“Round of appaws for Petty Officer Cole Harper and the boat crew for a successful animal rescue!” the Coast Guard posted.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
My Magic GR

What Did Hurricane Ian Wash Up On The Shores of Detroit Michigan?

Even though Michigan doesn't get hurricanes like Florida, Hurricane Ian did manage to wash up something on the shores of Detroit. Hurricanes in the Great Lakes? No actual hurricane has ever been seen in Michigan under the true definition of a hurricane. Michigan can feel the after-effects of hurricanes with rain, thunderstorms, and even tornadoes but the state does not fall in the severe tropical storm category. So how could Hurricane Ian wash up anything on Michigan shores?
DETROIT, MI
UpNorthLive.com

PHOTOS: Dog rescued after falling through ice in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. - A dog was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after it fell through ice Saturday. The rescue occurred near Grayhaven Island in Detroit. Officials kept the dog warm until Detroit Animal Care and Control arrived. Pictures of the rescue can be viewed below:
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police find dead man after ShotSpotter alert

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police followed a ShotSpotter alert to a murder scene Wednesday morning. Police responded to the alert around 7:45 a.m. and found a man's body. At least 20 evidence markers were placed at the shell casings area of Joann Avenue and Fairmount Drive near 8 Mile and Schoenherr.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Were You Alive When Michigan Experienced its Warmest January?

January is typically the cloudiest and coldest month in the state of Michigan. However, things are looking (and feeling) a little different for the start of 2023. Depending on where in Michigan you live, you could experience record-breaking temps this week. Most of Michigan will see temps in the 40s today with things warming up even more on Wednesday. Yeah, we're talking temps in the mid-50s for some Michiganders. That's very warm for this time of year.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police vehicle auctions -- What's available in January

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Looking for a new vehicle?. Detroit police auction off vehicles, including cars, trucks, motorcycles, and more, several times a month. Credit cards are accepted. Winning bidders must have a driver's license, and a license is required to make a bid higher than $2,500. Vehicles must be...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Gunman in Detroit kills two of his cousins then himself

Three members of a family are dead after two brothers were shot by their cousin, who later turned the gun on himself Monday afternoon on Detroit's east side, according to police. Detroit police officers responded to a reported shooting at a home near Bewick and Charlevoix streets on the city's...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Fires damage family home and former Pontiac restaurant

A Pontiac family lost their home to a New Year’s Eve fire Saturday. No one was hurt, said Waterford Fire Chief Matt Covey. Fire crews were quickly able to stop the blaze on the 100 block of West Princeton, he said, but the home suffered significant damage. “The occupants...
PONTIAC, MI
US 103.1

Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!

A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
MICHIGAN STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
30K+
Followers
110K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy