Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former teacher's assistant pleads guilty to child pornography charges in federal courtEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas shelters provide warmth and comfort to those in need this holiday seasonEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Positive News: Veteran Loses His U.S. Army Ring on Veteran's Day and Good Samaritan Finds the Rightful Owner on FacebookZack LoveConway, AR
Related
aymag.com
The Last TCBY in Little Rock Closes
The last TCBY in Little Rock, located at 11418 W. Markham Street, has closed and will be destroyed. A 7 Brew Coffee is expected to be put into its location. Frank Hickingbotham, an Arkansas native, opened his first TCBY frozen yogurt store in 1981 in Little Rock. Through his leadership, a new market segment for frozen yogurt was created as the company grew to the world’s largest manufacturer-franchiser with 3,000 locations in approximately 70 countries.
Large electrical outage in North Little Rock
North Little Rock has a large power outage in the western part of the city.
KTLO
Arkansas’ Bates, Cash statues receive final approvals, ready for bronzing
A clay sculpture of musician Johnny Cash (left) by Kevin Kresse of Little Rock and a clay sculpture of Daisy Gatson Bates (right) by Benjamin Victor of Boise, Idaho, sit in the governor’s conference room during the Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission meeting with the National Statuary Hall Steering Committee. (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)
Arkansas Restaurant Named Tops in the State by TV Chef Guy Fieri
When it comes to traveling the great state of Arkansas I always look for some of the best restaurants serving up some one-of-a-kind foods. Recently, the Food Network's celebrity chef Guy Fieri from the popular TV show, Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives did just that. If you are ever in Little...
deltadailynews.com
Several homes in Arkansas damaged as tornado watches in effect throughout the South
(NEW YORK) — Multiple homes were damaged in Jessieville, Arkansas, on Monday after a possible tornado passed through the area, law enforcement officials told ABC News. Garland County Sherriff’s Office Deputy Courtney Kizer said 14 homes were damaged, with at least two homes so severely damaged that several families would not be able to live in them again.
KATV
Missing Sherwood man found dead in North Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Sherwood man that went missing was found dead in North Little Rock. Brock Welch,27, originally went missing on Dec. 29 after leaving his home to visit a McDonald's at 8 p.m. North Little Rock police said Welch was found dead on the ground near...
Hamlin collapse reminds NLR woman of brother lost in nearly-identical tragedy
Monday night's football game is weighing heavy on countless hearts, as people across the nation come together to pray for Buffalo Bill's Damar Hamlin.
mysaline.com
Obituaries from Saline County Arkansas January 3rd
No new obituaries were available for update today, January 3rd. Check back tomorrow for updates or for previous obituaries click the link below.
The Weather Channel
High School Hit In Arkansas, Damage Reported In Louisiana As Severe Weather Strikes South
A high school was damaged in the central Arkansas community of Jessieville. Large trees were knocked down in Louisiana. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. The year's first round of severe weather took aim at the South...
Kait 8
Arkansas doctors not surprised by life expectancy drop
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A new report from the CDC shows life expectancy in the U.S. is continuing to drop. According to final mortality data released last week, life expectancy decreased in 2021 for the second consecutive year. This is the lowest it has been since 1996. The...
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. tests positive for COVID-19
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19, according to city officials.
A 34-year-old Little Rock cold case, with a daughter still demanding answers
It’s been more than three decades since Anita Shell was brutally murdered in Little Rock. Her daughter was only three months at the time – but has now grown up and demands answers.
KHBS
Video shows damage from possible tornado in Jessieville, Arkansas
JESSIEVILLE, Ark. — A possible tornado damaged the high school in Jessieville, Arkansas. 40/29's sister station KATV reports there was damage across the area in Garland County. It has not yet been confirmed if there was a tornado. There has not been a report of injuries. Jessieville is in...
Little Rock residents report gunfire during New Year’s Eve celebrations
Little Rock residents said loud fireworks were the least of their concerns over the weekend, as some New Year's Eve celebrations featured firearms. Little Rock Police said at least one person was arrested after officers responded to a shots fired call.
Dramatic images show power of severe storms in South after tornadoes reported
The South was slammed after a dangerous and multiday severe weather outbreak began its trek Monday across Louisiana and Arkansas, and there's more nasty weather on tap for the region Tuesday.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Bismarck (AR) Firefighters Banged Up in Wreck
Bismarck (AR) Fire Protection Association reported on Facebook that it had an unfortunate Friday morning while one of its trucks was in route to a structure fire, the department reported on Facebook. “Two firefighters were on board at the time of the wreck. Luckily they are only a little banged...
KATV
Police searching for missing Sherwood man; car found abandoned in North Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Sherwood police are requesting assistance from the public in finding a man who went missing a few days after Christmas. According to a social media post from the agency, Brock Welch went missing on Dec. 29 after leaving his home to visit a McDonald's at 8 p.m.
adventuremomblog.com
The Best Places to Eat in Hot Springs Arkansas
If you’re looking for great food, several Hot Springs restaurants will definitely exceed your expectations in the best of ways. I’m sharing more about the best restaurants to visit during your visit to Hot Springs, Arkansas for the first time. Lunch at McClard’s BAR-B-Q 505 Albert Pike...
uams.edu
UAMS Mourns Loss of Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D.
Jan. 3, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is sad to announce that Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D. executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Medicine, died Dec. 31, 2022, after a battle with cancer. “Susan was a remarkable leader, colleague...
Jessieville community hit Monday by severe weather
A series of storms passing through Arkansas Monday left major damage in the town of Jessieville.
Comments / 2