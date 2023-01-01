ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aymag.com

The Last TCBY in Little Rock Closes

The last TCBY in Little Rock, located at 11418 W. Markham Street, has closed and will be destroyed. A 7 Brew Coffee is expected to be put into its location. Frank Hickingbotham, an Arkansas native, opened his first TCBY frozen yogurt store in 1981 in Little Rock. Through his leadership, a new market segment for frozen yogurt was created as the company grew to the world’s largest manufacturer-franchiser with 3,000 locations in approximately 70 countries.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Arkansas’ Bates, Cash statues receive final approvals, ready for bronzing

A clay sculpture of musician Johnny Cash (left) by Kevin Kresse of Little Rock and a clay sculpture of Daisy Gatson Bates (right) by Benjamin Victor of Boise, Idaho, sit in the governor’s conference room during the Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission meeting with the National Statuary Hall Steering Committee. (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)
ARKANSAS STATE
deltadailynews.com

Several homes in Arkansas damaged as tornado watches in effect throughout the South

(NEW YORK) — Multiple homes were damaged in Jessieville, Arkansas, on Monday after a possible tornado passed through the area, law enforcement officials told ABC News. Garland County Sherriff’s Office Deputy Courtney Kizer said 14 homes were damaged, with at least two homes so severely damaged that several families would not be able to live in them again.
JESSIEVILLE, AR
KATV

Missing Sherwood man found dead in North Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Sherwood man that went missing was found dead in North Little Rock. Brock Welch,27, originally went missing on Dec. 29 after leaving his home to visit a McDonald's at 8 p.m. North Little Rock police said Welch was found dead on the ground near...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas doctors not surprised by life expectancy drop

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A new report from the CDC shows life expectancy in the U.S. is continuing to drop. According to final mortality data released last week, life expectancy decreased in 2021 for the second consecutive year. This is the lowest it has been since 1996. The...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Bismarck (AR) Firefighters Banged Up in Wreck

Bismarck (AR) Fire Protection Association reported on Facebook that it had an unfortunate Friday morning while one of its trucks was in route to a structure fire, the department reported on Facebook. “Two firefighters were on board at the time of the wreck. Luckily they are only a little banged...
BISMARCK, AR
adventuremomblog.com

The Best Places to Eat in Hot Springs Arkansas

If you’re looking for great food, several Hot Springs restaurants will definitely exceed your expectations in the best of ways. I’m sharing more about the best restaurants to visit during your visit to Hot Springs, Arkansas for the first time. Lunch at McClard’s BAR-B-Q 505 Albert Pike...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
uams.edu

UAMS Mourns Loss of Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D.

Jan. 3, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is sad to announce that Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D. executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Medicine, died Dec. 31, 2022, after a battle with cancer. “Susan was a remarkable leader, colleague...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy